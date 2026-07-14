Attica’s Brad Doty Classic, Eldora’s Kings Royal Headline Huge Ohio Week

By Alex Nieten

ATTICA, OH (July 13, 2026) – All eyes in the Sprint Car world are on Ohio.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series is “Buckeye State” bound for a big week.

First up is a trip to Attica Raceway Park on Tuesday, July 14, to salute one of the sport’s greats. Brad Doty was one of the most promising drivers before a 1988 injury derailed his career, but the Apple Creek, OH native remained committed to the sport he loves. He’s contributed through a variety of avenues since and continues to do so with the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac Vitamins and Minerals. The midweek battle will dish out $20,000 to the winner.

Then, the sport will converge on Rossburg, OH’s Eldora Speedway for the 43rd running of the Kings Royal. The weekend begins with the $25,000-to-win Knight Before on Friday, July 17, before one of the sport’s crown jewels takes center stage as a stacked field of Sprint Car drivers will battle for the crown, $200,000 in riches, and a place in the history books on Saturday, July 18 at “The Big E.”

If you’re a Sprint Car fan, “The Heart of it All” is where you need to be this week.

BUY BRAD DOTY CLASSIC TICKETS HERE

BUY KINGS ROYAL TICKETS HERE

WATCH LIVE ON DIRTVision

Let’s look at the top stories to watch this week in Ohio:

HAUD-EST TEAM IN THE SPORT

Sheldon Haudenschild is always a major story during this week in his home state, but even more eyes than usual are fixed on him this year.

He and KCP Racing are unquestionably the hottest team in Sprint Car racing as the Wooster, OH native prepares to pursue two races near the top of his bucket list. Haudenschild has won four of the last seven World of Outlaws races and has been on the podium in 10 of the last 12 with a 2.17 average finish over that dozen. The 32-year-old is arguably performing better than he ever has in his career during his first season with KCP as he and longtime crew chief Kyle Ripper made the move over the off-season.

Like most Sprint Car drivers born in Ohio, there aren’t many events Haudenschild wants more than the Brad Doty Classic and Kings Royal. His father, Jac, won “The Doty” in 2007 and wore the crown at Eldora three times. Sheldon was runner-up at the 2023 Brad Doty Classic. He’s got four top fives in the Kings Royal, including driving from eighth to second in 2020. His best chance at winning both may be this week with tons of momentum on his side.

BDC HISTORY

The Brad Doty Classic has become one of the most coveted events in the Sprint Car hotbed in Ohio through nearly four decades of history, and several former winners plan to be in attendance on Tuesday at Attica.

It’s no surprise the driver who boasts the most victories is 10-time World of Outlaws champion Donny Schatz with four. He topped a pair when the event was held at Limaland Motorsports Park (2011 and 2013) and two more after it shifted back to Attica (2016 and 2018). Schatz has also won at Attica three more times in World of Outlaws competition, making him the Series’ winningest driver there.

Kyle Larson has the opportunity to equal Schatz’s Brad Doty Classic record this week in the Silva Motorsports No. 57. All three of “Yung Money’s” triumphs in the event occurred at Attica (2020, 2022, and 2023). Larson has five wins in 13 Sprint Car outings in 2026.

David Gravel aced Attica in 2017 with CJB Motorsports and in 2024 with Big Game Motorsports, and is one of six multi-time Brad Doty Classic victors. The Watertown, CT native goes for a third on Tuesday.

The first World of Outlaws win of Spencer Bayston’s career came at the 2021 Brad Doty Classic. That was behind the wheel of the Sam McGhee Motorsports No. 11, and he’ll aim for a second in the Stenhouse Jr./Marshall Racing No. 17 this week.

Carson Macedo is the most recent to add his name to the list of winners as he and Jason Johnson Racing captured the Attica checkered flag last year. The Lemoore, CA native could join Larson as only the second driver to claim two in a row.

Greg Wilson won one for the locals back in 2004, and the Benton Ridge, OH native plans to be in action on Tuesday.

CHASING ROYALTY

Donny Schatz has the opportunity to equal one of the sport’s greatest records this weekend at Eldora.

No driver sat atop the Kings Royal throne more than “The King” himself, Steve Kinser, with seven crowns. Schatz is a six-time victor, conquering the crown jewel in 2007, 2009, 2016-2018, and 2023. He’s been close to tying Kinser already with four second-place runs, most recently driving from 20th to runner-up in 2024.

Schatz’s Eldora speed over the years shows little reason to doubt him this weekend. He’s won 19 total races at “The House that Earl Built.” Eighteen of those have come in World of Outlaws competition, which ranks behind only Steve Kinser and Sammy Swindell for third all-time. In his last 22 races at Eldora, he’s been on the podium in half of them. Schatz goes for his record-tying seventh crown and first with CJB Motorsports this week.

CAST OF KINGS

Schatz is far from the only former King that’ll be aiming to claim the crown again. Six more champions are planning to be in the Eldora pit area.

