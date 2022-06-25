SATURDAY’S WILMOT USAC SPRINT RACE RAINED OUT

From USAC

Wilmot, Wisconsin (June 25, 2022)………Morning showers, and a forecast for thunderstorms arriving during race time, have forced cancellation of the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship event at Wisconsin’s Wilmot Raceway on Saturday, June 25.

The USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship season resumes Sunday night, June 26, at Angell Park Speedway in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.

Sunday at Angell Park, the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship is joined by the Badger Midgets. Pit gates open at 1:30pm Central with front gates opening at 4pm and cars on track at 5pm. General admission tickets are $25. Military/seniors $20. Students age 12-17 are $12. Kids age 6-11 are $5. Children age 5 & under are free. Pit passes are $30.