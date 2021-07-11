Corn Belt Clash Rained Out

From Richie Murray

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (July 10, 2021) — Steady, continuous and heavy rain began to fall just prior to hot laps, causing Saturday’s Brandt Professional Agriculture Corn Belt Clash at Iowa’s Knoxville to be rained out.

The event was co-sanctioned by the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship, Wholesale Batteries Midwest Wingless Racing Association and POWRi WAR Sprint Car Series.

The USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship season resumes on Friday night, July 23, with the opener of the 34th annual NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week.