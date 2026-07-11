Kofoid Flexes Muscle with Another Wilmot Win

WILMOT, WI (July 10, 2026) – Running second can get old fast.

It’s one spot away from victory and all that comes with it. It’s watching someone else celebrate while being left to wonder how to be one position better. It’s not a preferable place to continually wind up, especially for a driver and team accustomed to winning as often as Michael “Buddy” Kofoid and Roth Motorsports.

Entering Friday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts presented the Larry Hillerud Memorial opener at Wilmot Raceway, Kofoid had collected three consecutive runner-up finishes. He also led the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series in victories this season with eight and was hungry to put the Toyota Racing No. 83 back in Victory Lane. Consider that hunger satisfied.

The Penngrove, CA native started on the pole for Friday’s 35-lapper and nearly led the entire way. Series sophomore Cole Macedo surged to give him a fight and took the top spot for two laps, but Kofoid quickly rallied to snatch it back. Two-time and defending World of Outlaws champion David Gravel climbed to second in the closing laps, but it was too little too late as Kofoid got to the checkered flag before he had a shot to make a move.

“I don’t even know how I did it, but I blasted the backstretch wall going into (Turn) 3 and knocked the (Jacob’s) ladder out when Cole passed me and was just kind of hanging on there at the end,” Kofoid explained. “I just think keeping the restarts unpredictable definitely helps. Dylan (Buswell), Nate (Knotts), and Gage (Tyra) did a great job all day today. It’s nice to have a good day start to finish again, and I owe it all to them. This isn’t an easy place to get comfortable at, and they did just that for me. Can’t do it without them and, of course, Dennis and Teresa Roth.”

Kofoid upped his lead as the season’s winningest driver with his ninth triumph of 2026. It was also his second in a row at Wilmot, putting him alongside David Gravel (four), Carson Macedo (three), and Donny Schatz (two) as multi-time winners at the Wisconsin oval. The 24-year-old is up to 31 career victories with The Greatest Show on Dirt, making him the 24th winningest driver in Series history. Kofoid also chipped away ever so slightly into David Gravel’s championship lead, narrowing the margin between the two to 80 markers.

The reason Kofoid couldn’t cut more into the difference is Gravel charged from seventh to a runner-up result, his 18th podium of the year in the Big Game Motorsports No. 2.

Sheldon Haudenschild stole third coming to the checkered flag to collect his ninth podium in the last 11 races with the KCP Racing crew.

Cole Macedo and Logan Schuchart completed the top five.

NIGHTLY NOTES

Carson Macedo claimed his second Race//Ready Hottest Lap of the Night in 2026.

Buddy Kofoid grabbed Simpson Quick Time honors in Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying.

Heat Races belonged to Buddy Kofoid (NOS Energy Drink Heat One), David Gravel (Knoxville Bound Heat Two), Garet Williamson (WIX Filters Heat Three), and Spencer Bayston (Golf Cart Services Heat Four).

The SPA Technique #1 Redraw went to Buddy Kofoid.

Kofoid also topped the Toyota Dash.

Logan Julien won the Micro-Lite Last Chance Showdown.

Logan Schuchart moved from 11th to fifth to be the KSE Racing Products Hard Charger.

Spencer Bayston was the Tub O’ Towels Seventh Place Finisher.

Ashton Torgerson was the Five Star Bodies Rookie of the Race.

Buddy Kofoid clocked the ACME Trading Company Fast Lap.

The Smith Titanium Brake Systems Break of the Race went to Conner Morrell.

UP NEXT: The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars complete the O’Reilly Auto Parts presented the Larry Hillerud Memorial at Wilmot Raceway on Saturday, July 11 before a huge week in Ohio at Attica Raceway Park’s Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac Vitamins and Minerals on Tuesday, July 14 and Eldora Speedway’s Kings Royal on Friday-Saturday, July 17-18. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

Where can you watch every World of Outlaws race? Live on DIRTVision.

Where can you see the World of Outlaws in 2026? Click to see the full schedule.

FEATURE RESULTS:

NOS Energy Drink Feature (35 Laps): 1. 83-Michael Kofoid[1]; 2. 2-David Gravel[7]; 3. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[5]; 4. 2C-Cole Macedo[2]; 5. 1S-Logan Schuchart[11]; 6. 23-Garet Williamson[6]; 7. 17-Spencer Bayston[3]; 8. 41-Carson Macedo[12]; 9. 20-Bill Balog[10]; 10. 21H-Brady Bacon[16]; 11. 7S-Chris Windom[4]; 12. AU55-Parker Scott[14]; 13. 15-Donny Schatz[18]; 14. 51-Ashton Torgerson[13]; 15. 25-Jy Corbet[19]; 16. 16C-Skylar Gee[17]; 17. 85J-Logan Julien[21]; 18. 15K-Creed Kemenah[24]; 19. 28M-Conner Morrell[8]; 20. 27-Emerson Axsom[9]; 21. 6-Scott Neitzel[15]; 22. (DNF) 87A-Austin Hartmann[22]; 23. (DNF) 79-Blake Nimee[23]; 24. (DNF) 10V-Matt VanderVere[20]

