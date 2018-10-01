Photo Gallery: 2018 James Dean Classic at Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City I-69 Speedway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, United States Auto Club, USAC National Sprint Car Championship Issac Chapple (#52) and Kevin Thomas Jr. (#69) race for the lead on Friday at Gas City I-69 Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Chase Stockton (#32), Chris Windom (#5), and Tyler Thomas. (#2). (Jim Denhamer photo) Tony Dimattia (#5), Dustin Ingle (#2), and Tyler Hewitt (#97). (Jim Denhamer photo) Carson Short (#5), Tyler Countney (#7), and Kyle Cummins (#3c). (Jim Denhamer photo) Kyle Cummins (#3C) and Carson Short (#5). (Jim Denhamer photo) Kyle Cummins (#3c) and Matt Westfall (#33). (Jim Denhamer photo) Carson Short (#5), Tyler Hewitt (#97), and Brady Bacon (#99). (Jim Denhamer photo) Chris Windom (#5) and C.J. Leary (#30). (Jim Denhamer photo) Tyler Courtney (#7) and Carson Short (#5). (Jim Denhamer photo) Dave Darland (#36) and Tyler Thomas (#2). (Jim Denhamer photo) Issac Chapple (#52) and Kevin Thomas Jr. (#69) race for the lead on Friday at Gas City I-69 Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Kevin Thomas Jr. (Jim Denhamer photo) Kevin Thomas Jr. with the James Dean contest winners. (Jim Denhamer photo) Kevin Thomas Jr. (Jim Denhamer photo) Issac Chapple, Kevin Thomas Jr, and CJ Leary. (Jim Denhamer photo) Kevin Thomas Jr. (Jim Denhamer photo) C.J. Leary. (Bill Miller photo) Kevin Thomas Jr. (Bill Miller photo) Issac Chapple. (Bill Miller photo) Dave Darland. (Bill Miller photo) Chase Stockon. (Bill Miller photo) Chris Windom. (Bill Miller photo) Related Stories: KT JR Wins the “James Dean Classic” at Gas City Kevin Thomas Jr. Wins the “Haubstadt Hustler” Thomas Wins With Last Lap Pass at Plymouth Photo Gallery: Indiana Sprint Week at Gas City I-69 Speedway Photo Gallery: USAC at Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City I-69 SpeedwayPhoto GalleryUnited States Auto ClubUSAC National Sprint Car Championship