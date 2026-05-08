Great Lakes Traditional Sprints Racing The I-96 Speedway Elsie Curtiss Memorial

From GLTS

Lake Odessa, MI – The Great Lakes Traditional Sprints presented by MacCallister CAT engage in a co-sanctioned event with Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series, better known as BOSS, this Friday at I-96 Speedway.

This weekend’s race for I-96 Speedway is a heartfelt one with a Breast Cancer Awareness Night honoring & commemorating the passing of track owner Larry Curtiss’ wife, Elsie Curtiss. Race fans will travel across the state of Michigan and drivers will make the haul from as far as southern Ohio for a I-96 Speedway organized PINK OUT raceday. Fans & teams are encouraged to dress in pink; I-96 Staff will have specialized Speedway-Breast Cancer Awareness pink clothing on site.

Friday’s race will kick off the 2026 Season for the Traditional Sprints after a canceled Montpelier Speedway event the week prior. The 2025 GLTS Season also got its start at I-96 Speedway on May 9th; seeing part-timers & out of towners racing the Traditional’s regulars. California’s Ricky Lewis won that night holding off an always charging Keith Sheffer Jr. The lip was the place to be that night as it was a double feature with the Great Lakes Super Sprints.

It was a treacherous day for the most recent trip to Lake Odessa. August 15th the series returned to I-96 Speedway where during hot laps multiple cars found themselves dipping tires off the top of Turns 3 & 4; resulting in damaged racecars. One of our drivers had a scary moment during his hot lap session when Ralph Brakenberry, born 1951 & 73 at the time, went off of the top of turn four and made heavy contact with the frontstretch wall. Ralph was transported via ambulance to Butterworth Corewell Health in Grand Rapids. The Pigeon, MI born driver was alert & responsive but had lost movement in his left leg; he began physical therapy later that month. In the end it was Steve Irwin who would go on and win the feature event, and in doing so clenched the 2025 Great Lakes Traditional Sprints Championship Title. Brian Ruhlman, Jay Steinbach, Lee Underwood, & Max Frank rounded out the top five.

The GLTS Season Opener will accompany the I-96 Speedway weekly racers in the Choice Concrete UMP Late Models, Hubbco Race Products IMCA Modified ($3,000 to WIN FAST SHAFT), Next Level Coatings Street Stocks, and Dave’s Dry Dock Compacts. Pits open at 4:00pm ET with General Admission swinging open the gates at 5:00, and racing beginning at 8:00. ADMISSION COSTS: General Admission – $20, Veterans & First Responders – $17, Seniors (65+) – $17, Ages 0-12 FREE, Pit Pass – $35, Ages 4-10 Pit Pass – $20. I-96 Speedway, 3823 W Portland Road, Lake Odessa, Michigan