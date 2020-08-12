J.J. Hickle Runs To Victory At Lakeside Speedway In ASCS Sprint Week Opener

Bryan Hulbert

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (August 11, 2020) Rebounding after losing the lead early on at Lakeside Speedway, Washington’s J.J. Hickle stormed to victory on the opening night of the Lucas Oil ASCS Sprint Week presented by Smiley’s Racing Products.

“He got me on the bottom, and I could see it was getting thin down there, so I just kept hitting my marks on the top,” stated Hickle. “I knew we were going to be good late, and you know, Ian [Madsen] is one of the best in the game, so I just bided my time just hoping to get an opportunity in traffic, and you know, it didn’t exactly shake out very good for either of us, but it seemed like I was there at the right time.”

Earning the pole in Tuesday’s A-Feature, Hickle led the opening two revolutions. Working the cushion at both ends of the half-mile oval, the bottom was wide open for Ian Madsen to get the lead working the third lap.

Growing his advantage to nearly two-seconds as he hit traffic, Madsen’s lead started to shrink as the race came to the final 10 laps. Weaving around the back-markers, the No. 63 of Hickle closed rapidly with five laps to run. On the back bumper of Madsen’s No. 35m with three laps to go, Hickle shot to the race lead with twin flag showing in the stand.

Peddling for all he had, the final two turns saw Madsen with a huge run, but no time as Hickle hit the checkered flag 0.282-seconds ahead of the HAM Construction No. 35m. Blake Hahn crossed third with Harli White coming from seventh to fourth in the Life of Hope Ministries No. 17w. Picking up the Tiny’s Truck Repair Hard Charger Award, Seth Bergman climbed nine spots to complete the top five.

Colton Heath was sixth with Tanner Holmes seventh. Robbie Price moved from 14th to eighth, followed by Jay Russell and Michael Faccinto to round out the top ten.

A field of 38 was on hand at Lakeside Speedway. The Bush’s Chicken Fast Time Award, worth $100, went to Ian Madsen. Heat Races were worth $100 to win with Michael Faccinto, Jay Russell, Blake Hahn, and Chelsea Blevins getting wins. Dash wins netted $50 with J.J. Hickle and Jay Russell topping those. The C-Feature went to Bailey Sucich with the B-Feature topped by Austin O’Neal.

The Lucas Oil ASCS Sprint Week powered by Smiley’s Racing Products heads for Caney Valley Speedway on Wednesday, August 12. Pits open at 4:00 P.M. with Grandstands opening at 5:00 P.M. Hot Laps at 7:00 P.M. with Qualifying to follow at 7:30 P.M. (CT). Admission is $20 with kids 12 and under free.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2020, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

Lucas Oil ASCS Sprint Week powered by Smiley’s

Lakeside Speedway (Kansas City, Kan.)

Sprint Week – Round 1

Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Car Count: 38

Bush’s Chicken Qualifying ($100 to quick time)

Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 35M-Ian Madsen, 00:15.121[13]; 2. 95-Matt Covington, 00:15.203[24]; 3. 63-JJ Hickle, 00:15.240[2]; 4. 33-Colton Heath, 00:15.263[22]; 5. 17W-Harli White, 00:15.316[14]; 6. 23-Seth Bergman, 00:15.372[3]; 7. 115-Nick Parker, 00:15.425[30]; 8. 11-Austin O’Neal, 00:15.434[32]; 9. 52-Blake Hahn, 00:15.479[27]; 10. 18T-Tanner Holmes, 00:15.484[35]; 11. 76-Jay Russell, 00:15.508[20]; 12. 1X-Jake Bubak, 00:15.515[17]; 13. 21P-Robbie Price, 00:15.520[25]; 14. 5H-Michael Faccinto, 00:15.555[5]; 15. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 00:15.605[4]; 16. 81A-Chris Morgan, 00:15.625[28]; 17. 1B-Chelsea Blevins, 00:15.642[38]; 18. 22X-Riley Goodno, 00:15.647[31]; 19. 50Z-Zach Chappell, 00:15.668[1]; 20. J2-John Carney II, 00:15.680[37]; 21. 9-Chase Randall, 00:15.707[19]; 22. 55B-Brandon Anderson, 00:15.724[10]; 23. 88-Travis Reber, 00:15.791[29]; 24. 21S-Shane Hopkins, 00:15.911[33]; 25. 14-Bailey Sucich, 00:15.915[7]; 26. 6-Jett Carney, 00:15.917[23]; 27. 17G-Channin Tankersley, 00:15.937[18]; 28. 41-Colton Hardy, 00:15.965[21]; 29. 21R-Gunner Ramey, 00:15.979[8]; 30. 44-Jesse Love, 00:15.987[11]; 31. 26M-Fred Mattox, 00:16.063[34]; 32. 47-Avery Goodman, 00:16.098[12]; 33. 92J-JR Topper, 00:16.160[15]; 34. 24D-Danny Sams III, 00:16.205[16]; 35. 5T-Ryan Timms, 00:16.208[36]; 36. 42P-Preston Perlmutter, 00:16.404[26]; 37. 57-Bailey Elliott, 00:16.781[6]; 38. 22B-Jesse Baker, 00:18.551[9]

