Weather Continues to Impact Spring Races in the Midwest

(March 31, 2022) — March has not been kind to Midwest racing teams trying to open the 2022 campaign. That trend continued with a rash of early cancellations Wednesday and Thursday. As of 10:00 a.m. on March 31, 2022 here is a list of weekend cancellations.
Friday, April 1, 2022
|34 Raceway
|Burlington, IA
|Interstate Racing Association / MOWA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Attica Raceway Park
|Attica, OH
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Attica Raceway Park
|Attica, OH
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|I-80 Speedway
|Greenwood, NE
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Saturday, April 2, 2022
|34 Raceway
|Burlington, IA
|Interstate Racing Association / MOWA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Cedar Lake Speedway
|New Richmond, WI
|UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series
|Waynesfield Raceway Park
|Waynesfield, OH
|National Racing Alliance
Saturday’s portion of the I-80 Speedway program is still on as scheduled while the USAC National Sprint Car Series event Saturday at Lawrenceburg Speedway has been pushed up with a start time of 4:00 p.m.