2027 USAC SPRINT SEASON LAUNCHES IN FLORIDA ﻿WITH 5 FEBRUARY RACES AT OCALA

By Richie Murray

Ocala, Florida (October 13, 2026)………Sunshine and a $24,000 point fund will greet USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship competitors when the 2027 season opens at Florida’s Ocala Speedway February 15-20.

Throughout Winter Dirt Games XVIII Presented by Yokohama Tires, the driver earning the most total points throughout the five-race series will earn a $12,000 reward. A sum of $6,000 will go to the runner-up, $3,000 to third, $2,000 to fourth, and $1,000 to fifth.

USAC National Sprint Cars’ trip to the Sunshine State will feature five events across five consecutive nights – with all five being held at Ocala Speedway. All five races in Florida will also offer full points toward the 2027 USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship.

Leading off the 2027 season is an open practice for all competing teams at Ocala Speedway on Monday night, February 15.

The first two races of the 18th annual edition of Winter Dirt Games at Ocala Speedway will take place on Tuesday-Wednesday, February 16-17, paying $6,000-to-win and $600-to-start each night’s 30-lap feature.

Nights three and four at Ocala’s 3/8-mile D-shaped dirt track on Thursday-Friday, February 18-19, will pay $7,500-to-win and $750-to-start for each night’s 35-lap main events.

The 40-lap Winter Dirt Games finale will take place on Saturday, February 20, paying $10,000-to-win and $1,000-to-start.

Additional information on times and ticket prices for the events will be made available in the coming months at www.usacracing.com.

Fifty-seven previous USAC National Sprint Car Winter Dirt Games events have been held since the series debuted in 2010. Justin Grant is the all-time winningest driver in Winter Dirt Games history with nine career victories.

Logan Seavey captured the 2026 Winter Dirt Games championship after scoring a pair of victories. Additional WDG feature events in 2026 were won by Jake Swanson, Trey Osborne, Chase Stockon, and Justin Grant.

USAC racing and the Sunshine State have a history that dates back to the decade of the 1950s. In fact, the first three USAC Sprint Car races ever held took place in Florida in February of 1956. Bob Sweikert won the first such event at Southland Speedway in West Palm Beach, followed by Chuck Weyant at Jacksonville Speedway and Pat O’Connor at Medley Speedway in Miami.

2027 WINTER DIRT GAMES SCHEDULE:

Monday, February 15: Ocala Speedway || Ocala, Florida (Practice Only)

Tuesday, February 16: Ocala Speedway || Ocala, Florida ($6,000-to-win & $600-to-start – 30 Laps)

Wednesday, February 17: Ocala Speedway || Ocala, Florida ($6,000-to-win & $600-to-start – 30 Laps)

Thursday, February 18: Ocala Speedway || Ocala, Florida ($7,500-to-win & $750-to-start – 35 Laps)

Friday, February 19: Ocala Speedway || Ocala, Florida ($7,500-to-win & $750-to-start – 35 Laps)

Saturday, February 20: Ocala Speedway || Ocala, Florida ($10,000-to-win & $1,000-to-start – 40 Laps)

2027 WINTER DIRT GAMES POINT FUND:

1st: $12,000

2nd: $6,000

3rd: $3,000

4th: $2,000

5th: $1,000