Heat Races ($100 to Heat Winners. Top 4 in each advance to the A-Feature)

Schure Built Suspension Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 5H-Michael Faccinto[2]; 2. 17B-Ryan Bickett[1]; 3. 23-Seth Bergman[3]; 4. 63-JJ Hickle[4]; 5. 55B-Brandon Anderson[6]; 6. 50Z-Zach Chappell[5]; 7. 21R-Gunner Ramey[8]; 8. 14-Bailey Sucich[7]; 9. 57-Bailey Elliott[9]; 10. 22B-Jesse Baker[10]

Griffith Truck & Equip. Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 76-Jay Russell[2]; 2. 1X-Jake Bubak[1]; 3. 35M-Ian Madsen[4]; 4. 17W-Harli White[3]; 5. 9-Chase Randall[5]; 6. 24D-Danny Sams III[10]; 7. 44-Jesse Love[7]; 8. 47-Avery Goodman[8]; 9. 92J-JR Topper[9]; 10. (DNF) 17G-Channin Tankersley[6]

Brewer Trucking Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 52-Blake Hahn[2]; 2. 95-Matt Covington[4]; 3. 33-Colton Heath[3]; 4. 21P-Robbie Price[1]; 5. 81A-Chris Morgan[5]; 6. 88-Travis Reber[6]; 7. 41-Colton Hardy[8]; 8. 6-Jett Carney[7]; 9. 42P-Preston Perlmutter[9]

Old School Racin’ Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 1B-Chelsea Blevins[1]; 2. 18T-Tanner Holmes[2]; 3. 115-Nick Parker[4]; 4. 22X-Riley Goodno[5]; 5. J2-John Carney II[6]; 6. 21S-Shane Hopkins[7]; 7. 5T-Ryan Timms[9]; 8. 11-Austin O’Neal [3]; 9. (DNF) 26M-Fred Mattox[8]

Mid-Mo Equipment Dashes ($50 to win each):

Dash 1 (4 Laps): 1. 63-JJ Hickle[2]; 2. 35M-Ian Madsen[3]; 3. 52-Blake Hahn[4]; 4. 17W-Harli White[5]; 5. 5H-Michael Faccinto[1]

Dash 2 (4 Laps): 1. 76-Jay Russell[3]; 2. 115-Nick Parker[2]; 3. 1B-Chelsea Blevins[5]; 4. (DNF) 33-Colton Heath[1]; 5. (DNS) 95-Matt Covington

Hoosier Tire C-Features (Top 4 advance to the B-Feature)

C-Main (8 Laps): 1. 14-Bailey Sucich[2]; 2. 47-Avery Goodman[4]; 3. 5T-Ryan Timms[1]; 4. 6-Jett Carney[3]; 5. 92J-JR Topper[5]; 6. 42P-Preston Perlmutter[6]; 7. 22B-Jesse Baker[8]; 8. 57-Bailey Elliott[7]; 9. 26M-Fred Mattox[9]; 10. 17G-Channin Tankersley[10]

BMRS B-Feature (Top 4 advance to the A-Feature)

