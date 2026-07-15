Bryce Lucius stuns sprint car world…wins Brad Doty Classic at Attica

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Bryce Lucius – just 19 years old – shocked the sprint car world Tuesday at the 38th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by dac Vitamins and Minerals, earning his first ever World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series win at Attica Raceway Park.

The 2023 national 410 rookie of the year – in just his third night out in the family owned #32 after parting ways with another team in May – took advantage when leader Kyle Larson, a three time Doty Classic winner – jumped the cushion in turns three and four and flipped. Lucius led the final eight laps and had to deal with lapped traffic in the last corner, to score his fourth career Attica win over Logan Schuchart, Buddy Kofoid, Tanner Thorson and David Gravel in front of a standing room only crowd.

“I can’t even explain how this feels. Hats off to my dad, Landon, Wayne, Roman, my mom and everyone who helps out on this thing. Kyle basically just out drove me. He was going to win that until he hit that rut. This is our third night back together…I’m speechless. Landon, Wayne, Roman and my dad had this thing so good…I was just had to be the idiot to hold the wheel,” said Lucius beside his Big Red Truck Wash, J Badger HVAC, L&L Land Solutions, Truck Worx of Ohio, 87/40 Suspensions, Smith Titanium backed #32.

Lucius, who earned $20,000 for his victory, will be at Eldora the rest of the week in the Curt Michael and Mike Heffner in the 27H team.

For Schuchart it was another podium finish at Attica after starting on the pole.

“We had a couple of chances but we were kind of just too tight the entire race. We made some changes and just went the wrong way and I’ll take the blame for that. Super tight in the beginning and as the fuel burned off it got a little better and I could hang with Kyle and Bryce in the middle of the race. I couldn’t rotate the corner and keep the left rear down and getting on the gas and picking the front end up. I had to be conservative and stay out of the gas exiting the corners and it hurt me. Bryce did an awesome job. To win your first Outlaw race in front of your hometown crowd…that’s pretty awesome,” said Schuchart beside his Duramax/Federated Auto Parts/Mark Martin Motors/TKS Concrete/Shark Racing backed #1S.

Defending Brad Doty Classic winner Carson Macedo jumped into the lead of the 40-lap feature over Schuchart, Lucius, Kofoid, David Gravel and Larson. Lucius drove into second on lap 13. The next three laps saw a tremendous battle between Macedo and Lucius, who took the lead, bringing Larson to second.

Larson got sideways exiting turn two on lap 18 and Macedo had nowhere to go and took a tumble. On the restart Lucius led Larson, Schuchart, Kofoid and Gravel. Just past half way, Larson and Lucius traded sliders for the lead with Larson taking the top spot on lap 23. With just eight laps to go Larson caught the cushion hard in turns three and four and got upside down.

Lucius took off on the ensuing restart but caught the back of the field on the final lap allowing Schuchart to close but it was too little too late as Lucius scored what some consider the biggest upset in World of Outlaws history.

Attica Raceway Park will be back in action Friday, July 24 with the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products 410 Attica Fremont Championship Series Presented by the Baumann Auto Group in action along with the Real Geese Decoys/Real Capz AFCS 305 Sprints and the Dirt Nerds Podcast Powered by Propane UMP Late Models in Action.

Located in Attica, Ohio, Attica Raceway Park has been a cornerstone of dirt track racing since 1988 earning a reputation for competitive racing, dedicated fans, and a welcoming racing community. Fans are encouraged to follow Attica Raceway Park at www.atticaracewaypark.com and on social media on X (formerly Twitter) @atticaracewyprk or Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.

ABOUT OHIO LOGISTICS:

Working out of a single 40,000 sq. ft. warehouse in Findlay, OH, we began our operations in June of 1988 as Findlay’s Tall Timbers Distribution Center. Our work ethic and commitment, to our customers and community, have led us to considerable and rapid growth. Today, we operate as Ohio Logistics successfully maintaining 25 locations serving seven states. With over 6 million sq. ft. of state-of-the-art warehouse space, we are one of the largest privately held logistics firms in the Midwest.

ABOUT dac® VITAMINS AND MINERALS:

Since 1983 Direct Action Co., Inc. (a.k.a. dac® Vitamins and Minerals) has offered superior, innovative equine and livestock supplements. dac® is a founding member of the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC) and was one of the first companies to earn the coveted NASC Quality Seal.

