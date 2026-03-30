34 Raceway Hosts POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints in Iowa Double Header

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (3/30/26) – Early-season intensity ramps up as the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League heads north for a two-night Iowa showcase at 34 Raceway on April 3–4.

The high-speed weekend begins Friday night with a $5,000-to-win feature event before escalating to a $7,000-to-win Saturday finale, delivering a powerful double-header under the lights in West Burlington. With championship momentum beginning to build, the Iowa stop promises elite competition and edge-of-your-seat 410 Sprint Car action.

Friday, April 3

34 Raceway

Divisions:

POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League

305 Sprints

Details:

Pits Open: 3:00 PM

Grandstands Open: 5:00 PM

Driver Registration: 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:45 PM

Engine Heat: 6:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602403

Get Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/2697/tickets/1493838

Saturday, April 4

34 Raceway

Divisions:

POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League

305 Sprints

Details:

Pits Open: 3:00 PM

Grandstands Open: 5:00 PM

Driver Registration: 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:45 PM

Engine Heat: 6:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602406

Get Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/2697/tickets/1493865

Additional Information:

Details about 34 Raceway, including the full schedule, season points, and driver features, can be found at: www.34raceway.com | 10463 S Prairie Grove Rd, West Burlington, IA 52655 | 319-752-3434

All 2026 POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League events will be streamed LIVE on Start2Finish. For more information or to purchase an Xpress Pass, visit www.S2FTV.com.

Stay updated with official POWRi news at www.POWRi.com, on X and Instagram @POWRi_Racing, and on Facebook at POWRi.