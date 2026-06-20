Boyles Wins IRA Feature at I-96 Speedway

LAKE ODESSA, MO (June 19, 2026) – Clinton Boyles has won feature events with a multitude of different tracks and sanctioning bodies throughout his career. Friday was a first for Boyles as he was victorious for the first time with the Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association Friday night at I-96 Speedway.

Boyles, from Greenwood, Missouri, tracked down Logan Julien in slower traffic on lap 13 and pulled away to a commanding 4.006 second advantage at the finish driving for car owner Shannon Eifert, who’s team is located near I-96 Speedway. a

Paul Nienhiser was able to slip by Julien for the runner-up position with three laps to go. Julien, Greg Wilson, and Dustin Daggett rounded out the top five.

Julien’s third place finish was able to pull him within 11 points of Will Armitage for the point lead with the IRA Sprint Cars. Armitage suffered engine problems during his heat race and was unable to start the feature event.

During the first heat race Corbin Gurley went for a wild end over end flip in turn one. Gurley was awake and alert, but was transferred to a local area hospital for observation.

Auto Value/Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association

I-96 Speedway

Lake Odessa, Michigan

Friday, June 19, 2026

Qualifying

1. 85J-Logan Julien, 13.624[15]

2. 51-Clinton Boyles, 13.631[8]

3. 25-Danny Schlafer, 13.744[2]

4. 10RR-Brad Lamberson, 13.763[27]

5. 9X-Paul Nienhiser, 13.813[17]

6. 00-Thomas Meseraull, 13.820[11]

7. 85-Dustin Daggett, 13.829[20]

8. 2W-Scott Neitzel, 13.898[7]

9. 25T-Travis Arenz, 13.901[10]

10. 41-Thomas Schinderle, 13.913[4]

11. 10BR-Jason Blonde, 13.913[14]

12. W20-Greg Wilson, 13.935[19]

13. 12-Corbin Gurley, 13.941[9]

14. 13-Van Gurley Jr, 13.956[26]

15. 16-Ryan Ruhl, 13.980[24]

16. 26-Cody Schlafer, 14.087[5]

17. 22M-Dan McCarron, 14.092[16]

18. 7A-Will Armitage, 14.113[18]

19. 71H-Max Stambaugh, 14.159[28]

20. 21H-TJ Haddy, 14.179[22]

21. 23-Charlie Baur, 14.331[3]

22. 09-Clayton Rossmann, 14.429[23]

23. 99-Tyler Brabant, 14.461[1]

24. 4K-Kris Spitz, 14.483[6]

25. 22-Aaron Shaffer, 14.553[21]

26. 33F-Jason Ferguson, 14.560[12]

27. 45-Rob Pribnow, 14.848[25]

28. 24-Scott Conger, 15.048[13]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 85J-Logan Julien[4]

2. 41-Thomas Schinderle[1]

3. 85-Dustin Daggett[2]

4. 10RR-Brad Lamberson[3]

5. 71H-Max Stambaugh[7]

6. 09-Clayton Rossmann[8]

7. 22-Aaron Shaffer[9]

8. 26-Cody Schlafer[6]

9. 24-Scott Conger[10]

10. 12-Corbin Gurley[5]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[3]

2. 51-Clinton Boyles[4]

3. 2W-Scott Neitzel[2]

4. 22M-Dan McCarron[6]

5. 13-Van Gurley Jr[5]

6. 21H-TJ Haddy[7]

7. 33F-Jason Ferguson[9]

8. 99-Tyler Brabant[8]

9. 10BR-Jason Blonde[1]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. W20-Greg Wilson[1]

2. 00-Thomas Meseraull[3]

3. 25T-Travis Arenz[2]

4. 16-Ryan Ruhl[5]

5. 4K-Kris Spitz[8]

6. 25-Danny Schlafer[4]

7. 45-Rob Pribnow[9]

8. 23-Charlie Baur[7]

9. 7A-Will Armitage[6]

Dash #1 (4 Laps)

1. 85J-Logan Julien[3]

2. W20-Greg Wilson[1]

3. 25T-Travis Arenz[5]

4. 85-Dustin Daggett[4]

5. 2W-Scott Neitzel[2]

Dash #2 (4 Laps)

1. 51-Clinton Boyles[1]

2. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[5]

3. 25-Danny Schlafer[2]

4. 10RR-Brad Lamberson[3]

5. 00-Thomas Meseraull[4]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 51-Clinton Boyles[2]

2. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[4]

3. 85J-Logan Julien[1]

4. W20-Greg Wilson[3]

5. 85-Dustin Daggett[7]

6. 2W-Scott Neitzel[9]

7. 22M-Dan McCarron[13]

8. 71H-Max Stambaugh[15]

9. 25T-Travis Arenz[5]

10. 25-Danny Schlafer[6]

11. 10RR-Brad Lamberson[8]

12. 26-Cody Schlafer[20]

13. 13-Van Gurley Jr[14]

14. 21H-TJ Haddy[17]

15. 09-Clayton Rossmann[18]

16. 23-Charlie Baur[24]

17. 4K-Kris Spitz[16]

18. 22-Aaron Shaffer[21]

19. 24-Scott Conger[25]

20. 33F-Jason Ferguson[22]

21. 10BR-Jason Blonde[19]

22. 16-Ryan Ruhl[12]

23. 41-Thomas Schinderle[11]

24. 00-Thomas Meseraull[10]

25. 45-Rob Pribnow[23]