Knoxville Raceway and DIRTVision Continue Partnership

KNOXVILLE, IA (November 3, 2026) — Knoxville Raceway announced Tuesday they will continue to partner with DIRTVision to stream their regular season events and the 360 and 410 sprint car editions of the Knoxville Nationals.

World Racing Group and Knoxville Raceway agreed on terms for a new agreement that was ratified by the Marion County Fair Board on Monday. The agreement runs through 2031 while other terms were not disclosed.

Knoxville Raceway’s 2027 season begins on April 17th featuring the Winged 410, 360, and pro sprint car classes.