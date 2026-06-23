Lakeside Speedway and Lucas Oil Speedway Ahead for POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (6/22/26) – Championship momentum carries the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League into Kansas at Lakeside Speedway on Friday, June 26, before crossing into Missouri for a Saturday night showdown at Lucas Oil Speedway on June 27 for Round Two of the “Road to the Hockett,” with each event paying $5,000-to-win.

Friday, June 26 | Lakeside Speedway

Divisions:

POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League

USRA B-Mod

USRA Stock Car

E-Mod

Pure Stock

Details:

Pits Open: 4:00 PM

Grandstands Open: 6:00 PM

Driver Registration: 5:00 PM to 6:15 PM

Drivers Meeting: 6:30 PM

Engine Heat: 6:40 PM

Hot Laps: 7:00 PM

Racing to Follow

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/608781

Get Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/series/1572/tickets/1538688

Saturday, June 27 | Lucas Oil Speedway

Divisions:

POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League

POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League

POWRi IMCA RaceSaver 305 Sprint

Details:

Pits Open: 4:00 PM

Grandstands Open: 4:00 PM

Driver Registration: 4:15 PM to 5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:45 PM

Engine Heat: 6:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Racing to Follow

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602424

Details about Lakeside Speedway, including the full schedule, season points, and driver spotlights, can be found online at www.lakesidespeedway.net or by following along on major social media platforms | 5615 Wolcott Dr, Kansas City, KS 66109 | 913-299-9206

Details about Lucas Oil Speedway, including the full schedule, season points, and driver spotlights, can be found online at www.lucasoilspeedway.com or by following along on major social media platforms | 18842 Speedway Drive, Wheatland, MO 65779 | 417-282-5984

All 2026 POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint events will be streamed LIVE on Start2Finish. For more information or to purchase an Xpress Pass, visit www.S2FTV.com.

Stay updated with official POWRi news at www.POWRi.com, on X and Instagram @POWRi_Racing, and on Facebook at POWRi.