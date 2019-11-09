Bacon Wins Second Feature of the Weekend at the PAS

AMSOIL USAC NATIONAL, USAC/CRA & SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: November 8, 2019 – Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, California – “24th Annual Budweiser Oval Nationals presented by All Coast Construction”
FATHEADZ EYEWEAR / WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY / BEAVER STRIPES QUALIFYING: 1. Chris Windom, 5G, Parallax/Goacher-16.835; 2. Austin Williams, 92, Sertich-16.930; 3. Chase Stockon, 32, 32-TBI, 16.946; 4. Kevin Thomas Jr., 19, Hayward/Thomas-16.955; 5. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-17.121; 6. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 51T, Tafoya-17.136; 7. Brady Bacon, 69, Dynamics-17.146; 8. Max Adams, 73T, Ford-17.172; 9. Tyler Courtney, 7BC, Clauson/Marshal/Newman-17.184; 10. Damion Gardner, 4X, Alexander-17.196; 11. Jake Swanson, 34AZ, Grau/Burkhart-17.199; 12. Jace Vander Weerd, 88, Vander Weerd-17.222; 13. C.J. Leary, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-17.264; 14. Logan Seavey, 19L, Reinbold/Underwood-17.300; 15. Bud Kaeding, 0, Williams-17.406; 16. R.J. Johnson, 51, Martin-17.428; 17. Tommy Malcolm, 5X, Napier-17.445; 18. Josh Hodges, 74X, Hodges-17.470; 19. Brody Roa, 42, Cheney-17.518; 20. Hunter Schuerenberg, 19S, Reinbold/Underwood-17.594; 21. Richard Vander Weerd, 10, Vander Weerd-17.612; 22. Chase Johnson, 68, Thomas-17.615; 23. Thomas Meseraull, 13M, Gile-17.631; 24. Charles Davis Jr., 47, Davis-17.656; 25. Chris Gansen, 4G, Gansen-17.674; 26. Stevie Sussex, 12, Allen-17.690; 27. Bill Rose, 6, Rose/Miller-17.766; 28. Austin Liggett, 83, Liggett-17.784; 29. Don Gansen, 4D, Gansen-17.790; 30. Dennis Gile, 13G, Gile-17.793; 31. Tye Mihocko, 5, Mihocko-17.864; 32. Verne Sweeney, 98, Tracy-17.865; 33. Steve Hix, 57, Hix-17.888; 34. Cody Williams, 44, Williams-18.024; 35. Joel Rayborne, 12B, Blair-18.082; 36. Chris Bonneau, 15, Bonneau-18.149; 37. Sterling Cling, 34, Cling-18.328; 38. Jeremy Ellertson, 98J, Ellertson-18.383; 39. Matt McCarthy, 28M, McCarthy-18.515; 40. Will Perkins, 50, Perkins-18.824; 41. Frank Rodgers, 6R, Rodgers-19.449.
SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS / EXTREME MUFFLERS / BROWN & MILLER RACING SOLUTIONS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. R.Vander Weerd, 2. R.Johnson, 3. Swanson, 4. Sussex, 5. Tafoya, 6. Bonneau, 7. Mihocko, 8. Rodgers, 9. Windom. NT
COMPETITION SUSPENSION INC. / CIRCLE TRACK PERFORMANCE / ULTRA SHIELD RACE PRODUCTS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Rose, 2. Bacon, 3. A.Williams, 4. J.Vander Weerd, 5. Malcolm, 6. Cling, 7. Sweeney. NT
AUTOMETER / SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS / BUTLERBUILT SEATS THIRD HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Liggett, 2. Meseraull, 3. Leary, 4. Stockon, 5. Hodges, 6. Adams, 7. Hix, 8. Ellertson. NT
INDY RACE PARTS / BROWN & MILLER RACING SOLUTIONS SWAY-A-WAY RACING FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Courtney, 2. Davis, 3. Seavey, 4. Roa, 5. Thomas, 6. D.Gansen, 7. McCarthy, 8. C.Williams. NT
SWAY-A-WAY RACING FIFTH HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Kaeding, 2. Gardner, 3. Schuerenberg, 4. Grant, 5. C.Gansen, 6. Rayborne, 7. Perkins, 8. Gile. NT
COMPETITION SUSPENSION INC. / PYROTECT RACING CELLS SEMI: (12 laps) 1. Windom, 2. Thomas, 3. Adams, 4. Malcolm, 5. Hodges, 6. C.Williams, 7. Tafoya, 8. Gile, 9. C.Gansen, 10. Hix, 11. Mihocko, 12. Bonneau, 13. Cling, 14. McCarthy, 15. Sweeney, 16. Rayborne, 17. Rodgers, 18. Perkins. NT
EVELYN PRATT FEATURE: (30 laps, with starting positions) 1. Brady Bacon (3), 2. Justin Grant (4), 3. Tyler Courtney (2), 4. Chase Stockon (5), 5. Austin Williams (6), 6. Logan Seavey (13), 7. Kevin Thomas Jr. (8), 8. Richard Vander Weerd (19), 9. Bud Kaeding (14), 10. C.J. Leary (12), 11. Max Adams (9), 12. Brody Roa (17), 13. Thomas Meseraull (20), 14. Stevie Sussex (22), 15. Austin Liggett (24), 16. Jace Vander Weerd (11), 17. Jake Swanson (10), 18. Hunter Schuerenberg (18), 19. Eddie Tafoya Jr. (26), 20. Damion Gardner (1), 21. Bill Rose (23), 22. Josh Hodges (25), 23. Charles Davis Jr. (21), 24. Tommy Malcolm (16), 25. Chris Windom (7), 26. Steve Hix (27), 27. R.J. Johnson (15). NT
**C.Johnson flipped during qualifying.
FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-30 Brady Bacon.