OVER 50! 2025 WESTERN WORLD USAC SPRINT ENTRY LIST RISES TO 52 FOR OCT 24-25 RACE AT CENTRAL ARIZONA

By Richie Murray

Casa Grande, Arizona (October 20, 2025)………The entry list has surpassed 52 drivers and cars for the 58th annual edition of the Western World Championships.

Two-straight nights of USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship and Avanti Windows & Doors USAC CRA Sprint Car racing await on October 24-25, 2025, at Central Arizona Raceway in Casa Grande.

Fifty-two are entered to date, including past Western World winners Brady Bacon, Kyle Cummins, Daison Pursley, Jake Swanson and Logan Seavey.

USAC national champions J.J. Yeley, Justin Grant and C.J. Leary have entered as have fellow USAC national feature winners Kevin Thomas Jr., Hayden Reinbold, Mitchel Moles, Briggs Danner, Chase Stockon, Matt Westfall and Ryan Bernal.

Late model racing star Ricky Thornton Jr. has filed his entry to compete as has reigning USAC CRA Sprint Car champion and current point leader R.J. Johnson, plus top USAC National Sprint Car Rookie Gunnar Setser.

Early entry cutoff for the event is Monday, October 20. Entries filed after that date are $150.

The event at the 3/8-mile dirt oval will pay $7,500 to Friday night’s winner while Saturday’s finale will offer $35,000 to the winner, plus $15,000 in lap leader money and a minimum of $1,000 to start the feature.

Also on the event card for both nights is the Sands Chevrolet Wild West 360 Non Wing Sprint Cars.

The Western World Championships are one of the most famed and longest-running sprint car events in the world. The tradition of the event dates back to Bob Cleberg’s victory in 1968. Kyle Cummins enters as the defending Western World champion after winning the main event in 2024.

Tickets for the Western World Championships and Camping spots are available now. Visit https://www.centralazraceway.com/press/article/180179 for more information.

WESTERN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP ENTRY LIST

(52 cars & drivers as of October 20, 2025)

0G KYLE SHIPLEY/Phoenix, AZ (Black Gold Racing)

OO7 WAYNE SIDDLE/Tucson, AZ (Wayne Siddle)

1 NATE SCHANK/Santa Rosa, CA (Nate Schank)

2 J.J. YELEY/Phoenix, AZ (Yeley Racing)

2J JAMES TURNBULL II/Indio, CA (James Turnbull II)

2x JOSHUA SHIPLEY/Surprise, AZ (Joshua Shipley)

3m MARTY HAWKINS/Santa Rosa, CA (Hawkins Motorsports)

3p KYLE CUMMINS/Princeton, IN (Petty Performance Racing)

3R KEVIN THOMAS JR./Cullman, AL (Rock Steady Racing)

3v JIM VANZANT/Prescott, AZ (Jim & Bonnie Vanzant)

4 JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (TOPP Motorsports)

4c BRADY BACON/Broken Arrow, OK (Calderwood Racing)

4D DAYTON SHELTON/Prescott, AZ (Shelton Motorsports)

5 TYE MIHOCKO/Peoria, AZ (Tim Mihocko)

5E ELEXA HERRERA/New Cuyama, CA (James Herrera)

5G GUNNAR SETSER/Columbus, IN (KO Motorsports)

5T JAKE SWANSON/Anaheim, CA (Daming Swanson Motorsports)

6 LOGAN CALDERWOOD/Goodyear, AZ (Calderwood Racing)

6T TREY OSBORNE/Columbus, OH (Larry Ebert)

6w ISAAC CHAPPLE/Willow Branch, IN (Chapple-Hall Racing Team)

11c MATT WESTFALL/Pleasant Hill, OH (Kevin Turner & Greg Wheeler)

14 HARLEY BURNS/Brazil, IN (Tom Hendricks)

17 RYAN BERNAL/Hollister, CA (Tom & Christy Dunkel)

17GP STEVIE SUSSEX/Tempe, AZ (Michael Dutcher Motorsports)

17w AUSTIN WILLIAMS/Yorba Linda, CA (Tom & Christy Dunkel)

17x BLAKE BOWER/Brentwood, CA (Tom & Christy Dunkel)

18 DAVID GASPER/Goleta, CA (Kittle Motorsports & Gasper Racing)

19 HAYDEN REINBOLD/Gilbert, AZ (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

19AZ MITCHEL MOLES/Raisin City, CA (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

20RT RICKY THORNTON JR./Chandler, AZ (Petty Performance Racing)

21AZ C.J. LEARY/Greenfield, IN (Team AZ-Curb-Agajanian Racing)

21K KOBE SIMPSON/Bonham, TX (Kevin Simpson)

21x A.J. BENDER/San Diego, CA (Kim & Richard Bender)

22 GRANT SEXTON/Lakeside, CA (Brent Sexton)

33p R.J. JOHNSON/Laveen, AZ (Petty Performance Racing)

39 BRIGGS DANNER/Allentown, PA (Hogue Racing Enterprises)

41 RICKY LEWIS/Oxnard, CA (Ricky Lewis)

42 MAX ADAMS/Loomis, CA (Cheney Racing)

44 BRENT SEXTON/Lakeside, CA (Brent Sexton)

47 CHARLES DAVIS JR./Buckeye, AZ (Charles Davis Jr.)

51T EDDIE TAFOYA JR./Chino Hills, CA (Eddie Tafoya)

57 LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA (Abacus Racing)

57x CONNOR SPEIR/Fillmore, CA (Keith Speir)

73 COLE WAKIM/Simi Valley, CA (Josh Ford Motorsports)

73B BRADEN CHIARAMONTE/El Cajon, CA (OCC Motorsports)

78 BRODY WAKE/Lake Havasu City, AZ (Ryan Wake)

86 DAISON PURSLEY/Locust Grove, OK (CB Industries)

92 CHASE STOCKON/Fort Branch, IN (Tom & Laurie Sertich)

97 CONNOR LUNDY/Peoria, AZ (Matt Lundy)

98 SABAN BIBENT/Cincinnati, OH (Wedgewood Motorsports)

98B BRECKEN GUERRERO/Westminster, CA (Rachel Guerrero)

98v VERNE SWEENEY/Lomita, CA (Rachel Guerrero)