Attica Raceway Park

Tuesday, July 14, 2026

Brad Doty Classic

410 Sprints – World of Outlaws

NOS Energy Drink Feature (40 Laps): 1. 32-Bryce Lucius[3]; 2. 1S-Logan Schuchart[1]; 3. 83-Michael Kofoid[4]; 4. 88-Tanner Thorson[8]; 5. 2-David Gravel[6]; 6. 17B-Bill Balog[7]; 7. 21-James McFadden[20]; 8. 21H-Brady Bacon[11]; 9. 101-Kalib Henry[22]; 10. 27-Emerson Axsom[10]; 11. 33W-Cap Henry[18]; 12. 23-Garet Williamson[21]; 13. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[15]; 14. 16C-Skylar Gee[24]; 15. 25R-Jordan Ryan[13]; 16. 7S-Chris Windom[25]; 17. 41-Carson Macedo[2]; 18. 57-Kyle Larson[5]; 19. 15C-Chris Andrews[9]; 20. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[14]; 21. (DNF) 21Z-Zeth Sabo[23]; 22. (DNF) 51-Ashton Torgerson[12]; 23. (DNF) 15-Donny Schatz[16]; 24. (DNF) 11N-Darin Naida[17]; 25. (DNS) 28N-Trey Jacobs

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps): 1. 23-Garet Williamson[1]; 2. 101-Kalib Henry[2]; 3. 21Z-Zeth Sabo[3]; 4. 16C-Skylar Gee[7]; 5. 16-Gauge Garcia[6]; 6. 22-Brandon Spithaler[4]; 7. 25-Jy Corbet[8]; 8. 7S-Chris Windom[13]; 9. 10-Ryan Timms[9]; 10. 44-Aiden Price[15]; 11. 19-Joel Myers Jr[11]; 12. 98-Ricky Peterson[18]; 13. 3-DJ Foos[16]; 14. 8T-Tanner Tecco[17]; 15. (DNF) 17-Spencer Bayston[10]; 16. (DNF) 2C-Cole Macedo[5]; 17. (DNF) 45-Devon Borden[14]; 18. (DNF) 35-Stuart Brubaker[12]

C Feature (10 Laps): 1. 8T-Tanner Tecco[2]; 2. 98-Ricky Peterson[4]; 3. 19M-TJ Michael[3]; 4. 28M-Conner Morrell[1]; 5. 15K-Creed Kemenah[6]; 6. X-Mike Keegan[9]; 7. 6-Brad Lamberson[5]; 8. (DNF) W20-Greg Wilson[7]; 9. (DNS) 5-Kody Brewer; 10. (DNS) 14-Zane DeVault; 11. (DNS) 12-Jamie Miller; 12. (DNS) G5-Gage Pulkrabek; 13. (DNS) O1-Tim Shaffer

Toyota Dash (8 Laps): 1. 1S-Logan Schuchart[1]; 2. 41-Carson Macedo[2]; 3. 32-Bryce Lucius[4]; 4. 83-Michael Kofoid[3]; 5. 57-Kyle Larson[5]; 6. 2-David Gravel[6]; 7. 17B-Bill Balog[7]; 8. 88-Tanner Thorson[8]

NOS Energy Drink Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 17B-Bill Balog[1]; 2. 41-Carson Macedo[4]; 3. 15C-Chris Andrews[2]; 4. 25R-Jordan Ryan[7]; 5. 11N-Darin Naida[3]; 6. 23-Garet Williamson[5]; 7. 2C-Cole Macedo[6]; 8. 10-Ryan Timms[10]; 9. 7S-Chris Windom[11]; 10. 28M-Conner Morrell[9]; 11. 6-Brad Lamberson[8]

Knoxville Bound Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 57-Kyle Larson[1]; 2. 83-Michael Kofoid[2]; 3. 21H-Brady Bacon[3]; 4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[7]; 5. 28N-Trey Jacobs[4]; 6. 21Z-Zeth Sabo[6]; 7. 16C-Skylar Gee[5]; 8. 19-Joel Myers Jr[10]; 9. 44-Aiden Price[9]; 10. 19M-TJ Michael[8]; 11. (DNF) W20-Greg Wilson[11]

WIX Filters Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 32-Bryce Lucius[1]; 2. 2-David Gravel[2]; 3. 27-Emerson Axsom[5]; 4. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[3]; 5. 33W-Cap Henry[4]; 6. 22-Brandon Spithaler[8]; 7. 16-Gauge Garcia[6]; 8. 17-Spencer Bayston[7]; 9. 45-Devon Borden[9]; 10. 8T-Tanner Tecco[11]; 11. (DNF) 15K-Creed Kemenah[10]

