MOTHER NATURE TAKES FALL NATIONALS AT LAWRENCEBURG

By Richie Murray

Lawrenceburg, Indiana (October 10, 2026)………Mother Nature spoiled Saturday night’s 19th running of the Fall Nationals at Indiana’s Lawrenceburg Speedway featuring the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship.

Rain fell after qualifying, heat races, and the semi-feature event were completed. Following a three-hour rain delay and tireless work by the track crew to get the 3/8-mile dirt oval back into racing shape, cars returned to the track for hot laps around 10pm. Halfway through that hot lap session, rain began to fall once more.

After precipitation came and went for another hour, the event was canceled at 11pm Eastern.

With all preliminary events having been completed, the program is considered official. No rain checks will be issued. The event will not be rescheduled.

Prior to the rain, Kyle Cummins earned his eighth LearnLab fast qualifying time of the season and the 27th of his career, which tied Dave Steele for 17th place on the all-time list.

Heat races presented by K1 RaceGear, TJ Forged, and K & N Filters were won by Jake Swanson, Robert Ballou, and Cale Coons. The Five Star Bodies Semi-Feature event was won by Caleb Shietze.

Chad Wilson was the only driver to get upside down during the program, biking and flipping his car in turn two during the second heat race. He bounced back to finish fourth in the semi-feature and transfer his way into the feature.

Since the feature lineup had been posted, all USAC licensed drivers and entrants who qualified for the feature received 23 points, plus all points earned in qualifying, heat races and/or the semi-feature. All others who didn’t qualify for the feature received 10 points, plus all points earned in qualifying, heat races and/or the semi-feature.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: October 10, 2026 – Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, Indiana – 3/8-Mile Dirt Track – 19th Fall Nationals

LEARNLAB QUALIFYING: 1. Kyle Cummins, 3p, Petty-13.834; 2. Briggs Danner, 39, Hogue-13.855; 3. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-13.902; 4. Jadon Rogers, 14, Rogers-13.990; 5. Mitchel Moles, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-14.033; 6. C.J. Leary, 30, Leary-14.064; 7. Jake Swanson, 5T, Daming Swanson-14.074; 8. Kevin Thomas Jr., 15, BBI-14.228; 9. Hayden Reinbold, 19, Reinbold/Underwood-14.256; 10. Ricky Lewis, 41, Lewis-14.315; 11. Todd Hobson, 44, Soudrette-14.322; 12. Chase Stockon, 92, Sertich-14.417; 13. Shawn Westerfeld, 4J, Fischesser/Owen-14.422; 14. Logan Seavey, 57, Abacus-14.440; 15. Cale Coons, 63, Dooling/Curb-Agajanian-14.461; 16. Saban Bibent, 98, Wedgewood-14.499; 17. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-14.510; 18. Ryan Barr, 21B, Barr-14.553; 19. Mario Clouser, 3R, Rock Steady-14.602; 20. Chad Wilson, 6w, Wityk-14.760; 21. Austin Nigh, 97, Ninety Seven-14.785; 22. Caleb Shietze, 2B, 2B Racing-14.867; 23. Dustin Webber, 9, Webber-14.972; 24. Brian Heitkamp, 22, Heitkamp-15.115; 25. Owen Barr, 43, Wolf-15.417; 26. Troy Carey, 45N, Carey-15.626; 27. Jake Beck, 92x, Beck-15.753.

K1 RACEGEAR FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, top 6 transfer to the feature, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jake Swanson (4), 2. Jadon Rogers (5), 3. Kyle Cummins (6), 4. Saban Bibent (1), 5. Mario Clouser (7), 6. Ricky Lewis (3), 7. Caleb Shietze (8), 8. Owen Barr (9), 9. Shawn Westerfeld (2). 1:59.746

TJ FORGED SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, top 6 transfer to the feature, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Robert Ballou (1), 2. Kevin Thomas Jr. (4), 3. Briggs Danner (6), 4. Mitchel Moles (5), 5. Logan Seavey (2), 6. Dustin Webber (8), 7. Chad Wilson (7), 8. Todd Hobson (3). 2:01.534

K & N FILTERS THIRD HEAT: (8 laps, top 6 transfer to the feature, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Cale Coons (2), 2. Chase Stockon (3), 3. C.J. Leary (5), 4. Justin Grant (6), 5. Ryan Barr (1), 6. Hayden Reinbold (4), 7. Austin Nigh (7), 8. Brian Heitkamp (8), 9. Jake Beck (9). 2:00.905

FIVE STAR BODIES SEMI: (10 laps, top 6 transfer to the feature, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Caleb Shietze (4), 2. Austin Nigh (3), 3. Shawn Westerfeld (1), 4. Chad Wilson (2), 5. Owen Barr (6), 6. Troy Carey (8), 7. Brian Heitkamp (5), 8. Jake Beck (7). 2:31.977

REMAINDER OF PROGRAM RAINED OUT

**Chad Wilson flipped during the second heat.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Kyle Cummins-3119, 2-Justin Grant-2911, 3-Mitchel Moles-2846, 4-Jake Swanson-2592, 5-Briggs Danner-2500, 6-Kevin Thomas Jr.-2429, 7-C.J. Leary-2329, 8-Chase Stockon-2317, 9-Robert Ballou-2291, 10-Logan Seavey-2259.

USAC PARALLAX GROUP NATIONAL PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Kevin Thomas Jr.-142, 2-Hayden Reinbold-142, 3-Justin Grant-139, 4-Robert Ballou-133, 5-Briggs Danner-113, 6-Chase Stockon-112, 7-Cale Coons-109, 8-Jacob Denney-102, 9-Jake Swanson-98, 10-Mitchel Moles-93.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: October 16, 2026 – Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, Kansas – 3/8-Mile Dirt Track

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

Dirt Draft Hot Laps Fastest Driver: Justin Grant (13.916)

LearnLab Fast Qualifier: Kyle Cummins (13.834)

K1 RaceGear First Heat Winner: Jake Swanson

TJ Forged Second Heat Winner: Robert Ballou

K & N Filters Third Heat Winner: Cale Coons

Five Star Bodies Semi Winner: Caleb Shietze