Courtney Dominates USAC Portion of #letsracetwo at Eldora

USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Championship

Eldora Speedway

Rossburg, OH

Wednesday July 17, 2019

Qualifying:

1. 4 – Justin Grant, 15.957

2. 19AZ – C.J. Leary, 15.988

3. 7BC – Tyler Courtney, 16.040

4. 69 – Brady Bacon, 16.210

5. 32 – Chase Stockon, 16.241

6. 21 – Carson Short, 16.265

7. 19 – Kevin Thomas Jr, 16.391

8. 27 – Zane Hendricks, 16.459

9. 5G – Chris Windom, 16.471

10. 33M – Matt Westfall, 16.526

11. 71P – Jason McDougal, 16.585

12. 91R – Brody Roa, 16.593

13. 52 – Issac Chapple, 16.670

14. 75 – Dustin Christie, 16.726

15. 42 – Dave Darland, 16.729

16. 20N – Kody Swanson, 16.843

17. 23S – Scotty Weir, 16.849

18. 84 – Tom Harris, 16.900

19. 18 – Dallas Hewitt, 16.926

20. 2DI – Dustin Ingle, 16.931

21. 66S – Corey Smith, 17.042

22. 24 – Brian VanMeveren, 17.081

23. 87 – Paul Dues, 17.159

24. 39 – Matt Goodnight, 17.190

25. 19C – Matt Cooley, 17.358

26. 44 – Michael Fishesser, 17.484

27. 99 – Gage Etgen, 17.775

28. 17 – Nick Bilbee, NT.

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps):

1. 69 – Brady Bacon

2. 52 – Issac Chapple

3. 4 – Justin Grant

4. 20 – Kody Swanson

5. 19 – Kevin Thomas Jr

6. 33M – Matt Westfall

7. 18 – Dallas Hewitt

8. 24 – Brian VanMaveren

9. 19C – Matt Cooley.

(First five finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps):

1. 23S – Scotty Weir

2. 19AZ – C.J. Leary

3. 75 – Dustin Christie

4. 32 – Chase Stockon

5. 27 – Zane Hendricks

6. 71P – Jason McDougal

7. 2DI – Dustin Ingle

8. 44 – Michael Fichesser

9. 87 – Paul Dues.

(First five finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps):

1. 7BC – Tyler Courntey

2. 42 – Dave Darland

3. 5G – Chris Windom

4. 84 – Tom Harris

5. 91 – Brody Roa

6. 21 – Carson Short

7. 66S – Corey Smith

8. 39 – Matt Goodnight

9. 99 – Gage Etgen

(First five finishers transferred to the A-Main)

B-Main (12 Laps):

1. 33M – Matt Westfall

2. 21 – Carson Short

3. 18 – Dallas Hewitt

4. 71P – Jason McDougal

5. 39 – Matt Goodnight

6. 66S – Corey Smith

7. 44 – Michael Fischesser

8. 99 – Gage Etgen

9. 19C – Matt Cooley

10. 2DI – Dustin Ingle

11. 24 – Brian VanMeveren.

(First seven cars transferred to the A-Main)

A-Main (30 Laps):

1. 7BC – Tyler Courtney

2. 19AZ – C.J. Leary

3. 69 – Brady Bacon

4. 32 – Chase Stockon

5. 5G – Chris Windom

6. 33M – Matt Westfall

7. 84 – Tom Harris

8. 19 – Kevin Thomas Jr.

9. 27 – Zane Hendricks

10. 52 – Issac Chapple

11. 18 – Dallas Hewitt

12. 23S – Scott Weir

13. 21 – Carson Short

14. 71P – Jason McDougal

15. 75 – Dustin Christie

16. 42 – Dave Darland

17. 91 – Brody Roa

18. 39 – Matt Goodnight

19. 44 – Michael Fischesser

20. 66S – Corey Smith

21. 4 – Justin Grant

22. 24 – Brian VanMeveren

23. 20 – Kody Swanson.