Hallett Concludes USA Trip With Feature Victory at Butler

By T.J. Buffenbarger

QUINCY, MI (June 20, 2026) — Brock Hallett completed his racing tour of the United States of America by winning the Auto Value/Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association feature Saturday night at Butler Motor Speedway.

Hallett, from Brisbane, Queensland, Australia took the lead from Scotty Neitzel on lap 10 and overcame a tangle with his fellow countryman Todd Moule in slower traffic to claim his second feature victory this season at Butler.

Thomas Meseraull and Neitzel started on the front row for the 30-lap main event. Meseraull led the first three circuits before Neitzel was able to get a run on the bottom of the racetrack between turns three and four to take the lead.

Before Neitzel could get comfortable up-front Hallett’s car came to life as he went from third to first position in three consecutive laps, taking the lead from Neitzel on lap 10 blasting around the top of the 3/8-mile oval.

Hallett appeared to be comfortably in the lead until tangling with Moule while attempting to put him a lap down. Both cars were sideways in turn four with Moule sliding to a stop and Hallett driving away unscathed.

During the final restart Hallett was able to drive away to a 1.556 second advantage over Travis Arnez at the finish. Meseraull, Neitzel, and Logan Julien rounded out the top five.

By virtue of his fifth-place finish, Julien took over the IRA Sprint Car Series point lead over Travis Arnez. Will Armitage, who led the point standings until recent engine issues dropped to third in the standings.

Auto Value/Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association

Butler Motor Speedway

Quincy, Michigan

Saturday, June 20, 2026

Qualifying

1. 9X-Paul Nienhiser, 13.123[5]

2. 85J-Logan Julien, 13.164[3]

3. 5AU-Brock Hallett, 13.236[26]

4. 2W-Scott Neitzel, 13.289[15]

5. 7A-Will Armitage, 13.295[6]

6. 77-Geoff Dodge, 13.344[24]

7. 09-Clayton Rossmann, 13.381[10]

8. 13-Van Gurley Jr, 13.385[14]

9. 00-Thomas Meseraull, 13.499[7]

10. 25T-Travis Arenz, 13.547[31]

11. 22M-Dan McCarron, 13.569[22]

12. 10RR-Brad Lamberson, 13.582[13]

13. 45-Rob Pribnow, 13.586[1]

14. 26AU-Todd Moule, 13.607[4]

15. 41-Thomas Schinderle, 13.637[12]

16. 4-Josh Turner, 13.654[23]

17. 34-Sterling Cling, 13.696[18]

18. 31-Jac Nickles, 13.720[16]

19. 10BR-Jason Blonde, 13.747[17]

20. 87E-Logan Easterday, 13.842[20]

21. 51Y-Mark Yearling, 13.843[33]

22. 25-Danny Schlafer, 13.876[32]

23. W20-Greg Wilson, 13.892[8]

24. 22-Aaron Shaffer, 13.940[19]

25. 21H-TJ Haddy, 13.941[25]

26. 20A-Andy Chehowski, 13.966[2]

27. 33$-Shane O’Banion, 14.059[28]

28. 23-Charlie Baur, 14.079[9]

29. 26-Cody Schlafer, 14.305[11]

30. 33F-Jason Ferguson, 14.376[34]

31. 6-Jimmie Ward Jr, 14.454[30]

32. 4K-Kris Spitz, 14.543[29]

33. 24-Scott Conger, 15.031[27]

34. 19-Avery Neal, 15.121[21]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 00-Thomas Meseraull[2]

2. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[4]

3. 7A-Will Armitage[3]

4. 34-Sterling Cling[5]

5. 45-Rob Pribnow[1]

6. 21H-TJ Haddy[7]

7. 26-Cody Schlafer[8]

8. 51Y-Mark Yearling[6]

9. 24-Scott Conger[9]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 25T-Travis Arenz[2]

2. 26AU-Todd Moule[1]

3. 77-Geoff Dodge[3]

4. 85J-Logan Julien[4]

5. 33F-Jason Ferguson[8]

6. 25-Danny Schlafer[6]

7. 31-Jac Nickles[5]

8. 19-Avery Neal[9]

9. 20A-Andy Chehowski[7]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 41-Thomas Schinderle[1]

2. 22M-Dan McCarron[2]

3. 5AU-Brock Hallett[4]

4. 10BR-Jason Blonde[5]

5. 33$-Shane O’Banion[7]

6. 09-Clayton Rossmann[3]

7. W20-Greg Wilson[6]

8. 6-Jimmie Ward Jr[8]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 4-Josh Turner[1]

2. 13-Van Gurley Jr[3]

3. 2W-Scott Neitzel[4]

4. 10RR-Brad Lamberson[2]

5. 87E-Logan Easterday[5]

6. 4K-Kris Spitz[8]

7. 22-Aaron Shaffer[6]

8. 23-Charlie Baur[7]

Dash #1 (4 Laps)

1. 00-Thomas Meseraull[1]

2. 5AU-Brock Hallett[5]

3. 25T-Travis Arenz[2]

4. 4-Josh Turner[4]

5. 41-Thomas Schinderle[3]

Dash #2 (4 Laps)

1. 2W-Scott Neitzel[1]

2. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[2]

3. 7A-Will Armitage[5]

4. 77-Geoff Dodge[3]

5. 85J-Logan Julien[4]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 31-Jac Nickles[2]

2. 25-Danny Schlafer[3]

3. W20-Greg Wilson[6]

4. 09-Clayton Rossmann[1]

5. 21H-TJ Haddy[4]

6. 26-Cody Schlafer[8]

7. 4K-Kris Spitz[5]

8. 23-Charlie Baur[9]

9. 22-Aaron Shaffer[7]

10. 6-Jimmie Ward Jr[10]

11. 20A-Andy Chehowski[12]

12. 24-Scott Conger[13]

13. 19-Avery Neal[11]

DNS: 51Y-Mark Yearling

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 5AU-Brock Hallett[3]

2. 25T-Travis Arenz[5]

3. 00-Thomas Meseraull[1]

4. 2W-Scott Neitzel[2]

5. 85J-Logan Julien[10]

6. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[4]

7. 7A-Will Armitage[6]

8. 34-Sterling Cling[15]

9. 13-Van Gurley Jr[11]

10. 4-Josh Turner[7]

11. 22M-Dan McCarron[12]

12. 10BR-Jason Blonde[16]

13. 41-Thomas Schinderle[9]

14. 45-Rob Pribnow[17]

15. 25-Danny Schlafer[22]

16. 26AU-Todd Moule[13]

17. 31-Jac Nickles[21]

18. 33$-Shane O’Banion[19]

19. 77-Geoff Dodge[8]

20. 87E-Logan Easterday[18]

21. 33F-Jason Ferguson[20]

22. W20-Greg Wilson[23]

23. 10RR-Brad Lamberson[14]

24. 09-Clayton Rossmann[24]