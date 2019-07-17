Courtney Dominates USAC Portion of #letsracetwo at Eldora

#LetsRaceTwo
USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Championship
Eldora Speedway
Rossburg, OH
Wednesday July 17, 2019
Qualifying:
1. 4 – Justin Grant, 15.957
2. 19AZ – C.J. Leary, 15.988
3. 7BC – Tyler Courtney, 16.040
4. 69 – Brady Bacon, 16.210
5. 32 – Chase Stockon, 16.241
6. 21 – Carson Short, 16.265
7. 19 – Kevin Thomas Jr, 16.391
8. 27 – Zane Hendricks, 16.459
9. 5G – Chris Windom, 16.471
10. 33M – Matt Westfall, 16.526
11. 71P – Jason McDougal, 16.585
12. 91R – Brody Roa, 16.593
13. 52 – Issac Chapple, 16.670
14. 75 – Dustin Christie, 16.726
15. 42 – Dave Darland, 16.729
16. 20N – Kody Swanson, 16.843
17. 23S – Scotty Weir, 16.849
18. 84 – Tom Harris, 16.900
19. 18 – Dallas Hewitt, 16.926
20. 2DI – Dustin Ingle, 16.931
21. 66S – Corey Smith, 17.042
22. 24 – Brian VanMeveren, 17.081
23. 87 – Paul Dues, 17.159
24. 39 – Matt Goodnight, 17.190
25. 19C – Matt Cooley, 17.358
26. 44 – Michael Fishesser, 17.484
27. 99 – Gage Etgen, 17.775
28. 17 – Nick Bilbee, NT.
Heat Race #1 (8 Laps):
1. 69 – Brady Bacon
2. 52 – Issac Chapple
3. 4 – Justin Grant
4. 20 – Kody Swanson
5. 19 – Kevin Thomas Jr
6. 33M – Matt Westfall
7. 18 – Dallas Hewitt
8. 24 – Brian VanMaveren
9. 19C – Matt Cooley.
(First five finishers transferred to the A-Main)
Heat Race #2 (8 Laps):
1. 23S – Scotty Weir
2. 19AZ – C.J. Leary
3. 75 – Dustin Christie
4. 32 – Chase Stockon
5. 27 – Zane Hendricks
6. 71P – Jason McDougal
7. 2DI – Dustin Ingle
8. 44 – Michael Fichesser
9. 87 – Paul Dues.
(First five finishers transferred to the A-Main)
Heat Race #3 (8 Laps):
1. 7BC – Tyler Courntey
2. 42 – Dave Darland
3. 5G – Chris Windom
4. 84 – Tom Harris
5. 91 – Brody Roa
6. 21 – Carson Short
7. 66S – Corey Smith
8. 39 – Matt Goodnight
9. 99 – Gage Etgen
(First five finishers transferred to the A-Main)
B-Main (12 Laps):
1. 33M – Matt Westfall
2. 21 – Carson Short
3. 18 – Dallas Hewitt
4. 71P – Jason McDougal
5. 39 – Matt Goodnight
6. 66S – Corey Smith
7. 44 – Michael Fischesser
8. 99 – Gage Etgen
9. 19C – Matt Cooley
10. 2DI – Dustin Ingle
11. 24 – Brian VanMeveren.
(First seven cars transferred to the A-Main)
A-Main (30 Laps):
1. 7BC – Tyler Courtney
2. 19AZ – C.J. Leary
3. 69 – Brady Bacon
4. 32 – Chase Stockon
5. 5G – Chris Windom
6. 33M – Matt Westfall
7. 84 – Tom Harris
8. 19 – Kevin Thomas Jr.
9. 27 – Zane Hendricks
10. 52 – Issac Chapple
11. 18 – Dallas Hewitt
12. 23S – Scott Weir
13. 21 – Carson Short
14. 71P – Jason McDougal
15. 75 – Dustin Christie
16. 42 – Dave Darland
17. 91 – Brody Roa
18. 39 – Matt Goodnight
19. 44 – Michael Fischesser
20. 66S – Corey Smith
21. 4 – Justin Grant
22. 24 – Brian VanMeveren
23. 20 – Kody Swanson.