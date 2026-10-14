Marlow, Fry, and Hancock Bring Multiple Series Under a Single Umbrella

(October 14, 2026) – A massive organization change for sprint car racing in the Great Lakes Region was announced on Wednesday when Barry Marlow, Aaron Fry, and Duane Hancock announced they would bring their series under a single entity named the Great Lakes Sprints Management Group.

Series impacted by this decision include the Great Lakes Super Sprints, Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series, FAST on Dirt, Great Lakes Lightning Sprints, Gladiator Sprint Tour, and a new series for Outlaw 305 sprint cars.

The Great Lakes Traditional Sprints series will be put under hiatus.

Fry will oversee race operations for the BOSS and the Gladiator Sprint Tour, Hancock will manage FAST and the Outlaw 305 series, while Marlow has purview over GLSS, GLLS, and the GreatLakesSuperSprints.tv streaming service.

More information on this news to come.