Timms scores at Huset’s

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (July 12, 2026) – Ryan Timms, Brandon Bosma and Ron Howe each climbed atop the podium on Sunday at Huset’s Speedway during Frankman Motor Company presents Hall of Fame Night.

The margin of victory in two of the features was less than one tenth of a second.

Timms was stout throughout the 25-lap Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars main event to score his second consecutive weekly points victory at the track. It marked his 14th career win at the high-banked oval.

“It was very slick up to a really gnarly, rock-solid ledge there,” he said. “It was definitely tricky. This is awesome. I want to dedicate this to Doug Clark. I’ve got to thank all my guys.”

Timms is the first repeat winner in any Huset’s Speedway division during weekly competition this season.

Rees Moran led the first lap, but a flat right rear tire during a caution on Lap 2 sent him to the work area. Christopher Thram inherited the top spot and led for eight laps until Timms, who started the race sixth, used a slide job in turns three and four on Lap 10 to drive into the lead. He built more than a three-second advantage before a couple of cautions in the second half of the race brought his competition closer. Following the final caution on Lap 20 – the fifth stoppage of the race –Timms pulled away in the waning laps to win by 2.541 seconds.

Thram garnered a runner-up result.

“It was fun,” he said. “I felt we could have been better there honestly. We’ll definitely take second place. This isn’t a bad night for us. It was a lot of fun out there.”

J.J. Hickle passed Mark Dobmeier for third place on the final lap.

“That was a long race,” Hickle said. “We had a wing slider going all over the place. We’re just having a blast, living my best life right now. It’s awesome to be up in the mix.”

Sam Henderson rounded out the top five.

Moran, Timms, Dobmeier and Kaleb Johnson were quickest in their qualifying groups. Hickle, Henderson, Thram and Andy Pake each won a heat race. Jacob Hughes picked up the Last Chance Showdown victory.

Bosma executed a last-lap pass on Lee Goos Jr. to top the 20-lap Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and MedStar Midwest Sprint Touring Series RaceSavers main event, scoring his ninth career triumph at the track. He is the third different winner in three races this season.

“Last lap, you know, you gotta try something to come off there,” he said. “The top side came in. I figured I’d just send a Hail Mary there into (turn) three and it worked out.”

A trio of cautions mostly kept Goos Jr., who led the first 19 laps, out of traffic. Bosma stalked Goos Jr. throughout the second half of the race and used a run on the top groove to sneak by as the checkered flag was waved. The margin of victory was 0.081 seconds.

Owen Carlson finished third. Cole Vanderheiden hustled from 14th to fourth and Micah Slendy was fifth.

Carlson, Bosma, Slendy and Michalob Voeltz won the heat races. Jared Jansen captured the B Main.

Howe led the first three laps and the final nine circuits en route to scoring his third career Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks victory at Huset’s Speedway. He’s the fourth different winner in four division races at the track this season.

“We have a lot of great guys that are helping me,” the 68-year-old Howe said. “I’ve got my grandsons here. My wife’s somewhere here. We have a lot of great sponsors that help us.”

Cory Yeigh passed Howe for the top spot on Lap 4 and led for a half dozen laps until he slowed down the backstretch on Lap 10. A pair of cautions during the second half of the race bunched the field together, but Howe held strong and edged Tracy Halouska, who dove underneath Howe in turns three and four on the final lap, by 0.065 seconds for the triumph.

Chris Ellingson placed third with Craig Hanisch fourth and Mike Chaney fifth.

Yeigh, J.J. Zebell and Halouska were the heat race winners.

The next event at the track is Sunday for Royal River Casino Night featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series.

FRANKMAN MOTOR COMPANY PRESENTS HALL OF FAME NIGHT RESULTS AT HUSET’S SPEEDWAY (July 12, 2026) –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 10-Ryan Timms (6); 2. 24T-Christopher Thram (3); 3. 6-JJ Hickle (5); 4. 13-Mark Dobmeier (8); 5. 83-Sam Henderson (2); 6. 44-Chris Martin (14); 7. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (4); 8. 64-Andy Pake (7); 9. 45X-Rees Moran (1); 10. 31-Koby Werkmeister (12); 11. 12X-Landon Crawley (18); 12. 3-Dayne Kingshott (24); 13. 33-Scotty Broty (9); 14. 96-Blaine Stegenga (16); 15. 14H-Matt Juhl (17); 16. 9-Dominic Dobesh (15); 17. 11D-Dominic White (20); 18. 10X-Trevor Serbus (22); 19. 8-Jacob Hughes (21); 20. 17-Lee Goos Jr (11); 21. 16-Riley Goodno; 22. (DNF) 88W-Austin McCarl (19); 23. (DNF) 17B-Ryan Bickett (23); 24. (DNF) 27-Carson McCarl (13); 25. (DNF) 80P-Jacob Peterson (10).

