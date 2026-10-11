Blake Hahn Snags Second ASCS Victory in 2026 at RPM Speedway

By Matt Skipper

CRANDALL, TX (October 10, 2026) — Oklahoma ruled the Dallas metroplex on Saturday.

While the Sooners reigned on the football gridiron in the afternoon, Blake Hahn closed the night with his second American Sprint Car Series win of 2026 at Crandall, TX’s RPM Speedway.

The Sapulpa, OK native started the night from sixth as John Carney II and Kyler Johnson led the field to the green flag. On the start, multi-time ASCS Sooner Region champion Sean McClelland caught the bottom of the two drivers to take the lead while Sam Hafertepe Jr. and Matt Covington took over second and third place, respectively.

When the first caution flew on Lap 7, it gave the field a chance to chase down McClelland’s No. 1 on the restart.

While McClelland held the two National Tour title contenders at bay through the first two laps after the restart, he made a critical mistake in Turns 3-4 when he hopped through the cushion. Hafertepe reached the inside of McClelland on the exit, but Covington sliced through the middle of the two drivers across the frontstretch to become the newest leader.

As Covington led, Hafertepe held on to the runner-up spot as Hahn took third from McClelland on Lap 10. When the halfway signal was shown, the leaders became logjammed with lapped traffic surrounding each line of the 1/4-mile bullring.

Hahn found a line of driving high into the corners, then dipped to the bottom to gain pace on the straightaways. He used the line to help him get around Hafertepe for the runner-up spot on Lap 16 while Covington attempted to manage a 1.5-second lead in the pack of lappers.

While Covington kept his No. 95 Triple X Chassis around the bottom, Hahn adjusted to the middle lane and continued to inch closer with his No. 52 machine. With six laps remaining, the Glenpool, OK pilot struggled through Turns 3-4 while Hahn capitalized on the slip by pulling to the inside of the leader and gaining clearance across the frontstretch.

Through the remaining five circuits, Hahn wheeled to his 27th career ASCS National Tour win and his 16th with the Sooner Region. He enjoyed the win with his grandfather and Series founder, Emmett Hahn, who celebrated his 86th birthday.

“This chassis was dialed in tonight,” Hahn said. “We made a few changes throughout the night after every race, but man, this thing was a rocket tonight. The track got a little rough there, but this thing just rolled right through it. It was unbelievable. Haven’t really been able to do a lot of racing here lately, and this was the first night on this car. So, to be able to come out and have a run like that was awesome and we’re super stoked.”

Covington finished second while Seth Bergman charged around Hafertepe in the final laps to take the last podium position. Carney finished fourth, and Hafertepe took fifth.

Leaving the penultimate weekend, Hafertepe continues to lead the standings by 21 points over Covington as the final event to determine the 2026 ASCS National Tour champion awaits.

Recap Notes:

Quick Time Award: Sean McClelland 13.087

Heat Race Winners: Blake Hahn, Kyler Johnson, Matt Covington, Michael Day

Honest Abe Roofing Dash Winner: John Carney II

Smith Titanium Last Chance Showdown Winner:

Hard Charger Award: Christopher Townsend (+9)

UP NEXT: The ASCS National Tour will finish the 2026 season with two nights of racing in the Fuzzy’s Fall Fling at Creek County Speedway on Friday-Saturday, Oct. 16-17. The Series will be joined by the ASCS Sooner Region to decide their champion.

How can you find info for Creek County? Click here

Where can you watch every lap of the American Sprint Car Series? Live on DIRTVision.

RESULTS: Feature (30 Laps): 1. 52-Blake Hahn[6]; 2. 95-Matt Covington[4]; 3. 23-Seth Bergman[10]; 4. 8C-John Carney II[1]; 5. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[7]; 6. 88R-Ryder Laplante[5]; 7. 91-Michael Day[8]; 8. 1-Sean McClelland[3]; 9. 3-Cole Schroeder[12]; 10. 88C-Brogan Carder[9]; 11. 11B-Kaylee Bryson[15]; 12. 71T-Christopher Townsend[21]; 13. 41-Casey Merrell[19]; 14. 2-Gage Laney[16]; 15. 8-Aydan Saunders[11]; 16. 16G-Austyn Gossel[23]; 17. 14R-Jake Nail[13]; 18. 938-Bradley Fezard[24]; 19. B2-Carson Bolden[14]; 20. 88-Terry Easum[20]; 21. 8M-Kade Morton[22]; 22. 45X-Kyler Johnson[2]; 23. 15JR-Thomas Johnson[18]; 24. 16S-Steven Shebester[17]