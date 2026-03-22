Gravel Tops Wild Creek County Debut for Third Straight Win

By Alex Nieten

SAPULPA, OK (March 21, 2026) – Creek County Speedway was circled on many calendars when the 2026 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series schedule dropped.

The Sapulpa, OK bullring is loved in the region. It’s tight racing. It’s multiple grooves. It’s white knuckles non-stop. Throw the best Sprint Car drivers in the world on “Creekadega,” and it’s bound to deliver. That’s exactly what happened Saturday night.

The Greatest Show on Dirt visited the “Sooner State” oval for the first time, and fans were treated to 40 laps of wildly intense Sprint Car racing. A total of four different drivers led as some of the most elite wheelmen battled it out at the Creekadega 40.

Bill Balog and Logan Schuchart swapped the top spot through the opening circuits. Then it was Michael “Buddy” Kofoid motoring by near the halfway point. Next it was David Gravel’s turn at the top in the second half. Schuchart resurged as race dwindled to less than 10 laps remaining and ripped the fence around Gravel on Lap 33. But the two-time and defending champion didn’t get rattled. He remained committed to the bottom and rolled back by three circuits later. That was all she wrote as Gravel held off a late charge from Kofoid to win the Series debut at Creek County.

“I’ve got to thank my guys Pete (Stephens), Luke (Vaughn), Zach (Patterson), and Cody (Jacobs) for giving me a great race car at a place we’ve never been to before,” Gravel said. “You don’t know how it’s going to go. Not a lot of footage to watch on YouTube or DIRTVision. We qualified good then drew the eight (for the Dash), but we weren’t giving up. We wanted to get a row, and we were able to get fifth, and I was really happy with that because I knew they were going to till the bottom. I felt like we could get to fourth right away and were able to. Really, a couple cautions didn’t go our way. I felt like we were in front of Bill and in front of Logan, and the cautions came out, so I felt like we had to earn that one.”

The night marked Gravel’s third consecutive victory with the World of Outlaws aboard the Big Game Motorsports No. 2, the first time he’s topped three in a row. The Watertown, CT native is now up to 123 career victories, breaking a tie with Danny Lasoski to give him sole possession of sixth all-time.

Buddy Kofoid shook off some recent struggles by claiming the runner-up spot with the Roth Motorsports crew. Donny Schatz made a late run in the CJB Motorsports No. 15 to snag the final spot on the podium.

Spencer Bayston and Logan Schuchart completed the top five.

NIGHTLY NOTES

David Gravel clocked his second Race//Ready Hottest Lap of the Night in 2026.

Gravel followed that with his third Simpson Race Products Quick Time of the year.

Heat Races belonged to David Gravel (NOS Energy Drink Heat One), Bill Balog (DIRTVision Heat Two), Ashton Torgerson (WIX Filters Heat Three), and Sheldon Haudenschild (TheGreatestStoreonDirt.com Heat Four).

The SPA Technique #1 Redraw went to Bill Balog.

Balog also topped the Toyota Dash.

Chris Windom won the Micro-Lite Last Chance Showdown.

Carson Macedo marched from 22nd to 10th to earn the KSE Racing Products Hard Charger.

A ninth-place finish gave Ashton Torgerson the Five Star Bodies Rookie of the Race.

Bill Balog laid down the ACME Trading Company Fast Lap with a 12.356.

Sheldon Haudenschild was the Tub O’ Towels Seventh Place Finisher.

The Smith Titanium Brake Systems Break of the Race went to Scotty Thiel.

UP NEXT: The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series heads to the Midwest with visits to Osborn, MO’s US 36 Raceway on Friday, March 27 and Park City, KS’ 81 Speedway on Saturday, March 28. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

Where can you see the World of Outlaws in 2026? Click to see the full schedule.

Where can you watch every World of Outlaws race? Live on DIRTVision.

FEATURE RESULTS:

NOS Energy Drink Feature (40 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel[5]; 2. 83-Michael Kofoid[3]; 3. 15-Donny Schatz[9]; 4. 17-Spencer Bayston[11]; 5. 1S-Logan Schuchart[2]; 6. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[6]; 7. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[8]; 8. 17B-Bill Balog[1]; 9. 1A-Ashton Torgerson[7]; 10. 41-Carson Macedo[22]; 11. 23-Garet Williamson[4]; 12. 21H-Brady Bacon[14]; 13. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[15]; 14. 23B-Seth Bergman[13]; 15. 27-Emerson Axsom[18]; 16. 12X-Landon Crawley[12]; 17. 7S-Chris Windom[21]; 18. 2C-Cole Macedo[17]; 19. 74-Xavier Doney[16]; 20. 51-Scott Bogucki[10]; 21. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek[20]; 22. 28M-Conner Morrell[24]; 23. 32-Bryce Lucius[19]; 24. 16C-Scotty Thiel[23]

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps): 1. 7S-Chris Windom[2]; 2. 41-Carson Macedo[11]; 3. 16C-Scotty Thiel[7]; 4. 28M-Conner Morrell[1]; 5. 23R-Sean Rayhall[5]; 6. 40-Howard Moore[6]; 7. 52-Blake Hahn[13]; 8. 85J-Logan Julien[4]; 9. 5D-Zach Daum[10]; 10. 45X-Rees Moran[8]; 11. 32S-Alex Sewell[3]; 12. (DNF) 98-Ricky Peterson[9]; 13. (DNF) 24T-Christopher Thram[12]; 14. (DNF) 2B-John Carney II[14]