Last Chance Showdown (10 Laps): 1. 8-Jacob Hughes (1); 2. 10X-Trevor Serbus (2); 3. 17B-Ryan Bickett (5); 4. 3-Dayne Kingshott (6); 5. (DNF) 27W-Weston Olson (4); 6. (DNF) 2W-Alex Pettas (3); 7. (DNS) 14-Brooke Tatnell; 8. (DNS) 16-Riley Goodno.

Heat 1 – TJ FORGED (8 Laps): 1. 6-JJ Hickle (2); 2. 45X-Rees Moran (4); 3. 17-Lee Goos Jr (1); 4. 27-Carson McCarl (3); 5. 14H-Matt Juhl (5); 6. 8-Jacob Hughes (6); 7. 27W-Weston Olson (7).

Heat 2 – KEIZER RACING WHEELS (8 Laps): 1. 83-Sam Henderson (1); 2. 10-Ryan Timms (4); 3. 31-Koby Werkmeister (3); 4. 44-Chris Martin (2); 5. 12X-Landon Crawley (5); 6. 10X-Trevor Serbus (6); 7. 17B-Ryan Bickett (7).

Heat 3 – SMITH TI (8 Laps): 1. 24T-Christopher Thram (1); 2. 33-Scotty Broty (2); 3. 13-Mark Dobmeier (4); 4. 9-Dominic Dobesh (3); 5. 88W-Austin McCarl (7); 6. 2W-Alex Pettas (5); 7. (DNS) 16-Riley Goodno.

Heat 4 – MAXIM (8 Laps): 1. 64-Andy Pake (1); 2. 80P-Jacob Peterson (2); 3. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (4); 4. 96-Blaine Stegenga (6); 5. 11D-Dominic White (5); 6. (DNS) 3-Dayne Kingshott; 7. (DNS) 14-Brooke Tatnell.

Nordica Warehouses Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 45X-Rees Moran, 10.699 (4); 2. 17-Lee Goos Jr, 10.880 (1); 3. 6-JJ Hickle, 10.898 (3); 4. 27-Carson McCarl, 11.043 (5); 5. 14H-Matt Juhl, 11.239 (2); 6. 8-Jacob Hughes, 11.285 (7); 7. 27W-Weston Olson, 16.402 (6).

Nordica Warehouses Qualifying 2 (2 Laps): 1. 10-Ryan Timms, 10.918 (5); 2. 83-Sam Henderson, 10.922 (6); 3. 44-Chris Martin, 10.934 (1); 4. 31-Koby Werkmeister, 11.027 (4); 5. 12X-Landon Crawley, 11.045 (3); 6. 10X-Trevor Serbus, 11.108 (7); 7. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 11.711 (2).

Nordica Warehouses Qualifying 3 (2 Laps): 1. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 10.912 (5); 2. 24T-Christopher Thram, 10.983 (2); 3. 33-Scotty Broty, 11.179 (6); 4. 9-Dominic Dobesh, 11.217 (1); 5. 2W-Alex Pettas, 11.397 (4); 6. 16-Riley Goodno, 11.398 (3); 7. 88W-Austin McCarl, 11.399 (7).

Nordica Warehouses Qualifying 4 (2 Laps): 1. 22K-Kaleb Johnson, 10.748 (3); 2. 64-Andy Pake, 10.948 (2); 3. 80P-Jacob Peterson, 11.046 (6); 4. 14-Brooke Tatnell, 11.047 (4); 5. 11D-Dominic White, 11.163 (5); 6. 96-Blaine Stegenga, 11.175 (7); 7. 3-Dayne Kingshott, 11.183 (1).

MedStar Midwest Sprint Touring Series RaceSavers /

Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 23X-Brandon Bosma (4); 2. 17-Lee Goos Jr (1); 3. O7-Owen Carlson (5); 4. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden (14); 5. 8-Micah Slendy (3); 6. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (6); 7. 9A-Hunter Hanson (12); 8. 56-Bill Johnson (7); 9. 25-Garrett Tatnell (9); 10. 14-Nick Barger (16); 11. 23-Aydin Lloyd (13); 12. 30-Matt Johnson (23); 13. 91-Andrew Sullivan (11); 14. X-Dylan Waxdahl (24); 15. 15-Kaden Schliemann (18); 16. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (17); 17. 23V-Michalob Voeltz (8); 18. 28B-Braden Ockenga (22); 19. 81-Jared Jansen (21); 20. 11-Karter Heiskell (19); 21. 61-Jackson Geragi (2); 22. (DNF) 10-Trevor Serbus (15); 23. (DNF) 12L-John Lambertz (10); 24. (DNF) 3B-Blake Ballenger (20).

