Sivia Holds On for Victory at Wilmot

From Mike Babicz

WILMOT, Wisc. (May 16, 2021) – Jimmy Sivia of Winthrop Harbor, IL became the third different Autometer/Brewington Electric Wingless sprint car feature winner this season at Wilmot Speedway in the closest finish of the night. It was not easy as Sivia jumped the turn four cushion coming for the checkered flag, momentarily losing the lead to Trevor’s Chris Dodd.

Sivia hit the throttle and shot to the inside coming for the checkered, edging out Dodd by inches at the finish. Dodd ended up second. Third place went to Salem’s Chance Ciskowski in just his fourth career start in any type of race car.

“I should have stuck to the bottom,” admitted Sivia. “I jumped the cushion and almost lost it. It was a great finish and lots of fun running with both those guys.”

Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series

Wilmot Raceway

Wilmot, Wisconsin

Sunday May 16, 2021

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 20-Natalie Klemko[3]

2. 0-John Fahl[2]

3. 47-Chance Ciskowski[7]

4. 41-Dennis Spitz[6]

5. 7-Trinity Uttech[9]

6. 29J-Ralph Johnson[4]

7. 99J-Seth Johnson[5]

8. 36-Billy Hafford[1]

9. 13W-Dave Wallace[10]

10. 19X-Nathan Crane[8]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 7X-Ryan Marshall[1]

2. 01-Chris Dodd[3]

3. 19K-Derek Crane[5]

4. 38-Allen Hafford[7]

5. 09-Clayton Rossmann[4]

6. 6-Jake Kouba[6]

7. 89-George Gaertner Jr[8]

8. 54-Scott Grissom[2]

9. 39-William Huck[9]

10. 17M-Matt Rypel[10]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 91-Jimmy Sivia[2]

2. 70-Chris Klemko[1]

3. 4-Jordan Paulsen[3]

4. 69-TJ Smith[6]

5. 14Z-Ryan Zielski[8]

6. 15-Dan Wade[7]

7. 66-Denny Smith[9]

8. 70H-Tate Hensley[4]

9. 29OG-Tom Eller[10]

10. 9X-Mike Sullivan[5]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 22-Greg Alt[1]

2. 6B-Vince Bartolotta[3]

3. 22S-Brian Strane[6]

4. 40-Tim Cox[8]

5. 29-Bryce Andrews[9]

6. 13-CJ Malueg[10]

7. 8-Daniel Walldan[4]

8. 7D-Josh Davidson[5]

9. 5-Brian Kristan[2]

10. 9-Greg Olsen[7]

B-Main (10 Laps)

1. 09-Clayton Rossmann[2]

2. 4-Jordan Paulsen[1]

3. 9-Greg Olsen[10]

4. 99J-Seth Johnson[5]

5. 89-George Gaertner Jr[4]

6. 66-Denny Smith[3]

7. 39-William Huck[8]

8. 36-Billy Hafford[9]

9. 13W-Dave Wallace[6]

DNS: 19X-Nathan Crane

DNS: 7D-Josh Davidson

B-Main 2 (10 Laps)

1. 6-Jake Kouba[3]

2. 15-Dan Wade[2]

3. 54-Scott Grissom[8]

4. 70H-Tate Hensley[7]

5. 9X-Mike Sullivan[11]

6. 8-Daniel Walldan[5]

7. 29J-Ralph Johnson[4]

8. 13-CJ Malueg[1]

9. 17M-Matt Rypel[9]

DNS: 29OG-Tom Eller

DNS: 5-Brian Kristan

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 91-Jimmy Sivia[2]

2. 01-Chris Dodd[7]

3. 47-Chance Ciskowski[3]

4. 7X-Ryan Marshall[10]

5. 19K-Derek Crane[5]

6. 40-Tim Cox[8]

7. 69-TJ Smith[17]

8. 14Z-Ryan Zielski[18]

9. 41-Dennis Spitz[16]

10. 9-Greg Olsen[23]

11. 6B-Vince Bartolotta[6]

12. 38-Allen Hafford[11]

13. 22-Greg Alt[9]

14. 09-Clayton Rossmann[19]

15. 54-Scott Grissom[24]

16. 4-Jordan Paulsen[21]

17. 6-Jake Kouba[20]

18. 0-John Fahl[12]

19. 15-Dan Wade[22]

20. 70-Chris Klemko[15]

21. 29-Bryce Andrews[14]

22. 22S-Brian Strane[1]

23. 20-Natalie Klemko[4]

24. 7-Trinity Uttech[13]