C Feature (10 Laps): 1. 52-Blake Hahn[1]; 2. 2B-John Carney II[2]; 3. 88R-Ryder Laplante[3]; 4. 10G-Marcus Thomas[5]; 5. 9S-Kyle Clark[10]; 6. 7F-Joshua Tyre[4]; 7. 6C-Cody Gardner[6]; 8. 1-Sean McClelland[7]; 9. G6-Kyle Bellm[11]; 10. 14-Jonathan Beason[8]; 11. 16G-Austyn Gossel[9]

Toyota Dash (8 Laps): 1. 17B-Bill Balog[1]; 2. 1S-Logan Schuchart[2]; 3. 83-Michael Kofoid[3]; 4. 23-Garet Williamson[4]; 5. 2-David Gravel[8]; 6. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[5]; 7. 1A-Ashton Torgerson[6]; 8. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[7]

NOS Energy Drink Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel[1]; 2. 23-Garet Williamson[3]; 3. 15-Donny Schatz[5]; 4. 23B-Seth Bergman[2]; 5. 2C-Cole Macedo[4]; 6. 32S-Alex Sewell[7]; 7. 23R-Sean Rayhall[8]; 8. 98-Ricky Peterson[9]; 9. 52-Blake Hahn[6]; 10. 10G-Marcus Thomas[10]; 11. 16G-Austyn Gossel[11]

DIRTVision Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 17B-Bill Balog[1]; 2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[2]; 3. 17-Spencer Bayston[3]; 4. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[5]; 5. 32-Bryce Lucius[8]; 6. 28M-Conner Morrell[4]; 7. 16C-Scotty Thiel[10]; 8. 41-Carson Macedo[7]; 9. 88R-Ryder Laplante[9]; 10. 1-Sean McClelland[6]; 11. G6-Kyle Bellm[11]

WIX Filters Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 1A-Ashton Torgerson[1]; 2. 83-Michael Kofoid[2]; 3. 51-Scott Bogucki[4]; 4. 21H-Brady Bacon[6]; 5. 27-Emerson Axsom[3]; 6. 7S-Chris Windom[5]; 7. 40-Howard Moore[7]; 8. 5D-Zach Daum[10]; 9. 2B-John Carney II[8]; 10. 6C-Cody Gardner[9]; 11. 9S-Kyle Clark[11]

The Greatest Show on Dirt Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[1]; 2. 1S-Logan Schuchart[2]; 3. 12X-Landon Crawley[3]; 4. 74-Xavier Doney[6]; 5. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek[4]; 6. 85J-Logan Julien[5]; 7. 45X-Rees Moran[7]; 8. 24T-Christopher Thram[8]; 9. 7F-Joshua Tyre[10]; 10. 14-Jonathan Beason[9]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying Flight A (2 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel, 12.350[3]; 2. 17B-Bill Balog, 12.453[4]; 3. 23B-Seth Bergman, 12.488[2]; 4. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 12.552[11]; 5. 23-Garet Williamson, 12.553[13]; 6. 17-Spencer Bayston, 12.689[18]; 7. 2C-Cole Macedo, 12.704[22]; 8. 28M-Conner Morrell, 12.735[8]; 9. 15-Donny Schatz, 12.743[19]; 10. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 12.775[21]; 11. 52-Blake Hahn, 12.791[17]; 12. 1-Sean McClelland, 12.792[1]; 13. 32S-Alex Sewell, 12.814[14]; 14. 41-Carson Macedo, 12.856[20]; 15. 23R-Sean Rayhall, 12.904[12]; 16. 32-Bryce Lucius, 12.958[6]; 17. 98-Ricky Peterson, 13.005[16]; 18. 88R-Ryder Laplante, 13.063[5]; 19. 10G-Marcus Thomas, 13.102[9]; 20. 16C-Scotty Thiel, 13.174[7]; 21. 16G-Austyn Gossel, 13.272[10]; 22. G6-Kyle Bellm, 13.280[15]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying Flight B (2 Laps): 1. 1A-Ashton Torgerson, 12.664[4]; 2. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild, 12.687[3]; 3. 83-Michael Kofoid, 12.727[19]; 4. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 12.828[14]; 5. 27-Emerson Axsom, 12.943[6]; 6. 12X-Landon Crawley, 12.950[2]; 7. 51-Scott Bogucki, 13.008[1]; 8. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek, 13.039[5]; 9. 7S-Chris Windom, 13.097[16]; 10. 85J-Logan Julien, 13.147[7]; 11. 21H-Brady Bacon, 13.157[21]; 12. 74-Xavier Doney, 13.195[11]; 13. 40-Howard Moore, 13.205[13]; 14. 45X-Rees Moran, 13.215[9]; 15. 2B-John Carney II, 13.230[12]; 16. 24T-Christopher Thram, 13.248[18]; 17. 6C-Cody Gardner, 13.385[17]; 18. 14-Jonathan Beason, 13.426[20]; 19. 5D-Zach Daum, 13.445[8]; 20. 7F-Joshua Tyre, 13.585[15]; 21. 9S-Kyle Clark, 13.833[10]