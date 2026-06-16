Busty Two Night Weekend for Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders!

by Bill Wright

June 16, 2026 – The Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders have a busy weekend in store, as Friday, June 19, they descend on the Scotland County Speedway in Memphis, Missouri, and Saturday, June 20, travel north to the 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa.

This will be the tenth time the Sprint Invaders have visited the 3/8-mile Memphis oval, and there has never been a repeat winner. JJ Hickle (2025) and Paul Nienhiser (2024) are the most recent victors. Other winners at Scotland County have included John Schulz, Tyson Hart, Terry McCarl, Jerrod Hull, Bobby Hawks, Jeff Mitrisin and Evan Martin.

Grandstands open at 5:30 p.m. and hot laps are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday. Stock Cars, B Mods and Vintage Cars are also on the card.

Saturday will feature the 84th feature event at 34 Raceway in Sprint Invaders history. Josh Schneiderman added his name to the list of five-time Invader winners at 34 in May. He joined Matt Rogerson, Jerrod Hull, Dustin Selvage and Paul Nienhiser for that honor. John Schulz is a four-time winner, and three-time winners include Bobby Mincer, Kaley Gharst, Matt Sutton, Ryan Jamison, Jon Agan and Chris Martin. Two-time winners on the 3/8-mile oval include Mike Houseman Jr., Joey Moughan, Terry McCarl, Chase Randall and Tasker Phillips.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, with hot laps scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Adult General Admission tickets are $20, Students and Seniors $18. Kids 10 and under are FREE. Hobby Stocks, IMCA Sport Compacts and Mini-Haulers will also be racing.

Sawyer Phillips leads the current Sprint Invaders point standings, ahead of Josh Schneiderman, Cody Wehrle, Alex Vande Voort and defending champion, Tasker Phillips. Dustin Clark, Cam Martin, Jaden Alexander, Quincy’s Riley Scott and McCain Richards round out the current top ten in the standings.

Keep apprised of the latest on the Sprint Invaders by visiting our Facebook page, or our website at www.SprintInvaders.org.

2026 Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders Schedule

Saturday, April 11 – 34 Raceway (Rain)

Sunday, April 19 – Stuart International Speedway (Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA) w/ASCS-M*

Friday, May 1 – CJ Speedway (Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA)

Friday, May 8 – Eldon Raceway (Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA) w/ASCS-M*

Friday, May 22 – Lee County Speedway (Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA)

Sunday, May 24 – 34 Raceway (Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA)

Sunday, June 14 – Quincy Raceways (Quincy, IL)

Friday, June 19 – Scotland County Speedway (Memphis, MO)

Saturday, June 20 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)

Sunday, July 5 – Benton County Speedway (Vinton, IA)

Thursday, July 9 – Cedar County Raceway (Tipton, IA)

Friday, July 10 – Lee County Speedway (Donnellson, IA)

Thursday, July 16 – Southern Iowa Speedway (Oskaloosa, IA)

Saturday, September 5 – West Liberty Raceway (West Liberty, IA)

Sunday, September 6 – Quincy Raceways (Quincy, IL)

Saturday, September 19 – Hawkeye Downs Speedway (Cedar Rapids, IA)

Friday, September 26 – Davenport Speedway (Davenport, IA)

Saturday, September 27 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA) “Fall Haul”

*co-sanctioned with ASCS-Midwest Series

2026 Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders Top 20 Driver Points (Feature Wins)

Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 989 (1)

Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA, 973 (1)

Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA, 957

Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA, 935

Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 933

Dustin Clark, Agency, IA, 920

Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA, 918 (1)

Jaden Alexander, Knoxville, IA, 886

Riley Scott, Quincy, IL, 863

McCain Richards, Burlington, IA, 828

Cam Sorrels, Hallsville, MO, 795

Jack Thomas, Bates City, MO, 728

Nathan Murders, Burlington, IA, 698

Nate Parks, Burlington, IA, 672

Lincoln Martin, Monmouth, IL, 667

Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 619 (2)

Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA, 606

Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA, 580

Trey Meredith, Dade City, FL, 573

Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA, 569

Series Sponsors

Title Sponsor – Mohrfeld Solar

A Main Sponsor – Collision Center, West Burlington

Dash Sponsor – Agriland FS Winterset

Heat Sponsors – Woodworth Attorney at Law, Morning Sun Farm Implement, Mac Daddy Motorsports

B Main Sponsor – Turnwater Bar & Grill

$50 Draw Sponsor (for drivers drawing a 50) – Avis Rent A Car/Budget Car Rental

$75 Hard Charger Sponsor – In Honor of Christine Wahl-Levitt by Scott Donlan

Season Champion, Rookie of the Year and Point Participant at Banquet – K-1 Race Gear

Start Line – Shottenkirk Parts Express

Flag Sponsors – Keokuk Auto Credit, Connection Bank, Merit Auctions, B&B Propane, P6 Equipment and Supply, MBG Hauling

Driver’s Meeting – K-1 Racegear

Driver of the Year – MPI (Max Papas Innovations)