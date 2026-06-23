Lakeside Speedway and Lucas Oil Speedway Ahead for POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints

From POWRi
Belleville, IL. (6/22/26) – Championship momentum carries the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League into Kansas at Lakeside Speedway on Friday, June 26, before crossing into Missouri for a Saturday night showdown at Lucas Oil Speedway on June 27 for Round Two of the “Road to the Hockett,” with each event paying $5,000-to-win.
Friday, June 26 | Lakeside Speedway
Divisions:
POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League
USRA B-Mod
USRA Stock Car
E-Mod
Pure Stock
Details:
Pits Open: 4:00 PM
Grandstands Open: 6:00 PM
Driver Registration: 5:00 PM to 6:15 PM
Drivers Meeting: 6:30 PM
Engine Heat: 6:40 PM
Hot Laps: 7:00 PM
Racing to Follow
Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/608781
Get Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/series/1572/tickets/1538688
Saturday, June 27 | Lucas Oil Speedway
Divisions:
POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League
POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League
POWRi IMCA RaceSaver 305 Sprint
Details:
Pits Open: 4:00 PM
Grandstands Open: 4:00 PM
Driver Registration: 4:15 PM to 5:30 PM
Drivers Meeting: 5:45 PM
Engine Heat: 6:00 PM
Hot Laps: 6:30 PM
Racing to Follow
Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602424
Details about Lakeside Speedway, including the full schedule, season points, and driver spotlights, can be found online at www.lakesidespeedway.net or by following along on major social media platforms | 5615 Wolcott Dr, Kansas City, KS 66109 | 913-299-9206
Details about Lucas Oil Speedway, including the full schedule, season points, and driver spotlights, can be found online at www.lucasoilspeedway.com or by following along on major social media platforms | 18842 Speedway Drive, Wheatland, MO 65779 | 417-282-5984
All 2026 POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint events will be streamed LIVE on Start2Finish. For more information or to purchase an Xpress Pass, visit www.S2FTV.com.
Stay updated with official POWRi news at www.POWRi.com, on X and Instagram @POWRi_Racing, and on Facebook at POWRi.