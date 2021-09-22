All Stars to co-headline Eldora’s 4-Crown on September 25

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (September 22, 2021) – Set to join all three national touring divisions of the United States Auto Club (USAC), the FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will continue the month of September with Eldora Speedway’s highly sought-after 4-Crown Nationals, taking over headlines at The Big E on Saturday evening, September 25. In addition to a full All Star program, complete with time trials, heat races, dashes, last chance events, and a $6,000-to-win main event, the USAC National Sprint Car, Midget, and Silver Crown divisions will also be on the agenda with a total of four features being contested.

Eldora’s 4-Crown will not only help the All Star Circuit of Champions close out the month of September, but it will ultimately help close out the entire season, as only one weekend remains on the All Star schedule following the Rossburg visit – Fremont Speedway’s Jim and Joanne Ford Classic on Friday and Saturday, October 8-9.

On top by a comfortable margin, “Sunshine” Tyler Courtney will enter Eldora Speedway’s pit gates as the current All Star Circuit of Champions driver points leader, holding a 280-point gap over Rudeen Racing’s Cory Eliason. “Hunter Percent” Hunter Schuerenberg is currently third in the driver title chase, followed by Zeb Wise and the “Northpole Nightmare” Bill Balog.

Republic, Ohio’s Cap Henry is currently sixth in the All Star driver championship, followed by Justin Peck, Kyle Reinhardt, Paul McMahan, and Ian Madsen.

Not only is Sunshine leading the way in the points category, but the Indianapolis, Indiana-native is also on top in the win column, owning a Series-leading eight triumphs in 2021, as well as 36 top-ten finishes in 46 point-earning A-Mains. Courtney’s most recent trip to All Star victory lane occurred during Grandview Speedway’s Thunder on the Hill program on Thursday, August 26.

Justin Peck is a four-time All Star winner in 2021. The Monrovia, Indiana-native and full-time ace for Buch Motorsports scored his most recent triumph during Lincoln Speedway’s Dirt Classic VIII, earning $20,000 in the process.

Eldora Outline | Saturday, September 25th:

Pit Window: 11 a.m.

All Star Driver’s Meeting: 5 p.m.

Hot Laps: 6 p.m.

