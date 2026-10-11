Scelzi Wins, Reutzel Crashes, Abreu DQ’ed in Unbelievable Lakeside Feature

By Brian Walker

KANSAS CITY, KANS. (October 10, 2026) – There was upheaval around every corner on Saturday night as Lakeside Speedway’s Heartland of America Showdown presented by Hasty Bake Charcoal Grills brought pure bedlam to Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing.

Everything went sideways on Lap 7 of the 30-lapper when seventh-running Aaron Reutzel got into Tanner Holmes on the restart. The #87 went airborne flying down the front stretch into turn one and the field coming up at him full speed had no chance to avoid.

Aaron Reutzel, Joel Myers Jr, Chris Martin, and Kerry Madsen all went for vicious flips. Rico Abreu, Justin Henderson, Brent Marks, Justin Peck, and Ryan Timms were also involved in some fashion. Reutzel’s #87 burst into flames, but he quickly climbed out as did all drivers stuck in the nine-car melee.

The drama was far from over, however, as championship leader Rico Abreu was disqualified during the cleanup process as the Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanain Racing team was caught re-fueling the #24 in the work area. Per the High Limit rulebook…

“Adding fuel, whether on the track or in the work area, will not be permitted when yellow flag and/or closed red flag conditions exist. Violators are subject to disqualification and/or fine and/or suspension and/or any other action deemed appropriate by High Limit Officials.”

Following the chaos that engulfed his championship counterparts, Giovanni Scelzi fired back off and finished the job as he led all 30 laps for his third score at Lakeside Speedway. It was his second victory aboard the Spire Motorsports, Chili’s Grill & Bar #77 – first since he won the $100,000 Bob Weikert Memorial at Port Royal Speedway win in July.

In the aftermath of everything, the see-saw results will send Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing to Texas Motor Speedway’s All-In Championship Weekend (Oct. 16-17) with a trio of drivers in title contention. Abreu/TSR lead Scelzi/Spire (-45) and Reutzel/RSR (-77) with two nights in Fort Worth to decide it all.

Behind Scelzi was the red-hot Daison Pursley, who fell short of delivering his first win with Kasey Kahne Racing by a mere 0.189-seconds at the checkered flag. The Locust Grove, Oklahoma native has now rattled off three-straight podiums with High Limit and back-to-back runner-up results in the NAPA Auto Parts #9 at Lakeside Speedway.

Closing out the podium was Brady Bacon with his best run yet aboard the Vermeer Motorsports #55 in third. Tanner Holmes’ brought the Buch Motorsports #13 home in fourth while Tyler Courtney claimed another fifth-place run in the Clauson-Marshall Racing.

Rounding out the top-10 at Lakeside was Texas’ Chase Randall in sixth, Nevada’s Tanner Thorson in seventh, Kansas’ Jace Park in eighth, Washington’s Kasey Kahne in ninth, and Oklahoma’s Rees Moran in tenth.

THE ALL-IN NOTEBOOK (Friday, October 9, 2026)

Lakeside Speedway (Kansas City, Kansas)

Heartland of America Showdown presented by Hasty Bake Charcoal Grills

Dirt Draft Fastest in Hot Laps – Brady Bacon (14.813)

Capitol Custom Trailers QuickTime (Flight A) – Brady Bacon (14.870)

Capitol Custom Trailers QuickTime (Flight B) – Tyler Courtney (14.702)

TJ Forged Heat One Winner – Brady Bacon

DMI Heat Two Winner – Kasey Kahne

BR Motorsports Heat Three Winner – Tyler Courtney

Rod End Supply Heat Four Winner – Austin McCarl

FK Rod Ends Dash Winner – Giovanni Scelzi

Winters Performance B-Main Winner – Rico Abreu

DURST Dice Roll Driver – Aaron Reutzel (5th-to-18th)

Jake’s Golf Carts Fastest Lap – Brady Bacon (15.041 on Lap 3)

Rod End Supply Hard Charger – Jace Park +14 (22nd-to-8th)

Whiskey Meyers Victory Lane Visitor – Giovanni Scelzi (3rd of career)

CASM Win Sticker – Spire Motorsports #77 (2nd of season)

Lap Leader(s) – Giovanni Scelzi 1-30

Interstate Batteries A-Main Results (30 Laps): 1. 77-Giovanni Scelzi[1]; 2. 9-Daison Pursley[6]; 3. 55-Brady Bacon[2]; 4. 13-Tanner Holmes[4]; 5. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[7]; 6. 9R-Chase Randall[14]; 7. 88-Tanner Thorson[12]; 8. 28-Jace Park[22]; 9. 4-Kasey Kahne[8]; 10. 22M-Rees Moran[11]; 11. 10-Ryan Timms[13]; 12. F1-JJ Hickle[23]; 13. 19-Brent Marks[18]; 14. 26-Justin Peck[24]; 15. 24D-Danny Sams III[25]; 16. 45X-Ashton Torgerson[20]; 17. 27-Carson McCarl[17]; 18. 87-Aaron Reutzel[5]; 19. 5P-Joel Myers Jr[10]; 20. 44-Chris Martin[9]; 21. 17GP-Kerry Madsen[16]; 22. 7SL-Justin Henderson[19]; 23. 19H-Kaleb Johnson[15]; 24. 88W-Austin McCarl[3]; 25. (DQ) 24-Rico Abreu[21]

NEW Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing Championship Standings (After 52/54 Races):

3,057 pts – Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing #24 (Rico Abreu)

-45 pts – Spire Motorsports #77 (Giovanni Scelzi)

-77 pts – Ridge & Sons Racing #87 (Aaron Reutzel)

-216 pts – Clauson-Marshall Racing #7BC (Tyler Courtney)

-255 pts – Rudeen Racing #26 (Justin Peck)

-353 pts – Chase Briscoe Racing #19 (Brent Marks)

-379 pts – JST Motorsports #88 (Tanner Thorson)

-403 pts – Buch Motorsports #13 (Tanner Holmes)

-515 pts – Vermeer Motorsports #55 (Brady Bacon)

-585 pts – Kasey Kahne Racing w/ Mike Curb #9 (Daison Pursley)

-912 pts – Chase Randall Racing #9R (Chase Randall)

-958 pts – CJB Motorsports #5 (Brenham Crouch))

-1,043 pts – Mosites Lynch Racing #42 (Sye Lynch)

-1,125 pts – Randerson Racing #24D (Danny Sams III)

-1,202 pts – Michael Dutcher Motorsports #17GP (Kerry Madsen)

WHAT’S NEXT: All that’s left for Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing is the All-In Championship Weekend at Fort Worth’s Texas Motor Speedway on Friday and Saturday, October 16-17. Tickets are available for purchase at HighLimitRacing.com, or you can watch every event live on FloRacing.