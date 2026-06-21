Justyn Cox claims 2nd career SCCT win on Saturday at Watsonville Speedway

From Gary Thomas

Watsonville, CA…Not many drivers have been more consistent when it comes to Winged 360 Sprint Car racing over the last year than Justyn Cox in the Golden State of California.

Going into Saturday at Watsonville Speedway, it had been over four years since he tasted victory lane with the Elk Grove Sprint Car Challenge Tour.

The Clarksburg racer put it all together at the 66th Johnny Key Classic however and raced to his second career SCCT victory during the event.

Cox took the lead at the waving of the green flag of the 30-lap Shop Kyle Larson feature and held command until young Landon Henry slid to the front on lap seven. Cox returned the favor shortly after though and dominated the remaining distance to score victory.

Henry crossed the stripe in second to record his best career SCCT finish, with two-time Watsonville Speedway champ Caleb Debem in third. Marysville’s Dawson Hammes came home in fourth with Livermore’s Travis Labat in fifth.

Completing the top 10 were Pit Stop USA/ Taco Bravo Hard Charger Carson Hammes, fast qualifier Jake Haulot, Jake Morgan, Jason Chisum and Adrianna DeMartni.

Stockton’s Caden Sarale dominated the BCRA/WMR Midget Super Series event over Logan Mitchell, Matt Streeter, Brody Petrie and Nicholas Leonard.

The West Coast Pro Stocks saw Frank Nyback get his first career victory over Richard Brace Jr, Nick Silva, Rob Gilbertson and Brent Lawrence.

The Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour returns to action with Western Sprint Tour Speedweek starting on July 17th at Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico. Watsonville Speedway is back at it this coming Friday June 26th.

Results

Sprint Car Challenge Tour Round 5

Watsonville Speedway

Johnny Key Classic

June 20, 2026

A Feature 30 Laps

1. 42X-Justyn Cox[3]; 2. 93-Landon Henry[1]; 3. 3D-Caleb Debem[9]; 4. 55D-Dawson Hammes[4]; 5. 61-Travis Labat[10]; 6. 56C-Carson Hammes[17]; 7. 7H-Jake Haulot[11]; 8. 51-Jake Morgan[12]; 9. 25Z-Jason Chisum[16]; 10. 9-Adrianna DeMartini[2]; 11. 9L-Luke Hayes[14]; 12. 4-Burt Foland Jr[15]; 13. 28K-Bryant Bell[13]; 14. 7S-Seth Standley[8]; 15. 29X-Cole Croft[6]; 16. 88A-Joey Ancona[5]; 17. 7-Steven Kent[7]; 18. 34B-Glenn Bryan[18]

Dash 6 Laps

1. 93-Landon Henry[2]; 2. 9-Adrianna DeMartini[1]; 3. 42X-Justyn Cox[4]; 4. 55D-Dawson Hammes[5]; 5. 88A-Joey Ancona[6]; 6. 29X-Cole Croft[3]

Heat 1 8 Laps

1. 88A-Joey Ancona[2]; 2. 29X-Cole Croft[1]; 3. 7-Steven Kent[5]; 4. 9-Adrianna DeMartini[3]; 5. 3D-Caleb Debem[7]; 6. 7H-Jake Haulot[4]; 7. 28K-Bryant Bell[8]; 8. 4-Burt Foland Jr[9]; 9. (DNS) 56C-Carson Hammes

Heat 2 8 Laps

1. 42X-Justyn Cox[1]; 2. 55D-Dawson Hammes[3]; 3. 7S-Seth Standley[2]; 4. 93-Landon Henry[4]; 5. 61-Travis Labat[6]; 6. 51-Jake Morgan[7]; 7. 9L-Luke Hayes[5]; 8. 25Z-Jason Chisum[8]; 9. 34B-Glenn Bryan[9]

Qualifying

1. 7H-Jake Haulot, 11.106[14]; 2. 93-Landon Henry, 11.116[1]; 3. 29X-Cole Croft, 11.117[11]; 4. 42X-Justyn Cox, 11.122[6]; 5. 88A-Joey Ancona, 11.165[13]; 6. 7S-Seth Standley, 11.189[2]; 7. 9-Adrianna DeMartini, 11.271[10]; 8. 55D-Dawson Hammes, 11.328[16]; 9. 7-Steven Kent, 11.349[4]; 10. 9L-Luke Hayes, 11.366[3]; 11. 56C-Carson Hammes, 11.385[12]; 12. 61-Travis Labat, 11.393[15]; 13. 3D-Caleb Debem, 11.402[5]; 14. 51-Jake Morgan, 11.462[17]; 15. 28K-Bryant Bell, 11.508[7]; 16. 25Z-Jason Chisum, 11.604[9]; 17. 4-Burt Foland Jr, 12.073[8]; 18. 34B-Glenn Bryan, 12.614[18]

Midget Super Series:

1. 32-Caden Sarale[6]; 2. 96X-Logan Mitchell[3]; 3. 14T-Matt Streeter[5]; 4. 19-Brody Petrie[9]; 5. 09-Nicholas Leonard Jr[1]; 6. 4-Glenn Bryan[2]; 7. 7-Dalton Wright[7]; 8. 5-Cody Gray[4]; 9. 18-Floyd Alvis[8]