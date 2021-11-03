Photo Gallery: World of Outlaws at Lawton Speedway Lawton Speedway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, World of Outlaws Carson Macedo (Serena Dalhamer photo) Donny Schatz (15) and Brad Sweet (49) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Brock Zearfoss (3Z), Aaron Reutzel (8), Carson Macedo (41), Logan Schuchart (1S), and Donny Schatz (15) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Carson Macedo (Serena Dalhamer photo) Sam Hafertepe Jr (15H) and Kasey Kahne (83) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Carson Macedo (Serena Dalhamer photo) Brock Zearfoss (Serena Dalhamer photo) Wayne Johnson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Carson Macedo (Serena Dalhamer photo) Giovanni Scelzi (18) and Jason Sides (7S) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Related Stories: Macedo Wins World of Outlaws Feature at Lawton Gravel Edges Sweet in Thriller at the Rev Reutzel Wins World of Outlaws Return to East Bay Pittman Perfect in World of Outlaws Action at Volusia Schatz Wins World of Outlaws Season Finale in Charlotte Lawton SpeedwayPhoto GalleryWorld of Outlaws