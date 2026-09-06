Kofoid Returns to Victory Lane at Huset’s

BRANDON, S.D. (September 5, 2026) — Buddy Kofoid returned to his winning ways at Huset’s Speedway by winning the Saturday night portion of the Huset’s Natonals with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

Kofoid, from Penngrove, California, took the lead from Steven Snyder Jr. on lap seven and drove away for his 12th feature victory of the season and fourth this year at Huset’s Speedway.

Garet Williamson, Sheldon Haudenschild, Logan Schuchart, and Snyder rounded out the top five.

Huset’s Nationals

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Huset’s Speedway

Brandon, South Dakota

Saturday, September 5, 2026

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying (2 Laps)

1. 2-David Gravel, 11.172[22]

2. 24T-Christopher Thram, 11.246[1]

3. 3-Kelby Watt, 11.254[7]

4. 28M-Conner Morrell, 11.287[27]

5. 10-Ryan Timms, 11.304[6]

6. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 11.339[2]

7. 23-Garet Williamson, 11.347[32]

8. 83-Michael Kofoid, 11.353[18]

9. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild, 11.354[8]

10. 41-Carson Macedo, 11.359[10]

11. 51-Steven Snyder Jr, 11.367[12]

12. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 11.427[14]

13. 45X-Ashton Torgerson, 11.438[17]

14. 7S-Chris Windom, 11.463[31]

15. 19-Kaleb Johnson, 11.465[3]

16. 16C-Skylar Gee, 11.475[30]

17. 17-Spencer Bayston, 11.501[19]

18. 27-Emerson Axsom, 11.523[15]

19. 17B-Bill Balog, 11.527[25]

20. 16-Riley Goodno, 11.527[23]

21. 8-Jacob Hughes, 11.531[4]

22. 2C-Cole Macedo, 11.568[9]

23. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 11.576[26]

24. 83JR-Sam Henderson, 11.578[28]

25. 6-Bryce Lucius, 11.605[5]

26. 9-Dominic Dobesh, 11.643[16]

27. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 11.672[11]

28. 22M-Rees Moran, 11.680[13]

29. 80P-Jacob Peterson, 11.733[29]

30. 15-Donny Schatz, 11.744[21]

31. 44-Chris Martin, 11.914[24]

32. 17D-Ryan Bickett, 11.976[20]

NOS Energy Drink Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 10-Ryan Timms[2]

2. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[3]

3. 17-Spencer Bayston[5]

4. 2-David Gravel[1]

5. 6-Bryce Lucius[7]

6. 8-Jacob Hughes[6]

7. 80P-Jacob Peterson[8]

8. 45X-Ashton Torgerson[4]

The Greatest Store on Dirt Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 24T-Christopher Thram[1]

2. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[2]

3. 41-Carson Macedo[3]

4. 2C-Cole Macedo[6]

5. 27-Emerson Axsom[5]

6. 7S-Chris Windom[4]

7. 15-Donny Schatz[8]

8. 9-Dominic Dobesh[7]

WIX Filters Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 23-Garet Williamson[2]

2. 51-Steven Snyder Jr[3]

3. 19-Kaleb Johnson[4]

4. 17B-Bill Balog[5]

5. 11M-Brendan Mullen[6]

6. 3-Kelby Watt[1]

7. 13-Mark Dobmeier[7]

8. 44-Chris Martin[8]

Golf Cart Services Heat Race #4 (10 Laps)

1. 83-Michael Kofoid[2]

2. 1S-Logan Schuchart[3]

3. 28M-Conner Morrell[1]

4. 16C-Skylar Gee[4]

5. 83JR-Sam Henderson[6]

6. 16-Riley Goodno[5]

7. 22M-Rees Moran[7]

8. 17D-Ryan Bickett[8]

Toyota Dash (8 Laps)

1. 51-Steven Snyder Jr[1]

2. 83-Michael Kofoid[3]

3. 23-Garet Williamson[7]

4. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[4]

5. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[2]

6. 1S-Logan Schuchart[8]

7. 10-Ryan Timms[5]

8. 24T-Christopher Thram[6]

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps)

1. 7S-Chris Windom[4]

2. 3-Kelby Watt[1]

3. 45X-Ashton Torgerson[2]

4. 8-Jacob Hughes[3]

5. 16-Riley Goodno[5]

6. 15-Donny Schatz[7]

7. 13-Mark Dobmeier[8]

8. 44-Chris Martin[11]

9. 22M-Rees Moran[9]

10. 80P-Jacob Peterson[6]

11. 17D-Ryan Bickett[12]

12. 9-Dominic Dobesh[10]

NOS Energy Drink Feature (35 Laps)

1. 83-Michael Kofoid[2]

2. 23-Garet Williamson[3]

3. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[4]

4. 1S-Logan Schuchart[6]

5. 51-Steven Snyder Jr[1]

6. 10-Ryan Timms[7]

7. 17-Spencer Bayston[9]

8. 2-David Gravel[13]

9. 41-Carson Macedo[10]

10. 24T-Christopher Thram[8]

11. 17B-Bill Balog[15]

12. 2C-Cole Macedo[14]

13. 27-Emerson Axsom[18]

14. 83JR-Sam Henderson[20]

15. 7S-Chris Windom[21]

16. 15-Donny Schatz[25]

17. 19-Kaleb Johnson[11]

18. 16C-Skylar Gee[16]

19. 6-Bryce Lucius[17]

20. 3-Kelby Watt[22]

21. 11M-Brendan Mullen[19]

22. 45X-Ashton Torgerson[23]

23. 8-Jacob Hughes[24]

24. 28M-Conner Morrell[12]

25. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[5]