Thomas and Boxell Win at Mansfield

MANSFIELD, OH (July 31, 2026) — Cale Thomas and Jakob Boxell opened two nights of sprint car racing at Mansfield Speedway by winning the feature events for the FAST on Dirt winged 410 sprint car series and the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series respectively.

Thomas, from Fairland, Indiana, in his first start in Brian Grove’s #45 entry capitalized on starting on the pole position and held off third starting Nate Dusell for his third feature victory of the 2026 season. Ricky Peterson, Greg Wilson, and Bryce Lucius rounded out the top five.

Boxell went from fourth starting position to the lead by second lap of the BOSS main event, taking the lead from John Mollick and driving away to a 4.521 second lead for his feature sprint car victory of the 2026 season. Mollick, Korbyn Hayslett, Matt Cooley, and Jesse Vermillion rounded out the top five.

The FAST and BOSS Sprint Cars return Saturday for a second night of competition at Mansfield.

Mansfield Speedway

Mansfield, Ohio

Friday, July 31, 2026

FAST on Dirt

Qualifying Flight A

1. 1-Nate Dussel[1]

2. 98-Ricky Peterson[5]

3. 3-John Jerich[4]

4. 32-Bryce Lucius[8]

5. 9-Lance Heinberger[2]

6. 7*-Tyler Street[9]

7. 19-Tyler Esh[6]

8. 83X-Nate Reeser[3]

9. 25-Chris Pifher[7]

Qualifying Flight B

1. 77-Geoff Dodge[5]

2. 14-Zane DeVault[7]

3. 5M-Max Stambaugh[3]

4. 22-Cole Duncan[4]

5. 5T-Travis Philo[8]

6. 68G-Tyler Gunn[2]

7. W20-Greg Wilson[9]

8. 3TN-Tyler Newhart[6]

9. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[1]

Qualifying Flight C

1. 45-Cale Thomas[4]

2. 34-Sterling Cling[8]

3. 13-Van Gurley Jr[1]

4. 15-Mitch Harble[3]

5. 3V-Chris Verda[2]

6. 6J-Jonah Aumend[9]

7. 81-Rayce Jacobs[7]

8. 8T-Tanner Tecco[5]

Heat Race #1

1. 98-Ricky Peterson[1]

2. 1-Nate Dussel[4]

3. 3-John Jerich[2]

4. 7*-Tyler Street[6]

5. 32-Bryce Lucius[3]

6. 19-Tyler Esh[7]

7. 9-Lance Heinberger[5]

8. 83X-Nate Reeser[8]

Heat Race #2

1. 14-Zane DeVault[1]

2. 5M-Max Stambaugh[2]

3. W20-Greg Wilson[7]

4. 22-Cole Duncan[3]

5. 5T-Travis Philo[5]

6. 68G-Tyler Gunn[6]

7. 77-Geoff Dodge[4]

8. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[9]

9. 3TN-Tyler Newhart[8]

Heat Race #3

1. 15-Mitch Harble[3]

2. 34-Sterling Cling[1]

3. 45-Cale Thomas[4]

4. 81-Rayce Jacobs[7]

5. 13-Van Gurley Jr[2]

6. 6J-Jonah Aumend[6]

7. 3V-Chris Verda[5]

8. 8T-Tanner Tecco[8]

A-Main

1. 45-Cale Thomas[1]

2. 1-Nate Dussel[3]

3. 98-Ricky Peterson[5]

4. W20-Greg Wilson[9]

5. 32-Bryce Lucius[13]

6. 34-Sterling Cling[7]

7. 22-Cole Duncan[11]

8. 5T-Travis Philo[14]

9. 5M-Max Stambaugh[6]

10. 3-John Jerich[8]

11. 7*-Tyler Street[10]

12. 68G-Tyler Gunn[17]

13. 77-Geoff Dodge[20]

14. 13-Van Gurley Jr[15]

15. 9-Lance Heinberger[19]

16. 19-Tyler Esh[16]

17. 8T-Tanner Tecco[23]

18. 6J-Jonah Aumend[18]

19. 83X-Nate Reeser[21]

20. 3TN-Tyler Newhart[24]

21. 15-Mitch Harble[2]

22. 14-Zane DeVault[4]

23. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[22]

24. 81-Rayce Jacobs[12]

Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series

Qualifying Flight A

1. 54-Jakob Boxell[4]

2. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett[5]

3. 98-Saban Bibent[1]

4. 24-Lee Underwood[3]

5. 78-Rob Caho Jr[7]

6. 32M-Derek Hastings[6]

7. 94-Jacob Stickle[8]

8. 122-Justin Walls[9]

9. 4J-John Mollick[2]

Qualifying Flight B

1. 2DI-Dustin Ingle[7]

2. 5-Jesse Vermillion[3]

3. 6W-Chad Wilson[2]

4. 73-Blake Vermillion[8]

5. 53-Steve Little[4]

6. 33-Mike Miller[5]

7. 1S-James Saam[6]

8. 21N-Nate McClellan[1]

Qualifying Flight C

1. 76-JJ Hughes[4]

2. 19-Matt Cooley[7]

3. 16-Jackson Slone[1]

4. 00-Noah Whitehouse[8]

5. 11A-Abby Hohlbein[3]

6. 87-Paul Dues[6]

7. 97X-Reed Hurst[5]

8. 5M-Bob McMillin[2]

Heat Race #1

1. 54-Jakob Boxell[4]

2. 4J-John Mollick[1]

3. 98-Saban Bibent[2]

4. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett[3]

5. 24-Lee Underwood[5]

6. 78-Rob Caho Jr[6]

7. 32M-Derek Hastings[7]

8. 94-Jacob Stickle[8]

9. 122-Justin Walls[9]

Heat Race #2

1. 6W-Chad Wilson[2]

2. 5-Jesse Vermillion[3]

3. 2DI-Dustin Ingle[4]

4. 73-Blake Vermillion[1]

5. 33-Mike Miller[6]

6. 53-Steve Little[5]

7. 1S-James Saam[7]

8. 21N-Nate McClellan[8]

Heat Race #3

1. 00-Noah Whitehouse[1]

2. 19-Matt Cooley[3]

3. 76-JJ Hughes[4]

4. 87-Paul Dues[6]

5. 16-Jackson Slone[2]

6. 11A-Abby Hohlbein[5]

7. 97X-Reed Hurst[7]

8. 5M-Bob McMillin[8]

B-Main

1. 53-Steve Little[1]

2. 32M-Derek Hastings[3]

3. 11A-Abby Hohlbein[2]

4. 94-Jacob Stickle[6]

5. 97X-Reed Hurst[5]

6. 1S-James Saam[4]

7. 122-Justin Walls[9]

8. 5M-Bob McMillin[8]

9. 21N-Nate McClellan[7]

A-Main

1. 54-Jakob Boxell[4]

2. 4J-John Mollick[1]

3. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett[10]

4. 19-Matt Cooley[3]

5. 5-Jesse Vermillion[2]

6. 76-JJ Hughes[9]

7. 73-Blake Vermillion[11]

8. 16-Jackson Slone[15]

9. 32M-Derek Hastings[17]

10. 00-Noah Whitehouse[6]

11. 2DI-Dustin Ingle[8]

12. 6W-Chad Wilson[5]

13. 98-Saban Bibent[7]

14. 11A-Abby Hohlbein[18]

15. 53-Steve Little[16]

16. 33-Mike Miller[14]

17. 24-Lee Underwood[13]

18. 97X-Reed Hurst[20]

19. 87-Paul Dues[12]

20. 94-Jacob Stickle[19]