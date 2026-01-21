McFadden Wins the President’s Cup at Avalon

LARA, VIC (January 21, 2026) — James McFadden was impressive in route to winning the feature event Wednesday night during the President’s Challenge at Avalon Raceway. McFadden moved up from fifth starting position to go from third to first position around the outside of Parker Scott and Lachlan McHugh during restart on lap 11 of the 35 lap main event.
McFadden then drove away from the field, maintaining a 0.820 second advantage over Carson Macedo at the finish.
Kerry Madsen, Jock Goodyer, and Tate Frost rounded out the top five.
President’s Cup
Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
Avalon Raceway
Lara, Victoria
Wednesday, January 21, 2026
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. A1-James McFadden
2. WA60-Carson Macedo
3. W95-Kerry Madsen
4. T22-Jock Goodyer
5. T62-Tate Frost
6. SA55-Parker Scott
7. S27-Daniel Pestka
8. Q5-Brock Hallett
9. W17-Aaron Reutzel
10. Q66-Ryan Newton
11. NZ1-Max Guilford
12. N16-Daniel Sayre
13. V25-Ryan Timms
14. N88-Tim Kaeding
15. Q54-Randy Morgan
16. N47-Marcus Dumesny
17. V8-Bobby Daly
18. V68-Brett Milburn
19. Q46-Dylan Menz
20. S98-Luke Storer
21. Q47-Kinser Claridge
22. V88-Hunter Schuerenberg
23. V2-Lachlan McHugh
24. W21-Justin Whittall