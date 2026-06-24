Rod End Supply to join Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic as official presenting sponsor of evening’s Last Chance Showdown

By Fully Injected Motorsports

ATTICA, Ohio (June 23, 2026) – In less than a month, the Greatest Show On Dirt will invade Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio, set to battle head-to-head with the region’s finest for the 38th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac® Vitamins and Minerals crown worth $20,000. The Last Chance Showdown (LCS), giving racers one last chance to qualify for the 40-lap headliner, will prove to be a pivotal part of the Brad Doty Classic program, and Rod End Supply – an industry leader in the production of rod ends, radius rods and specialty products – will be there to help, now the official presenting sponsor of the 12-lap LCS.

“All of us at Attica Raceway Park are excited to welcome Rod End Supply to the Brad Doty Classic, now the official presenting sponsor of the evening’s Last Chance Showdown,” Brad Doty said. “When I sent Bob Douglas, President of Rod End Supply, a proposal, he seemed just as excited as we are. Rod End Supply is involved at all levels of racing, partnering with events all across the county, so we’re ever grateful to have them join our efforts at the Brad Doty Classic.”

Like seasons prior, the 38th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac® Vitamins and Minerals – awarding a $20,000-to-win on July 14 – will kick-off a massive Ohio swing for the Greatest Show On Dirt, which will see competition continue with the legendary Kings Royal at the world-famous Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio.

Carson Macedo, who finished third in the 2025 World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series standings, is the defending Brad Doty Classic champion, outdueling fellow California native, Buddy Kofoid, as well as a Hard Charging Donny Schatz – a ten-time World of Outlaws champion.

Like 2025, the Brad Doty Classic winner will be awarded the coveted Brad Doty Classic championship trophy and helmet – all to be awarded in Attica Raceway Park victory lane following the 40-lap contest.

ABOUT ROD END SUPPLY:

At Rod End Supply, we have the unique opportunity to be involved with all sorts of industrial, farming and high performance related industries including auto racing.

Whether you’re running a go-cart, micro, mini-sprint, midget, modified, late model, sprint or a tractor, Rod End Supply has the assortment of rod ends, radius rods and specialty products that will help you lead the field in performing at your maximum potential. Since 1989, Rod End Supply has provided superior products priced competitively, with prompt and courteous service.

Our promise is to continue to provide superior service with superior product that will keep you in the front of your field.

ABOUT OHIO LOGISTICS:

Working out of a single 40,000 sq. ft. warehouse in Findlay, OH, we began our operations in June of 1988 as Findlay’s Tall Timbers Distribution Center. Our work ethic and commitment, to our customers and community, have led us to considerable and rapid growth. Today, we operate as Ohio Logistics successfully maintaining 25 locations serving seven states. With over 6 million sq. ft. of state-of-the-art warehouse space, we are one of the largest privately held logistics firms in the Midwest.

ABOUT dac® VITAMINS AND MINERALS:

Since 1983 Direct Action Co., Inc. (a.k.a. dac® Vitamins and Minerals) has offered superior, innovative equine and livestock supplements. dac® is a founding member of the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC) and was one of the first companies to earn the coveted NASC Quality Seal.

TICKETS:

Reserved seats for the 38th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac® Vitamins and Minerals at Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio, on Tuesday, July 14, are now available and can be purchased online via www.atticaracewaypark.com or by clicking HERE.

ADDITIONAL BRAD DOTY CLASSIC MEDIA:

X: www.twitter.com/braddoty18

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/braddoty18

Facebook: www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark

X: www.twitter.com/atticaracewyprk

Instagram: www.instagram.com/attica_raceway_park

BRAD DOTY CLASSIC WINNERS:

ATTICA RACEWAY PARK

1989 – Steve Kinser

1990 – Jack Hewitt

1991 – Bobby Allen

1992 – Rained Out

1993 – Mark Keegan

1994 – Danny Smith

1995 – Randy Kinser

1996 – Dale Blaney

1997 – Tyler Walker

1998 – Jeff Shepard

1999 – Butch Schroeder

2000 – Kelly Kinser

2001 – Danny Smith (2)

2002 – Alvin Roepke

2003 – Dean Jacobs

2004 – Greg Wilson

2005 – Stevie Smith

LIMALAND MOTORSPORTS PARK

2006 – Joey Saldana

2007 – Jac Haudenschild

2008 – Jason Meyers

2009 – Steve Kinser (2)

2010 – Dale Blaney (2)

2011 – Donny Schatz

2012 – Kerry Madsen

2013 – Donny Schatz (2)

2014 – Paul McMahan

2015 – Rained Out

ATTICA RACEWAY PARK

2016 – Donny Schatz (3)

2017 – David Gravel

2018 – Donny Schatz (4)

2019 – Brock Zearfoss

2020 – Kyle Larson

2021 – Spencer Bayston

2022 – Kyle Larson (2)

2023 – Kyle Larson (3)

2024 – David Gravel (2)

2025 – Carson Macedo