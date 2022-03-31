Weather Continues to Impact Spring Races in the Midwest

(March 31, 2022) — March has not been kind to Midwest racing teams trying to open the 2022 campaign. That trend continued with a rash of early cancellations Wednesday and Thursday. As of 10:00 a.m. on March 31, 2022 here is a list of weekend cancellations.

Friday, April 1, 2022

34 Raceway Burlington, IA Interstate Racing Association / MOWA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH Winged 305 Sprint Cars Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH Winged 410 Sprint Cars I-80 Speedway Greenwood, NE Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Saturday, April 2, 2022

34 Raceway Burlington, IA Interstate Racing Association / MOWA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series Waynesfield Raceway Park Waynesfield, OH National Racing Alliance

Saturday’s portion of the I-80 Speedway program is still on as scheduled while the USAC National Sprint Car Series event Saturday at Lawrenceburg Speedway has been pushed up with a start time of 4:00 p.m.