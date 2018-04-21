Wayne Johnson Masters ASCS Red River at Creek County Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

SAPULPA, Okla. (April 20, 2018) – Picking up Friday’s $2,000 top prize, Oklahoma City’s Wayne Johnson was superb in slower traffic at Creek County Speedway with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Red River Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products.

Johnson’s fifth career victory with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Red River Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products, the Outlaw Wings No. 2c took the green from the fifth starting spot. Rolling runner-up on Lap 14 after a multi-lap battle with Sean McClelland, traffic brought race-long leader, Matt Covington, into view.

Maneuvering through the low line into turn-one on Lap 17, Johnson pulled even with Covington but was denied the position. Swinging momentum through turns three and four, Wayne stuck to the top through the first and second turns to take the top spot away from the A-Rock Materials No. 95.

Slowed working Lap 19, the restart rolled to the last fully completed lap with Johnson pulling away in clean air for the win. Matt Covington held on for second with Sean McClelland holding off the ferocious charge of Kyle Bell and Joe Wood, Jr.

Seth Bergman crossed sixth with Kyle Clark moving to seventh from 14th. Following from 15th, Blake Hahn took eighth with Andrew Deal ninth from 18th. Making his first start behind the wheel of an ASCS machine, Cannon McIntosh came through the B-Feature to finish 10th.

The American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Red River Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products rolls again on May 4 at Heartland Park Topeka and May 5 at Lucas Oil Speedway with the Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps.

Race Results:

ASCS Red River Region

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, Okla.

Friday, April 20, 2018

Car Count: 28

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps): 1. 53-Brett Wilson, [3]; 2. 79-Tim Kent, [1]; 3. 23-Seth Bergman, [7]; 4. 7M-Chance Morton, [5]; 5. 20G-Jake Greider, [2]; 6. 90-Lance Norick, [4]; 7. 26M-Fred Mattox, [6]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps): 1. 22-Sean McClelland, [1]; 2. 2C-Wayne Johnson, [6]; 3. 94L-Layne Himebaugh, [2]; 4. 9$-Kyle Clark, [4]; 5. 52-Blake Hahn, [3]; 6. 08-Cannon McIntosh, [5]; (DNS) 5M-Charles McManus,

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps): 1. 11G-Mike Goodman, [1]; 2. 95-Matt Covington, [3]; 3. 2-Mickey Walker, [2]; 4. 2X-Michael Day, [4]; 5. 15D-Andrew Deal, [6]; 6. 13W-Grant Wresche, [7]; 7. 2K-Kenneth Walker, [5]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps): 1. 03-Joe Wood Jr, [2]; 2. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [4]; 3. 8-Alex Sewell, [5]; 4. 8M-Kade Morton, [3]; 5. 48-Bryan Davidson, [6]; 6. 10-Kevin Brewer, [1]; (DNS) 54-Will Scribner,

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 52-Blake Hahn, [6]; 2. 2X-Michael Day, [1]; 3. 8M-Kade Morton, [2]; 4. 15D-Andrew Deal, [3]; 5. 08-Cannon McIntosh, [8]; 6. 20G-Jake Greider, [7]; 7. 13W-Grant Wresche, [5]; 8. 90-Lance Norick, [10]; 9. 26M-Fred Mattox, [11]; 10. 10-Kevin Brewer, [9]; 11. 2K-Kenneth Walker, [12]; 12. 48-Bryan Davidson, [4]; 13. 5M-Charles McManus, [13]; 14. 54-Will Scribner, [14]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 2C-Wayne Johnson, [5]; 2. 95-Matt Covington, [2]; 3. 22-Sean McClelland, [1]; 4. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [6]; 5. 03-Joe Wood Jr, [4]; 6. 23-Seth Bergman, [3]; 7. 9$-Kyle Clark, [14]; 8. 52-Blake Hahn, [15]; 9. 15D-Andrew Deal, [18]; 10. 08-Cannon McIntosh, [19]; 11. 2X-Michael Day, [16]; 12. 8-Alex Sewell, [9]; 13. 20G-Jake Greider, [20]; 14. 53-Brett Wilson, [7]; 15. 8M-Kade Morton, [17]; 16. 11G-Mike Goodman, [8]; 17. 79-Tim Kent, [10]; 18. 94L-Layne Himebaugh, [11]; 19. 7M-Chance Morton, [13]; 20. 2-Mickey Walker, [12]

