Pursley Picks Up USAC Sprint Car Victory at the 4-Crown Nationals.

ROSSBURG, OH (September 20, 2025) – Daison Pursley checked another box in his route to winning a feature in all the divisions during the 43rd 4-Crown Nationals by winning the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series feature event. Pursley dominated the 30 lap affair running up against Eldora’s unforgiving concrete wall in route to the victory.
More on his race to come!
43rd 4-Crown Nationals
USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series
Eldora Speedway
Rossburg, Ohio
Saturday, September 20, 2025
Car IQ Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 19-Hayden Reinbold[3]
2. 5T-Jake Swanson[5]
3. 39-Briggs Danner[6]
4. 57-Logan Seavey[4]
5. 21B-Ryan Barr[1]
6. 17GP-Stevie Sussex III[2]
7. 28-Brandon Mattox[7]
8. 51-Mike Haggenbottom[8]
K1 Race Gear Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 21AZ-CJ Leary[1]
2. 92-Chase Stockon[4]
3. 3P-Kyle Cummins[6]
4. 15-Carson Garrett[2]
5. 54-Matt Westfall[5]
6. 2B-Mario Clouser[3]
7. 71B-Braxton Cummings[7]
8. 23D-Bryce Dues[8]
USACGearcom Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)
1. 5G-Gunnar Setser[4]
2. 3R-Kevin Thomas Jr[6]
3. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles[5]
4. 49-Brian Ruhlman[2]
5. 83C-Chance Crum[3]
6. 4K-Kayla Roell[1]
7. 10-Aric Gentry[7]
CookOut Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)
1. 4-Justin Grant[3]
2. 20-Brady Bacon[5]
3. 86-Daison Pursley[6]
4. 98-Saban Bibent[2]
5. 86S-Keith Sheffer Jr[4]
6. 4J-Nathan Carle[1]
7. 2DI-Dustin Ingle[7]
Semi-Feature (12 Laps):
1. 17GP-Stevei Sussex III
2. 2B-Mario Clouser
3. 4J-Nathan Carle
4. 4K-Kayla Roell
5. 71B-Braxton Cummings
6. 2DI-Dustin Ingle
7. 28-Brandon Mattox
8. 51-Mike Haggenbottom
9. 23D-Bryce Dues
10. 10-Aric Gentry
A-Main (30 Laps):
1. 86-Daison Pursley
2. 3P-Kyle Cummins
3. 3R-Kevin Thomas Jr.
4. 20-Brady Bacon
5. 5T-Jake Swanson
6. 21AZ-C.J. Leary
7. 92-Chase Stockon
8. 5G-Gunnar Setser
9. 86S-Keith Sheffer II
10. 54-Matt Westfall
11. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles
12. 2B-Mario Clouser
13. 98-Saban Bibent
14. 19-Hayden Reinbold
15. 57-Logan Seavey
16. 83C-Chance Crum
17. 17GP-Stevie Sussex
18. 4K-Kayla Roell
19. 39-Briggs Danner
20. 4-Justin Grant
21. 4J-Nathan Carle
22. 49-Brian Ruhlman
23. 21B-Ryan Barr
24. 15-Carson Garrett