King Kerry XXXI: Kerry Madsen finally sat atop the throne in 2014 after several close calls, driving the Keneric No. 29 from the fourth row to victory. The “Madman” could become the ninth different multi-time winner this week aboard the Vermeer Motorsports No. 55. The Australian owns six total Eldora scores, and they’ve all come with the World of Outlaws.

King Brad XXXVI: Brad Sweet has a pair of Kings Royal crowns in his trophy collection (2013 and 2019). Both of those came with Kasey Kahne Racing, and he’ll go for one in the Silva Motorsports No. 94 this time around. Sweet and Paul Silva have already won four times together in 2026, split between Silva’s own car and the Kevin Kozlowski-owned ride on the West Coast.

King Tyler XXXVIII: The first-ever World of Outlaws win of Tyler Courtney’s career came in the form of the 2021 Kings Royal when he put the Clauson Marshall Racing/NOS Energy Drink No. 7BC in Victory Lane with a $175,000 score. “Sunshine” goes for a second worth $200,000 this week.

King Brent XXXIX: Brent Marks is one of three Pennsylvania-born Kings Royal champions. His came during a lucrative week in 2022 when the “Myerstown Missile” claimed both the Kings Royal and Historical Big One to become the first driver in Sprint Car racing history to bank a pair of six-figure paychecks in the same week. Marks is making the trip to Eldora for the 43rd running.

King David XLI: David Gravel matched Marks’ financial feat two years later when he bagged both the Joker’s Jackpot and Kings Royal to pocket $100,000 and $175,000 paydays. Gravel heads to Ohio atop the World of Outlaws points.

King Anthony XLII: An injury sidelined Anthony Macri earlier this year, but he hasn’t missed a beat since climbing back aboard the Macri Motorsports No. 39M. He won four times during PA Speedweek and claimed the mini-series title. Now, the Dillsburg, PA native aims to become only the second driver ever to win two consecutive Kings Royal crowns.

CONQUERING THE KINGDOM

Eldora attracts talent from all across the land, including several competitors who are looking to wear the crown for the first time and etch their name in the history books.

Logan Schuchart badly wants to add a Kings Royal crown to his trophy collection. Eldora is his favorite track, and “The Big E” has welcomed him and Shark Racing to Victory Lane on seven occasions. The highlight of those is undoubtedly 2023’s Eldora Million, which made him the richest winner in the sport’s history. But the history of the Kings Royal brings another level of prestige Schuchart hopes to reach.

Rico Abreu has won just about everything there is to win at “The Big E” except for the Kings Royal. He’s topped 14 races at the 1/2 mile, including six of his 22 career World of Outlaws checkered flags. The last two Knight Before Features belonged to the St. Helena, CA driver.

Carson Macedo is among the sport’s elite lacking a Kings Royal crown. He’s been on the podium twice (2020 and 2022) and hasn’t missed the top 10 in any of the five finales he’s made. He and Jason Johnson Racing have won three Eldora races together.

Michael “Buddy” Kofoid has never won at Eldora, but it’s tough to question his capabilities considering his 2026 performance with Roth Motorsports. They lead the World of Outlaws in wins this season with nine. Kofoid’s top result at Eldora is a pair of runner-ups, one with the All Star Circuit of Champions in 2023 and one at #LetsRaceTwo earlier this year.

Corey Day is returning to his Sprint Car roots to pursue the crown. The two-time winner with the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series this season visited Eldora Victory Lane last year with a Double Down Duels score.

Expect plenty of additional stars to come looking to sit atop the throne including Garet Williamson (Columbia, MO), Bill Balog (North Pole, AK), Cole Macedo (Lemoore, CA), Justin Peck (Monrovia, IN), Brian Brown (Higginsville, MO), Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, OK), Giovanni Scelzi (Fresno, CA), and many more.

THIS WEEKEND AT A GLANCE

WHEN AND WHERE

Tuesday, July 14 at Attica Raceway Park in Attica, OH

Friday-Saturday, July 17-18 at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, OH

AROUND THE TURN

Tuesday-Wednesday, July 21-22 at Ohsweken Speedway in Ohsweken, ON, Canada (TICKETS)

Saturday-Sunday, July 25-26 at Weedsport Speedway in Weedsport, NY (TICKETS)

CURRENT CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS (37/82 Races):

1. David Gravel – Big Game Motorsports No. 2 (4974 PTS)

2. Michael Kofoid – Roth Motorsports No. 83 (-92 PTS)

3. Sheldon Haudenschild – KCP Racing No. 18 (-120 PTS)

4. Carson Macedo – Jason Johnson Racing No. 41 (-120 PTS)

5. Logan Schuchart – Shark Racing No. 1S (-260 PTS)

6. Donny Schatz – CJB Motorsports No. 15 (-302 PTS)

7. Garet Williamson – Fischer Motorsports No. 23 (-444 PTS)

8. Cole Macedo – TwoC Racing No. 2C (-528 PTS)

9. Chris Windom – Sides Motorsports No. 7S (-594 PTS)

10. Spencer Bayston – Stenhouse Jr./Marshall Racing No. 17 (-620 PTS)