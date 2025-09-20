Pursley Picks Up USAC Sprint Car Victory at the 4-Crown Nationals.

ROSSBURG, OH (September 20, 2025) – Daison Pursley checked another box in his route to winning a feature in all the divisions during the 43rd 4-Crown Nationals by winning the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series feature event. Pursley dominated the 30 lap affair running up against Eldora’s unforgiving concrete wall in route to the victory.

More on his race to come!

43rd 4-Crown Nationals

USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series

Eldora Speedway

Rossburg, Ohio

Saturday, September 20, 2025

Car IQ Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 19-Hayden Reinbold[3]

2. 5T-Jake Swanson[5]

3. 39-Briggs Danner[6]

4. 57-Logan Seavey[4]

5. 21B-Ryan Barr[1]

6. 17GP-Stevie Sussex III[2]

7. 28-Brandon Mattox[7]

8. 51-Mike Haggenbottom[8]

K1 Race Gear Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 21AZ-CJ Leary[1]

2. 92-Chase Stockon[4]

3. 3P-Kyle Cummins[6]

4. 15-Carson Garrett[2]

5. 54-Matt Westfall[5]

6. 2B-Mario Clouser[3]

7. 71B-Braxton Cummings[7]

8. 23D-Bryce Dues[8]

USACGearcom Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 5G-Gunnar Setser[4]

2. 3R-Kevin Thomas Jr[6]

3. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles[5]

4. 49-Brian Ruhlman[2]

5. 83C-Chance Crum[3]

6. 4K-Kayla Roell[1]

7. 10-Aric Gentry[7]

CookOut Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 4-Justin Grant[3]

2. 20-Brady Bacon[5]

3. 86-Daison Pursley[6]

4. 98-Saban Bibent[2]

5. 86S-Keith Sheffer Jr[4]

6. 4J-Nathan Carle[1]

7. 2DI-Dustin Ingle[7]

Semi-Feature (12 Laps):

1. 17GP-Stevei Sussex III

2. 2B-Mario Clouser

3. 4J-Nathan Carle

4. 4K-Kayla Roell

5. 71B-Braxton Cummings

6. 2DI-Dustin Ingle

7. 28-Brandon Mattox

8. 51-Mike Haggenbottom

9. 23D-Bryce Dues

10. 10-Aric Gentry

A-Main (30 Laps):

1. 86-Daison Pursley

2. 3P-Kyle Cummins

3. 3R-Kevin Thomas Jr.

4. 20-Brady Bacon

5. 5T-Jake Swanson

6. 21AZ-C.J. Leary

7. 92-Chase Stockon

8. 5G-Gunnar Setser

9. 86S-Keith Sheffer II

10. 54-Matt Westfall

11. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles

12. 2B-Mario Clouser

13. 98-Saban Bibent

14. 19-Hayden Reinbold

15. 57-Logan Seavey

16. 83C-Chance Crum

17. 17GP-Stevie Sussex

18. 4K-Kayla Roell

19. 39-Briggs Danner

20. 4-Justin Grant

21. 4J-Nathan Carle

22. 49-Brian Ruhlman

23. 21B-Ryan Barr

24. 15-Carson Garrett