2021 All Star Circuit of Champions Winners:

1. Screven Motor Speedway, Georgia (January 29, 2021): Donny Schatz

2. Screven Motor Speedway, Georgia (January 30, 2021): Aaron Reutzel

3. East Bay Raceway Park, Florida (February 2, 2021): Donny Schatz (2)

4. Volusia Speedway Park, Florida (February 3, 2021): Logan Schuchart

5. Volusia Speedway Park, Florida (February 4, 2021): Carson Macedo

6. Attica Raceway Park, Ohio (April 3, 2021): Justin Peck

7. Virginia Motor Speedway, Virginia (April 15, 2021): Tony Stewart

8. Williams Grove, Pennsylvania (April 16, 2021): Kyle Larson

9. Port Royal Speedway, Pennsylvania (April 17, 2021): Logan Wagner

10. Bedford Speedway, Pennsylvania (April 18, 2021): Anthony Macri

11. Sharon Speedway, Ohio (May 1, 2021): Justin Peck (2)

12. Tri-City Raceway Park, Pennsylvania (May 2, 2021): Sam Hafertepe Jr.

13. I-96 Speedway, Michigan (May 14, 2021): Tyler Courtney

14. Dirt Oval at Route 66, Illinois (May 15, 2021): Kyle Reinhardt

15. Circle City Raceway, Indiana (May 20, 2021): Tyler Courtney (2)

16. Circle City Raceway, Indiana (May 21, 2021): Tyler Courtney (3)

17. Gas City I-69 Speedway, Indiana (May 22, 2021): Cap Henry

18. Kokomo Speedway, Indiana (May 23, 2021): Zeb Wise

19. Port Royal Speedway, Pennsylvania (May 31, 2021): Lance Dewease

20. Fairbury Speedway, Illinois (June 3, 2021): Tyler Courtney (4)

21. Wilmot Raceway, Wisconsin (June 4, 2021): Tyler Courtney (5)

22. Plymouth Dirt Track, Wisconsin (June 5, 2021): Bill Balog

23. Angell Park Speedway, Wisconsin (June 6, 2021): Bill Balog (2)

24. SW Attica Raceway Park, Ohio (June 11, 2021): Ian Madsen

25. SW Fremont Speedway, Ohio (June 12, 2021): Cole Duncan

26. SW Wayne County Speedway, Ohio (June 14, 2021): Kyle Larson (2)

27. SW Sharon Speedway, Ohio (June 15, 2021): Danny Dietrich

28. SW Waynesfield Raceway Park, Ohio (June 16, 2021): Kyle Larson (3)

29. SW Muskingum County Speedway, Ohio (June 17, 2021): Justin Peck (3)

30. SW Portsmouth Raceway Park, Ohio (June 19, 2021): Paul McMahan

31. Stateline Speedway, New York (July 9, 2021): Hunter Schuerenberg

32. Sharon Speedway, Ohio (July 10, 2021): Spencer Bayston

33. Lake Ozark Speedway, Missouri (July 23, 2021): Cap Henry (2)

34. Lake Ozark Speedway, Missouri (July 24, 2021): Christopher Bell

35. Humboldt Speedway, Kansas (July 25, 2021): Tyler Courtney (6)

36. I-70 Motorsports Park, Missouri (July 27, 2021): Brian Brown

37. Mo. State Fair Speedway, Missouri (July 29, 2021): Tyler Courtney (7)

38. 34 Raceway, Iowa (July 30, 2021): Kerry Madsen

39. Knoxville Raceway, Iowa (July 31, 2021): Kerry Madsen (2)

40. I-96 Speedway, Michigan (August 20, 2021): Cory Eliason

41. Waynesfield Raceway Park, Ohio (August 21, 2021): Cole Duncan (2)

42. Grandview, Pennsylvania (August 26, 2021): Tyler Courtney (8)

43. Lincoln Speedway, Pennsylvania (August 28, 2021): Cory Eliason (2)

44. BAPS M. Speedway, Pennsylvania (August 29, 2021): Danny Dietrich (2)

45. Attica Raceway Park, Ohio (September 3, 2021): Zeb Wise (2)

46. Attica Raceway Park, Ohio (September 4, 2021): Spencer Bayston (2)

47. Port Royal Spdwy, Pennsylvania (September 9, 2021): Brent Marks

48. Port Royal Spdwy, Pennsylvania (September 10, 2021): Daryn Pittman

49. Port Royal Spdwy, Pennsylvania (September 11, 2021): Logan Wagner (2)

50. Williams Grove, Pennsylvania (September 17, 2021): Anthony Macri (2)

51. Lincoln Speedway, Pennsylvania (September 18, 2021): Justin Peck (4)

About the All Star Circuit of Champions:

All Star Enterprises, LLC, wholly owned by Tony Stewart, d/b/a the All Star Circuit of Champions, is a winged sprint car series. The All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series is one of the oldest traveling 410 sprint car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. Formed in 1970 by Bud Miller, the series has largely been considered the first ‘outlaw’ Sprint Car organization of the modern era. Motorsports entrepreneur Tony Stewart agreed to terms with Guy Webb to become the sole owner of the original winged sprint car tour in January of 2015.

About FloSports:

Founded in 2006, FloSports is a subscription video streaming service dedicated to sports, offering live and on-demand access to hundreds of thousands of competition events across 25+ vertical sport categories in the US and abroad. FloSports’ mission is to give underserved sports the love they deserve. With a growing library of more than 300,000 hours of premium content including news, expert commentary, films, documentaries and more, FloSports has established itself as an innovator and leader in sports streaming. Finally, your sport has a home. For more information, please visit: flosports.tv.

About Mobil 1:

The world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand, Mobil 1™ features anti-wear technology that provides performance beyond our conventional motor oils. This technology allows Mobil 1 to meet or exceed the toughest standards of car builders and to provide exceptional protection against engine wear, under normal or even some of the most extreme conditions. Mobil 1 flows quickly in extreme temperatures to protect critical engine parts and is designed to maximize engine performance and help extend engine life. For more information, visit mobiloil.com, on Twitter @Mobil1 and, on Facebook, www.facebook.com/mobil1. Mobil, Mobil 1 and Mobil 1 Racing are registered trademarks of Exxon Mobil Corporation or one of its subsidiaries.