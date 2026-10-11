Colby Copeland strikes for NARC 410 victory at Placerville Speedway

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…Roseville’s Colby Copeland fended off a torrid late race charge from Chance Grasty and Dylan Bloomfield to claim victory with the NARC King of West 410 Sprint Cars on Saturday night at Placerville Speedway.

Fellow winners during the Pay Dirt Showdown presented by Sierra Nevada Brewing included Harlee Aguilera with the BCRA Lightning Sprints and Anthony Pope with the Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association.

Copeland started on the pole of the Narc 410 Sprint Car feature by way of winning the HD Titanium Dash. The initial 13 laps clicked off caution free with some fast and furious action on the quarter-mile bullring.

Through it all Copeland kept the field at bay while running smooth and consistent laps on the high side of the track. Racing through lapped traffic as the main event wore on Dylan Bloomfield began to close the gap and during the closing stages made it a battle for the lead.

With 26 laps down Bloomfield blasted to the inside and grabbed the lead, only to have Copeland return the favor exiting turn four coming to the 27th circuit. At that same time Chance Grasty found the cushion to his liking and was able to rocket by Bloomfield to take second on lap 28.

Grasty tried his best to do something with Copeland, but the driver of the Tarlton & Son No. 21 mount hit his marks and crossed under the Ed Entz checkered flag for victory.

It marked Copeland’s third career Placerville Speedway triumph after winning the 2023 Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial with NARC and the 4th of July Spectacular in 2020. Grasty crossed the stripe in second with Bloomfield rounding out the podium.

Teammates Max Mittry and Justin Sanders finished fourth and fifth respectively. Completing the top 10 in the Feature were Jett Barnes, Landon Brooks, Shane Golobic, Kaleb Montgomery and Braden Chiaramonte.

The BCRA Lightning Sprints contested the Rudy Warrington Classic on Saturday with extra money on the line.

A very fast paced, non-stop, 25-lap feature was put forth that saw Orangevale driver Harlee Aguilera lead every step of the way en route to the big victory. Greg Dennett, Matt Land, Hunter Kinney and Marshall Sexton ran second through fifth.

The Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars held their championship finale as part of the Pay Dirt Showdown. Early on it was Mike Grenert leading the way looking to finish out the season on top.

Grenert was locked in a title battle with Shawn Whitney, who encountered issues at one point and was forced to the rear of the field. Oregon ace Anthony Pope eventually made his way to the front and continued his magical season with another victory.

Grenert came home in second with Whitney making a championship drive to carve his way back to third. Gage Meyers and Mike Reeder rounded out the top five.

Placerville Speedway is now set to finish the season with the Hangtown 100 on Friday and Saturday November 13th and 14th. Both night’s showcase the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets and Winged 360 Sprint Cars.

Hangtown 100 tickets be purchased via https://www.eventsprout.com/event/2026-hangtown-100

Results

Placerville Speedway

Pay Dirt Showdown presented by Sierra Nevada Brewing Company

October 10th, 2026

NARC King of the West 410 Sprint Car Series:

1. 21-Colby Copeland[1]; 2. X1-Chance Grasty[3]; 3. 7C-Dylan Bloomfield[2]; 4. 2XM-Max Mittry[4]; 5. 2X-Justin Sanders[7]; 6. 14-Jett Barnes[6]; 7. 21L-Landon Brooks[12]; 8. 17W-Shane Golobic[15]; 9. 3-Kaleb Montgomery[8]; 10. 73B-Braden Chiaramonte[5]; 11. 7B-Sean Becker[10]; 12. 29-Bud Kaeding[17]; 13. 29C-Cole Croft[13]; 14. 2A-Austin Wood[14]; 15. 92-Andy Forsberg[18]; 16. 0-Tim Kaeding[20]; 17. 10-Dominic Gorden[22]; 18. 45-Jake Morgan[11]; 19. 83T-Tanner Carrick[9]; 20. 121-Caeden Steele[24]; 21. 12J-John Clark[19]; 22. 9-DJ Freitas[25]; 23. 93DT-Stephen Ingraham[23]; 24. 24K-Koa Crane[21]; 25. 61-Travis Labat[16]

BCRA Lightning Sprints:

1. 9-Harlee Aguilera[2]; 2. 47-Greg Dennett[3]; 3. 91-Matt Land[4]; 4. 00-Hunter Kinney[8]; 5. 62-Marshall Sexton[5]; 6. 26BK-Bryan Keys[6]; 7. 7N-Justin Norton[1]; 8. 1K-Tyler Owen[11]; 9. 51K-Austin Struthers[9]; 10. (DNS) 22-Jason Schostag; 11. (DNS) 35JR-Dakota Albright

Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars:

1. 57ON-Anthony Pope[8]; 2. 12N-Mike Grenert[3]; 3. 15N-Shawn Whitney[6]; 4. 99N-Gage Meyers[2]; 5. 72N-Mike Reeder[4]; 6. 29N-Corey Eaton[10]; 7. 508N-Steve Costello[11]; 8. 41N-Brandon Aylesworth[7]; 9. 75B-Toby Brown[5]; 10. 32N-Dan Geil[9]; 11. 9N-Kevin Bender[12]; 12. 92-Steve Hyson[13]; 13. 52N-Chuck Conover[15]; 14. 98N-Ben Dodson[19]; 15. 5N-Cheyanne Dickey[14]; 16. 88N-Phil Merritt[20]; 17. 37RB-Peter Vannerus[17]; 18. 381-Kinser Endicott[21]; 19. 42N-Isaak Geil[1]; 20. 616N-Austin Struthers[16]; 21. (DNS) 44N-Anthony Estrada