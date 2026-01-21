McFadden Wins the President’s Cup at Avalon

LARA, VIC (January 21, 2026) — James McFadden was impressive in route to winning the feature event Wednesday night during the President’s Challenge at Avalon Raceway. McFadden moved up from fifth starting position to go from third to first position around the outside of Parker Scott and Lachlan McHugh during restart on lap 11 of the 35 lap main event.

McFadden then drove away from the field, maintaining a 0.820 second advantage over Carson Macedo at the finish.

Kerry Madsen, Jock Goodyer, and Tate Frost rounded out the top five.

President’s Cup

Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria

Avalon Raceway

Lara, Victoria

Wednesday, January 21, 2026

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. A1-James McFadden

2. WA60-Carson Macedo

3. W95-Kerry Madsen

4. T22-Jock Goodyer

5. T62-Tate Frost

6. SA55-Parker Scott

7. S27-Daniel Pestka

8. Q5-Brock Hallett

9. W17-Aaron Reutzel

10. Q66-Ryan Newton

11. NZ1-Max Guilford

12. N16-Daniel Sayre

13. V25-Ryan Timms

14. N88-Tim Kaeding

15. Q54-Randy Morgan

16. N47-Marcus Dumesny

17. V8-Bobby Daly

18. V68-Brett Milburn

19. Q46-Dylan Menz

20. S98-Luke Storer

21. Q47-Kinser Claridge

22. V88-Hunter Schuerenberg

23. V2-Lachlan McHugh

24. W21-Justin Whittall