Golf Cart Services Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 1S-Logan Schuchart[2]; 2. 88-Tanner Thorson[1]; 3. 51-Ashton Torgerson[4]; 4. 15-Donny Schatz[5]; 5. 21-James McFadden[6]; 6. 101-Kalib Henry[3]; 7. 25-Jy Corbet[9]; 8. 35-Stuart Brubaker[11]; 9. 3-DJ Foos[7]; 10. 98-Ricky Peterson[10]; 11. (DNF) 5-Kody Brewer[8]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying Flight A (2 Laps): 1. 17B-Bill Balog, 12.031[7]; 2. 57-Kyle Larson, 12.171[12]; 3. 15C-Chris Andrews, 12.198[4]; 4. 83-Michael Kofoid, 12.218[22]; 5. 11N-Darin Naida, 12.299[6]; 6. 21H-Brady Bacon, 12.303[25]; 7. 41-Carson Macedo, 12.303[23]; 8. 28N-Trey Jacobs, 12.306[3]; 9. 23-Garet Williamson, 12.326[9]; 10. 16C-Skylar Gee, 12.352[24]; 11. 2C-Cole Macedo, 12.357[10]; 12. 21Z-Zeth Sabo, 12.373[19]; 13. 25R-Jordan Ryan, 12.404[8]; 14. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 12.407[1]; 15. 6-Brad Lamberson, 12.407[16]; 16. 19M-TJ Michael, 12.422[15]; 17. 28M-Conner Morrell, 12.474[2]; 18. 44-Aiden Price, 12.482[5]; 19. 10-Ryan Timms, 12.579[11]; 20. 19-Joel Myers Jr, 12.580[14]; 21. 14-Zane DeVault, 12.582[20]; 22. 12-Jamie Miller, 12.615[17]; 23. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 12.661[13]; 24. X-Mike Keegan, 12.819[18]; 25. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 13.071[21]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying Flight B (2 Laps): 1. 32-Bryce Lucius, 12.101[7]; 2. 88-Tanner Thorson, 12.181[8]; 3. 2-David Gravel, 12.199[18]; 4. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 12.215[3]; 5. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild, 12.220[4]; 6. 101-Kalib Henry, 12.282[24]; 7. 33W-Cap Henry, 12.306[21]; 8. 51-Ashton Torgerson, 12.314[5]; 9. 27-Emerson Axsom, 12.330[23]; 10. 15-Donny Schatz, 12.334[6]; 11. 16-Gauge Garcia, 12.350[10]; 12. 21-James McFadden, 12.365[1]; 13. 17-Spencer Bayston, 12.370[13]; 14. 3-DJ Foos, 12.370[19]; 15. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 12.384[20]; 16. 5-Kody Brewer, 12.460[9]; 17. 45-Devon Borden, 12.461[22]; 18. 25-Jy Corbet, 12.475[15]; 19. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 12.525[14]; 20. 98-Ricky Peterson, 12.583[12]; 21. W20-Greg Wilson, 12.589[11]; 22. 7S-Chris Windom, 12.636[2]; 23. 8T-Tanner Tecco, 12.757[16]; 24. O1-Tim Shaffer, 12.822[17]

Non-Qualifier (8 Laps): 1. 7S-Chris Windom[4]; 2. W20-Greg Wilson[2]; 3. 8T-Tanner Tecco[6]; 4. 35-Stuart Brubaker[5]; 5. X-Mike Keegan[7]; 6. (DNF) 14-Zane DeVault[1]; 7. (DNF) G5-Gage Pulkrabek[9]; 8. (DNF) 12-Jamie Miller[3]; 9. (DNS) O1-Tim Shaffer

Race//Ready Hot Laps (Flight A/Flight B): 1. 32-Bryce Lucius, 12.648[32]; 2. 2-David Gravel, 12.676[43]; 3. 101-Kalib Henry, 12.685[49]; 4. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild, 12.693[29]; 5. 3-DJ Foos, 12.742[44]; 6. 15-Donny Schatz, 12.749[31]; 7. 83-Michael Kofoid, 12.777[22]; 8. 25-Jy Corbet, 12.783[40]; 9. 19M-TJ Michael, 12.785[15]; 10. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 12.790[28]; 11. 33W-Cap Henry, 12.793[46]; 12. 16-Gauge Garcia, 12.808[35]; 13. 27-Emerson Axsom, 12.818[48]; 14. 88-Tanner Thorson, 12.849[33]; 15. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 12.889[39]; 16. 5-Kody Brewer, 12.910[34]; 17. 17-Spencer Bayston, 12.917[38]; 18. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 12.939[45]; 19. 23-Garet Williamson, 12.950[9]; 20. 41-Carson Macedo, 12.962[23]; 21. 45-Devon Borden, 13.013[47]; 22. 51-Ashton Torgerson, 13.016[30]; 23. 16C-Skylar Gee, 13.021[24]; 24. 21-James McFadden, 13.034[26]; 25. W20-Greg Wilson, 13.099[36]; 26. 21Z-Zeth Sabo, 13.206[19]; 27. X-Mike Keegan, 13.273[18]; 28. 8T-Tanner Tecco, 13.281[41]; 29. 17B-Bill Balog, 13.296[7]; 30. 7S-Chris Windom, 13.330[27]; 31. 2C-Cole Macedo, 13.336[10]; 32. 14-Zane DeVault, 13.339[20]; 33. 98-Ricky Peterson, 13.341[37]; 34. 19-Joel Myers Jr, 13.361[14]; 35. 57-Kyle Larson, 13.365[12]; 36. 21H-Brady Bacon, 13.371[25]; 37. 6-Brad Lamberson, 13.437[16]; 38. O1-Tim Shaffer, 13.452[42]; 39. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 13.459[1]; 40. 25R-Jordan Ryan, 13.587[8]; 41. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 13.631[21]; 42. 28N-Trey Jacobs, 13.707[3]; 43. 28M-Conner Morrell, 13.724[2]; 44. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.744[13]; 45. 10-Ryan Timms, 13.813[11]; 46. 15C-Chris Andrews, 13.818[4]; 47. 11N-Darin Naida, 13.877[6]; 48. 12-Jamie Miller, 13.906[17]; 49. 44-Aiden Price, 14.051[5]