USAC Wingless Sprints Oklahoma

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps): 1. 22-David Stephenson, [3]; 2. 43-David McDuffee, [7]; 3. 11C-Ricky Crawford, [1]; 4. 18-Dillon Laden, [4]; 5. 22M-Matt Moore, [2]; 6. 19-Justin Dunn, [6]; 7. 31-Casey Wills, [8]; 8. 11-Michael Tyre II, [5]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps): 1. 5$-Danny Smith, [1]; 2. 24C-Craig Carroll, [6]; 3. 2-Michael Day, [4]; 4. 13-Grant Wresche, [2]; 5. 97-Kevin Cummings, [7]; 6. 53-Brett Wilson, [3]; 7. 22X-MATT CASH, [8]; 8. (DNF) 911-Waylon Weaver, [5]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps): 1. 28-Joe Wood Jr, [1]; 2. 84-Alex DeCamp, [2]; 3. 9$-Kyle Clark, [5]; 4. 50Z-Zach Chappell, [7]; 5. 55-Johnny Kent, [8]; 6. 62-James Shoun, [3]; 7. 54-G.L. Lowman, [6]; 8. (DNF) 222-Jaiden Hughes, [4]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps): 1. 18J-Cody Jarvis, [3]; 2. 79-Ryan Dean, [1]; 3. (DNF) 5-Cameron Hagin, [7]; 4. (DNF) 5B-Casey Bierman, [4]; 5. (DNF) 29H-Brian Harvey, [2]; (DNS) 20H-Noah Harris, ; (DQ) 777-Bailey Hughes, [5]

B-Main #1 (10 Laps): 1. 18-Dillon Laden, [1]; 2. 31-Casey Wills, [3]; 3. 53-Brett Wilson, [4]; 4. 5-Cameron Hagin, [6]; 5. 222-Jaiden Hughes, [8]; 6. 777-Bailey Hughes, [9]; 7. 29H-Brian Harvey, [7]; 8. 22M-Matt Moore, [2]; 9. 54-G.L. Lowman, [5]

B-Main #2 (10 Laps): 1. 19-Justin Dunn, [2]; 2. 11-Michael Tyre II, [5]; 3. 13-Grant Wresche, [1]; 4. 62-James Shoun, [4]; 5. 911-Waylon Weaver, [7]; 6. 5B-Casey Bierman, [6]; 7. 22X-MATT CASH, [3]; 8. 20H-Noah Harris, [8]

A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 24C-Craig Carroll, [2]; 2. 50Z-Zach Chappell, [8]; 3. 9$-Kyle Clark, [7]; 4. 2-Michael Day, [11]; 5. 84-Alex DeCamp, [9]; 6. 53-Brett Wilson, [19]; 7. 11-Michael Tyre II, [18]; 8. 31-Casey Wills, [17]; 9. 22-David Stephenson, [3]; 10. 55-Johnny Kent, [12]; 11. 5$-Danny Smith, [5]; 12. 5-Cameron Hagin, [21]; 13. 18J-Cody Jarvis, [4]; 14. 43-David McDuffee, [1]; 15. 28-Joe Wood Jr, [6]; 16. 19-Justin Dunn, [16]; 17. (DNF) 18-Dillon Laden, [15]; 18. (DNF) 11C-Ricky Crawford, [13]; 19. (DNF) 97-Kevin Cummings, [14]; 20. (DNF) 13-Grant Wresche, [20]; 21. (DNF) 79-Ryan Dean, [10]