B-Main (12 Laps): 1. 11-Austin O’Neal [1]; 2. 9-Chase Randall[4]; 3. J2-John Carney II[3]; 4. 81A-Chris Morgan[2]; 5. 50Z-Zach Chappell[6]; 6. 24D-Danny Sams III[9]; 7. 44-Jesse Love[12]; 8. 41-Colton Hardy[10]; 9. 21R-Gunner Ramey[11]; 10. 14-Bailey Sucich[13]; 11. 21S-Shane Hopkins[8]; 12. 88-Travis Reber[7]; 13. 55B-Brandon Anderson[5]; 14. 6-Jett Carney[16]; 15. 47-Avery Goodman[14]; 16. 5T-Ryan Timms[15]

SawBlade.com A-Feature

A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 63-JJ Hickle[1]; 2. 35M-Ian Madsen[3]; 3. 52-Blake Hahn[5]; 4. 23-Seth Bergman[13]; 5. 17W-Harli White[7]; 6. 33-Colton Heath[8]; 7. 18T-Tanner Holmes[10]; 8. 21P-Robbie Price[14]; 9. 76-Jay Russell[2]; 10. 5H-Michael Faccinto[9]; 11. 115-Nick Parker[4]; 12. J2-John Carney II[19]; 13. 17B-Ryan Bickett[12]; 14. 22X-Riley Goodno[15]; 15. 9-Chase Randall[18]; 16. 1X-Jake Bubak[11]; 17. 11-Austin O’Neal[17]; 18. 81A-Chris Morgan[20]; 19. (DNF) 1B-Chelsea Blevins[6]; 20. (DNF) 95-Matt Covington[16]

Lap Leader(s):JJ Hickle 1-2, 24-25; Ian Madsen 3-23

Tiny’s Truck Repair Hard Charger: Seth Bergman

High Point Driver: N/A

Provisional(s): N/A

2020 Sprint Week Winners: – J.J. Hickle – 1 (8/11 – Lakeside Speedway);

2020 Sprint Week Standings (Top 10): 1. J.J. Hickle 150; 2. Ian Madsen 142; 3. Blake Hahn 135; 4. Seth Bergman 130; 5. Harli White 125; 6. Colton Heath 122; 7. Tanner Holmes 119; 8. Robbie Price 116; 9. Jay Russell 113; 10. Michael Faccinto 110;

ASCS Online:

American Sprint Car Series: http://www.ascsracing.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/lucasoilascs

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/lucasoilascs (@lucasoilascs)

Instagram: LucasOilASCS

Video Broadcast: http://www.racinboys.com

Live-Scoring (Where Applicable): MRP Live

ASCS Sponsors:

Lucas Oil Products is the title sponsor of the American Sprint Car Series. More information can be found on Lucas Oil Products at www.lucasoil.com. MAVTV Motorsports Network is the presenting sponsor of the American Sprint Car Series. Log onto http://www.mavtv.com for more information.

Sawblade.com is the official SawBlade of the American Sprint Car Series and title sponsor of every National Tour A-Feature as well as Victory Lane. For more information, log onto https://www.sawblade.com and follow along on Social Media at @SawBladecom on Twitter, on Instagram at Sawblade.com_, and Facebook.

Associate sponsors for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented the MAVTV Motorsports Network include Hoosier Racing Tire and Brodix. All Heat Races are brought to you by SCE Gaskets. All B-Features are presented by BMRS.

Team Lucas Sponsors for the American Sprint Car Series consist of Protect the Harvest, Geico, SRI, General Tire, MAVTV Motorsports Network, LucasOilRacing.tv, and General Tire.

All events are broadcast online at http://www.racinboys.com.

Product and Contingency Sponsorship provided by SCE Gaskets, K&N Filters, BMRS, SpeedMart, Engler Machine and Tool, FSR Radiator and Racing Products, Schoenfeld Headers, MyRacePass.com, Weld Wheels, Maxwell Industries, Simpson, Wesmar Racing Engines, Hinchman Indy Racewear, Rod End Supply, Smiley’s Racing Products, and Triple X Race, Co.