Saturday’s “Fall Haul” Pays Big, Decides Sprint Invaders Champion!

by Bill Wright

October 13, 2026 – Extra money and extra stakes are on the line this Saturday, October 13 for the Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders Presented by Turnwater Bar & Grill! The season all comes down to Saturday’s event at the 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa!

Colder temperatures have adjusted Saturday’s schedule, with hot laps scheduled for 5:30 p.m., but the contingencies are definitely hot for the drivers in attendance. In addition to a purse paying $5,000 to win and $400 to start, eleven drivers will receive five gallons of VP fuel at the driver’s meeting, heats will pay $300, $200, $100 and $50, with a $150 Maxim gift certificate to the winners, a Hoosier Right Rear tire to the winner of the Dash, $600 to the feature hard-charger, $500 for a last lap pass for the win, and additional contingencies through the field including a number of mystery spot giveaways.

The championship point race will probably come down to a battle of brothers. Tasker Phillips leads Sawyer Phillips by just 17 points heading into Saturday. The Pleasantville, Iowa siblings have three wins between them with the series this season. Alex Vande Voort and Cody Wehrle also still have outside shots at the title, and are sitting in third and fourth. Dustin Clark, Riley Scott, Jaden Alexander, McCain Richards, Lincoln Martin and Josh Schneiderman round out the top ten.

Ironically, there have been no repeat winners since the “Fall Haul’s” inception in 2018. Seth Bergman (2018), Dylan Westbrook (2020), Terry McCarl (2021), Chase Randall (2022), Zane DeVault (2023), Aaron Reutzel (2024) and JJ Hickle (2025) have all won the big check!

Saturday will be the 85th feature contested in the history of the Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders presented by Turnwater Bar & Grill. Five drivers have five wins there, including Matt Rogerson, Jerrod Hull, Paul Nienhiser, Dustin Selvage and Josh Schneiderman. John Schulz has four wins, and Bobby Mincer, Kaley Gharst, Matt Sutton, Ryan Jamison, Jon Agan and Chris Martin have three. Joey Moughan, Terry McCarl, Mike Houseman Jr., Chase Randall and Tasker Phillips have two.

Hot laps Saturday are at 5:30 p.m. Adult General Admission is $25, $20 for Students and Seniors, and Kids 10 and under are FREE. The American Iron Racing Series (A.I.R.S.) will also be in action. The track will add chili, hot chocolate and other items to the concession stand, so come on out!

Keep apprised of the latest on the Sprint Invaders by visiting our Facebook page, or our website at www.SprintInvaders.org.

2026 Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders Schedule

Saturday, April 11 – 34 Raceway (Rain)

Sunday, April 19 – Stuart International Speedway (Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA) w/ASCS-M*

Friday, May 1 – CJ Speedway (Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA)

Friday, May 8 – Eldon Raceway (Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA) w/ASCS-M*

Friday, May 22 – Lee County Speedway (Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA)

Sunday, May 24 – 34 Raceway (Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA)

Sunday, June 14 – Quincy Raceways (Rain)

Friday, June 19 – Scotland County Speedway (Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA)

Saturday, June 20 – 34 Raceway (Jack Thomas, Bates City, MO)

Sunday, July 5 – Benton County Speedway (Rain)

Thursday, July 9 – Cedar County Raceway (Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA)

Friday, July 10 – Lee County Speedway (Rain)

Thursday, July 16 – Southern Iowa Speedway (Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA)

Saturday, September 5 – West Liberty Raceway (Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA)

Sunday, September 6 – Quincy Raceways (Colton Fisher, Danville, IA)

Saturday, September 19 – Hawkeye Downs Speedway (Rain)

Friday, September 26 – Davenport Speedway (Rain)

Saturday, October 13 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA) “Fall Haul”

*co-sanctioned with ASCS-Midwest Series

2026 Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders Top 20 Driver Points (Feature Wins)

Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 2143 (1)

Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 2126 (2)

Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA, 2083

Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA, 2063

Dustin Clark, Agency, IA, 2000

Riley Scott, Quincy, IL, 1883

Jaden Alexander, Knoxville, IA, 1868

McCain Richards, Burlington, IA, 1843

Lincoln Martin, Monmouth, IL, 1688

Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA, 1685 (1)

Nate Parks, Burlington, IA, 1651

Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA, 1327 (1)

Nathan Murders, Burlington, IA, 1320

Cam Sorrels, Hallsville, MO, 1185

Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA, 1164

Jack Thomas, Bates City, MO, 1135 (1)

Joey Moughan, Springfield, IL, 1123

Cole Mincer, Burlington, IA, 1074

Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 1047 (4)

Ryan Jamison, Mediapolis, IA, 1007

Series Sponsors

Title Sponsor – Mohrfeld Solar

A Main Sponsor – Collision Center, West Burlington

Dash Sponsor – Agriland FS Winterset

Heat Sponsors – Woodworth Attorney at Law, Morning Sun Farm Implement, Mac Daddy Motorsports

B Main Sponsor – Turnwater Bar & Grill

$50 Draw Sponsor (for drivers drawing a 50) – Avis Rent A Car/Budget Car Rental

$75 Hard Charger Sponsor – In Honor of Christine Wahl-Levitt by Scott Donlan

Season Champion, Rookie of the Year and Point Participant at Banquet – K-1 Race Gear

Start Line – Shottenkirk Parts Express

Flag Sponsors – Keokuk Auto Credit, Connection Bank, Merit Auctions, B&B Propane, P6 Equipment and Supply, MBG Hauling

Driver’s Meeting – K-1 Racegear

Driver of the Year – MPI (Max Papas Innovations)