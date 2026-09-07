Axsom Scores First Career World of Outlaws Feature Victory at Huset’s

From Alex Nienten

BRANDON, S.D. (September 6, 2026) — Emerson Axsom fought back tears on Sunday night at Huset’s Speedway.

The 21-year-old is one of the sport’s top rising stars, but nothing is guaranteed with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series. Axsom hit the road full-time with The Greatest Show on Dirt for the first time in 2026 with his father, Joe, as the crew chief on the Klaasmeyer/Petry Motorsports No. 27.

It had been a year of highs and lows for Axsom and the team as they entered Sunday’s L.G. Everist Huset’s Shootout presented by Myrl & Roy’s Paving finale. One thing that had eluded them was Axsom’s first World of Outlaws win.

Not anymore.

Axsom put together 40 laps at the Brandon, SD track and flat out earned it. He survived an intense mid-race battle with Carson Macedo after the two traded the lead multiple times. Then he held on through several late restarts with David Gravel and Michael “Buddy” Kofoid breathing down his neck. The best in the business right behind him, and Axsom stayed composed on his way to a special victory and $25,000 payday.

“Man, I’m about to tear up,” Axsom said. “This has been an awesome but trying year. I’m just so proud of my dad and I. It’s just my dad and myself and one other guy out here. We try so hard every week. I’m just so glad to see it happen. There’s been so many guys that’ve helped us. I’m so happy for Dale Klaasmeyer and Scott Petry. They’ve believed in me since day one and gave me an opportunity in my Winged Sprint Car career.

“This is my dream. This is the toughest Series in the world. It’s the hardest I’ve ever had to try to win races, and it’s week in and week out. It feels like there’s eight to 10 guys that can win every night. I mean, we’re 12th in points, and we just won an Outlaw race. I feel like it shows how deep this field is. I feel like racing these guys has made me such a better driver. It’s a dream come true, and I hope to be here a long time.”

Axsom is the 160th different winner in World of Outlaws history and is the fifth new face to visit Victory Lane this year, joining Kasey Kahne. Bryce Lucius, Chris Windom, and Garet Williamson. He’s the 21st different driver to top a race with The Greatest Show on Dirt in 2026, bringing this season within four of equaling the record for the most (25) set in 2004. The Franklin, IN native is the 13th “Hoosier” to beat the World of Outlaws as he’s now alongside Steve Kinser (Bloomington, IN), Mark Kinser (Oolitic, IN), Joey Saldana (Brownsburg, IN), Kraig Kinser (Bloomington, IN), Joe Gaerte (Rochester, IN), Spencer Bayston (Lebanon, IN), Tyler Courtney (Indianapolis, IN), Tony Stewart (Columbus, IN), Parker Price-Miller (Kokomo, IN), Larry Gates (St. Joseph, IN), Kelly Kinser (Bloomington, IN), and Zeb Wise (Angola, IN).

Buddy Kofoid slid by David Gravel late to secure the runner-up spot in the Roth Motorsports No. 83.

David Gravel and the Big Game Motorsports No. 2 crew rounded out the podium.

Carson Macedo and Spencer Bayston completed the top five.

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Huset’s Speedway

Brandon, South Dakota

Sunday, September 5, 2026

NOS Energy Drink Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 24T-Christopher Thram[1]

2. 1S-Logan Schuchart[3]

3. 51-Steven Snyder Jr[2]

4. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[4]

5. 45X-Ashton Torgerson[5]

6. 13-Mark Dobmeier[6]

7. 16-Riley Goodno[7]

8. 22M-Rees Moran[8]

The Greatest Store on Dirt Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 7S-Chris Windom[1]

2. 17B-Bill Balog[2]

3. 83-Michael Kofoid[4]

4. 17-Spencer Bayston[3]

5. 16C-Skylar Gee[5]

6. 6-Bryce Lucius[7]

7. 11M-Brendan Mullen[6]

8. 17D-Ryan Bickett[8]

WIX Filters Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 27-Emerson Axsom[2]

2. 3-Kelby Watt[1]

3. 41-Carson Macedo[3]

4. 23-Garet Williamson[4]

5. 15-Donny Schatz[5]

6. 44-Chris Martin[7]

7. 28M-Conner Morrell[6]

Golf Cart Services Heat Race #4 (10 Laps)

1. 19-Kaleb Johnson[1]

2. 10-Ryan Timms[3]

3. 2-David Gravel[4]

4. 2C-Cole Macedo[2]

5. 8-Jacob Hughes[5]

6. 80P-Jacob Peterson[7]

7. 83JR-Sam Henderson[6]

Toyota Dash (8 Laps)

1. 41-Carson Macedo[1]

2. 27-Emerson Axsom[2]

3. 2-David Gravel[3]

4. 10-Ryan Timms[4]

5. 23-Garet Williamson[5]

6. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[7]

7. 83-Michael Kofoid[8]

8. 1S-Logan Schuchart[6]

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps)

1. 83JR-Sam Henderson[6]

2. 13-Mark Dobmeier[1]

3. 11M-Brendan Mullen[3]

4. 16-Riley Goodno[5]

5. 28M-Conner Morrell[4]

6. 44-Chris Martin[7]

7. 22M-Rees Moran[9]

8. 80P-Jacob Peterson[8]

9. 17D-Ryan Bickett[10]

10. 6-Bryce Lucius[2]

NOS Energy Drink Feature (40 Laps)

1. 27-Emerson Axsom[2]

2. 83-Michael Kofoid[7]

3. 2-David Gravel[3]

4. 41-Carson Macedo[1]

5. 17-Spencer Bayston[11]

6. 23-Garet Williamson[5]

7. 1S-Logan Schuchart[8]

8. 51-Steven Snyder Jr[10]

9. 7S-Chris Windom[13]

10. 45X-Ashton Torgerson[17]

11. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[6]

12. 2C-Cole Macedo[15]

13. 16C-Skylar Gee[18]

14. 3-Kelby Watt[16]

15. 24T-Christopher Thram[12]

16. 15-Donny Schatz[19]

17. 8-Jacob Hughes[20]

18. 17B-Bill Balog[9]

19. 10-Ryan Timms[4]

20. 11M-Brendan Mullen[23]

21. 83JR-Sam Henderson[21]

22. 19-Kaleb Johnson[14]

23. 16-Riley Goodno[24]

24. 13-Mark Dobmeier[22]