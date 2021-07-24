Gas City Sprint Week Opener Postponed Until Monday Due to Rain

From Richie Murray

GAS CITY, Ind. (July 23, 2021) – Friday night’s 34th NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week by AMSOIL opening event was rained after heavy showers doused Gas City I-69 Speedway following Fatheadz Eyewear Qualifying.

The event has been rescheduled for Monday night, July 26, with a completely new program, beginning with hot laps and followed by qualifying and racing.

Spectators and pit pass holders from Friday night may use their wristbands to gain re-entry for Monday’s rescheduled event.

Monday’s date will retain the same schedule with pits opening at 3pm EDT, front gates open at 5pm, drivers meeting at 6pm with cars on track at 6:30pm and qualifying/racing immediately following.

For attendees without a Friday wristband, general admission tickets are $30, kids 12 and under are free. Pit passes are $30 for members and $35 for non-members.

Friday’s Fatheadz Eyewear Qualifying session at Gas City was completed before the rain arrived. Brayden Fox (Avon, Ind.) earned quick time honors for the first time in his USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car career with a time of 11.916 seconds, besting the field of 50 cars and drivers in time trials.

Because the qualifying session was completed prior to the rain, the points earned will count toward both the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car and Indiana Sprint Week standings with all drivers and entrants earning qualifying points, plus 10 appearance points.

Fox holds the Indiana Sprint Week point lead with 16, followed by Anaheim, California’s Jake Swanson with 15; Sutter, California’s Logan Seavey with 14; Broken Arrow, Oklahoma’s Brady Bacon with 13; Princeton, Indiana’s Kyle Cummins with 12; Minden, Nevada’s Tanner Thorson with 11; while the remaining 44 drivers are tied with 10.

Indiana Sprint Week’s first weekend of competition resumes Saturday, July 24, at Kokomo Speedway and Sunday, July 25, at Lawrenceburg Speedway before returning to Gas City on Monday, July 26.

Every lap of all seven USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week by AMSOIL races will be aired live on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/2ZpafUr.