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps): 1. 85J-Logan Julien[2]; 2. 87A-Austin Hartmann[4]; 3. 79-Blake Nimee[3]; 4. 15K-Creed Kemenah[5]; 5. 37-Bryce Norris[8]; 6. 4-Alex Pokorski[6]; 7. 68-Dave Uttech[1]; 8. 29-Brayton Lynch[7]; 9. 8-Will Gerrits[10]; 10. 26R-Preston Ruh[9]; 11. 70-Chris Klemko[12]; 12. 43-Jereme Schroeder[11]; 13. (DNS) 24T-Christopher Thram

Toyota Dash (8 Laps): 1. 83-Michael Kofoid[1]; 2. 2C-Cole Macedo[2]; 3. 17-Spencer Bayston[6]; 4. 7S-Chris Windom[4]; 5. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[5]; 6. 23-Garet Williamson[7]; 7. 2-David Gravel[8]; 8. 28M-Conner Morrell[3]

NOS Energy Drink Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 83-Michael Kofoid[1]; 2. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[3]; 3. 27-Emerson Axsom[2]; 4. 51-Ashton Torgerson[4]; 5. 16C-Skylar Gee[5]; 6. 85J-Logan Julien[6]; 7. 4-Alex Pokorski[9]; 8. (DNF) 26R-Preston Ruh[8]; 9. (DNF) 24T-Christopher Thram[7]

Knoxville Bound Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel[1]; 2. 2C-Cole Macedo[2]; 3. 20-Bill Balog[3]; 4. AU55-Parker Scott[4]; 5. 15-Donny Schatz[5]; 6. 79-Blake Nimee[7]; 7. 29-Brayton Lynch[6]; 8. 8-Will Gerrits[8]

WIX Filters Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 23-Garet Williamson[1]; 2. 28M-Conner Morrell[3]; 3. 1S-Logan Schuchart[4]; 4. 6-Scott Neitzel[2]; 5. 25-Jy Corbet[5]; 6. 87A-Austin Hartmann[6]; 7. 37-Bryce Norris[7]; 8. 43-Jereme Schroeder[8]

Golf Cart Services Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 17-Spencer Bayston[1]; 2. 7S-Chris Windom[4]; 3. 41-Carson Macedo[3]; 4. 21H-Brady Bacon[2]; 5. 10V-Matt VanderVere[6]; 6. 15K-Creed Kemenah[7]; 7. 68-Dave Uttech[5]; 8. (DNF) 70-Chris Klemko[8]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 83-Michael Kofoid, 12.321[29]; 2. 2-David Gravel, 12.372[5]; 3. 23-Garet Williamson, 12.375[8]; 4. 17-Spencer Bayston, 12.407[23]; 5. 27-Emerson Axsom, 12.484[31]; 6. 2C-Cole Macedo, 12.496[20]; 7. 6-Scott Neitzel, 12.508[3]; 8. 21H-Brady Bacon, 12.539[25]; 9. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild, 12.555[32]; 10. 20-Bill Balog, 12.567[4]; 11. 28M-Conner Morrell, 12.593[19]; 12. 41-Carson Macedo, 12.649[26]; 13. 51-Ashton Torgerson, 12.670[17]; 14. AU55-Parker Scott, 12.685[10]; 15. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 12.699[13]; 16. 7S-Chris Windom, 12.700[33]; 17. 16C-Skylar Gee, 12.724[22]; 18. 15-Donny Schatz, 12.735[7]; 19. 25-Jy Corbet, 12.779[30]; 20. 68-Dave Uttech, 12.782[1]; 21. 85J-Logan Julien, 12.795[11]; 22. 29-Brayton Lynch, 12.816[9]; 23. 87A-Austin Hartmann, 12.818[16]; 24. 10V-Matt VanderVere, 12.877[12]; 25. 24T-Christopher Thram, 12.905[2]; 26. 79-Blake Nimee, 13.009[15]; 27. 37-Bryce Norris, 13.048[18]; 28. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 13.139[28]; 29. 26R-Preston Ruh, 13.167[14]; 30. 8-Will Gerrits, 13.182[6]; 31. 43-Jereme Schroeder, 13.417[21]; 32. 70-Chris Klemko, 13.566[24]; 33. 4-Alex Pokorski, 25.355[27]