B Feature (10 Laps): 1. 81-Jared Jansen (1); 2. 28B-Braden Ockenga (2); 3. 30-Matt Johnson (5); 4. X-Dylan Waxdahl (11); 5. 28G-Gracyn Masur (4); 6. 17V-Casey Abbas (3); 7. 17D-Dillon Bickett (10); 8. 3D-Dan Griep (7); 9. 67-Evan Hendrickson (8); 10. 20T-Travis Christensen (12); 11. 4-Gavin Gregory (13); 12. 62J-Jay Masur (9); 13. (DNF) 18-Corbin Erickson (6).

Gunderson Racing Heat 1 – Gunderson Racing (8 Laps): 1. O7-Owen Carlson (2); 2. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (4); 3. 61-Jackson Geragi (5); 4. 11-Karter Heiskell (1); 5. 28B-Braden Ockenga (3); 6. 81-Jared Jansen (7); 7. 30-Matt Johnson (8); 8. X-Dylan Waxdahl (6); 9. (DNS) 4-Gavin Gregory.

Saldana Racing Products Heat 2 – Saldana Racing (8 Laps): 1. 23X-Brandon Bosma (2); 2. 25-Garrett Tatnell (1); 3. 23-Aydin Lloyd (3); 4. 91-Andrew Sullivan (6); 5. 3B-Blake Ballenger (5); 6. 18-Corbin Erickson (4); 7. 3D-Dan Griep (7); 8. 62J-Jay Masur (8).

Circle Performance Heat 3 – Circle Performance (8 Laps): 1. 8-Micah Slendy (1); 2. 17-Lee Goos Jr (2); 3. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden (3); 4. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (4); 5. 10-Trevor Serbus (7); 6. 17V-Casey Abbas (5); 7. 28G-Gracyn Masur (8); 8. 17D-Dillon Bickett (6).

Maxim Chassis Heat 4 – Maxim Chassis (8 Laps): 1. 23V-Michalob Voeltz (1); 2. 56-Bill Johnson (2); 3. 12L-John Lambertz (4); 4. 9A-Hunter Hanson (6); 5. 14-Nick Barger (7); 6. 15-Kaden Schliemann (8); 7. 67-Evan Hendrickson (5); 8. 20T-Travis Christensen (3).

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

A Feature (18 Laps): 1. 21-Ron Howe (1); 2. 86-Tracy Halouska (2); 3. 2-Chris Ellingson (5); 4. 45-Craig Hanisch (9); 5. 12-Mike Chaney (7); 6. 54-Dustin Gulbrandson (11); 7. 21T-Trevor Tesch (18); 8. 1X-Aaron Foote (15); 9. 33-Garet Deboer (8); 10. 29Z-JJ Zebell (4); 11. 99-Ryan DeBoer (13); 12. 53-Paul Lebahn (14); 13. 81-Lance Nordstrom (6); 14. (DNF) 3-Matt Steuerwald (10); 15. (DNF) 3M-Brett Martin (12); 16. (DNF) 64-Cory Yeigh (3); 17. (DNS) 9-Kyle DeBoer; 18. (DNS) 71-Shaun Taylor.

Fastenal Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 64-Cory Yeigh (2); 2. 12-Mike Chaney (4); 3. 54-Dustin Gulbrandson (6); 4. 81-Lance Nordstrom (3); 5. 99-Ryan DeBoer (5); 6. (DNF) 9-Kyle DeBoer (1).

Midwest Oil / VP Fuels Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 29Z-JJ Zebell (2); 2. 21-Ron Howe (1); 3. 45-Craig Hanisch (5); 4. 33-Garet Deboer (4); 5. 53-Paul Lebahn (6); 6. (DNF) 71-Shaun Taylor (3).

Midwest Oil / VP Fuels Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 86-Tracy Halouska (1); 2. 2-Chris Ellingson (2); 3. 3M-Brett Martin (6); 4. 3-Matt Steuerwald (5); 5. 1X-Aaron Foote (3); 6. (DQ) 21T-Trevor Tesch (4).

2026 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars

Ryan Timms – 2 (June 14 and July 12) and Christopher Thram – 1 (May 10)

Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

Blake Ballenger – 1 (June 14); Brandon Bosma – 1 (July 12) and Aydin Lloyd – 1 (May 10)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

Ron Howe – 1 (July 12); Matt Steuerwald – 1 (May 10); Trevor Tesch – 1 (May 25) and Cory Yeigh – 1 (June 14)

UP NEXT –

Sunday for Royal River Casino Night featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

X: http://www.x.com/HusetsSpeedway

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is home to the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals, which runs June 17-20 and features two six-figure payouts that week. The dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D., hosts a variety of events from Mother’s Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee national events and a strong Sunday Night weekly program. Check out the complete schedule and get more information about Huset’s Speedway at http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com.