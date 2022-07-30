Horstman and Sheffer Win at I-96 Speedway

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. (July 29, 2022) — Jared Horstman and Keith Sheffer II were victorious Friday night at I-96 Speedway in the Great Lakes Super Sprints and Great Lakes Traditional Sprints divisions respectively.

Horstman, from Cloverdale, Ohio, charged from third starting position to pick up his third victory of the 2022 season and first of the season with the Great Lakes Super Sprints. Brad Lamberson finished second with Phil Gressman rounding out the podium.

Great Lakes Super Sprints point leader Danny Sams III charged from 13th to finish fourth, maintaining 45 point lead over Dustin Daggett after Daggett dropped from the pole position to finish eighth. Max Stambaugh rounded out the top five.

Sheffer put on a commanding performance in the Great Lakes Traditional Sprints main event charging from sixth starting position to win the feature over Daggett. Steve Irwin, Brian Ruhlman, and Max Frank rounded out the top five.

Frank, the winner last week with GLTS at Owendale Speedway, holds a 10 point lead over Sheffer in the GLTS points standings.

I-96 Speedway

Lake Odessa, Michigan

Friday, July 29, 2022

Great Lakes Super Sprints

Qualifying

1. 71H-Max Stambaugh, 14.195[2]

2. 7C-Phil Gressman, 14.242[5]

3. 16C-Tylar Rankin, 14.270[4]

4. 27-Brad Lamberson, 14.301[8]

5. 10BR-Jason Blonde, 14.305[3]

6. 49T-Gregg Dalman, 14.331[1]

7. 17-Jared Horstman, 14.398[26]

8. 84-Kyle Poortenga, 14.498[6]

9. 01-Ryan Ruhl, 14.500[24]

10. 5E-Bobby Elliott, 14.508[9]

11. 23-Devon Dobie, 14.510[17]

12. 85-Dustin Daggett, 14.514[16]

13. 11G-Luke Griffith, 14.734[7]

14. 10S-Jay Steinebach, 14.735[28]

15. 13-Andy Teunessen, 14.801[27]

16. 58-Tony Bures, 14.806[22]

17. 38-Max Frank, 14.827[13]

18. 46-Ryan Coniam, 14.830[23]

19. 1-Levi Poortenga, 14.869[12]

20. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr, 14.883[19]

21. 88N-Frank Neill, 14.981[15]

22. 0-Brayton Phillips, 15.010[14]

23. 16B-Chase Ridenour, 15.050[18]

24. 70-Eli Lakin, 15.194[20]

25. 3A-Mike Astrauskas, 15.461[11]

26. 11-Joe Conway, 15.552[10]

27. 20A-Andy Chehowski, 15.576[21]

DNS: 24D-Danny Sams III, 15.576

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 17-Jared Horstman[2]

2. 27-Brad Lamberson[3]

3. 5E-Bobby Elliott[1]

4. 71H-Max Stambaugh[4]

5. 24D-Danny Sams III[10]

6. 11G-Luke Griffith[5]

7. 1-Levi Poortenga[7]

8. 58-Tony Bures[6]

9. 3A-Mike Astrauskas[9]

DNS: 0-Brayton Phillips

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 23-Devon Dobie[1]

2. 7C-Phil Gressman[4]

3. 84-Kyle Poortenga[2]

4. 10S-Jay Steinebach[5]

5. 16B-Chase Ridenour[8]

6. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr[7]

7. 10BR-Jason Blonde[3]

8. 11-Joe Conway[9]

9. 38-Max Frank[6]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 85-Dustin Daggett[1]

2. 01-Ryan Ruhl[2]

3. 16C-Tylar Rankin[4]

4. 49T-Gregg Dalman[3]

5. 46-Ryan Coniam[6]

6. 13-Andy Teunessen[5]

7. 88N-Frank Neill[7]

8. 70-Eli Lakin[8]

9. 20A-Andy Chehowski[9]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 11G-Luke Griffith[1]

2. 88N-Frank Neill[6]

3. 13-Andy Teunessen[3]

4. 10BR-Jason Blonde[5]

5. 70-Eli Lakin[9]

6. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr[2]

7. 20A-Andy Chehowski[12]

8. 38-Max Frank[11]

9. 58-Tony Bures[7]

10. 1-Levi Poortenga[4]

11. 3A-Mike Astrauskas[10]

DNS: 11-Joe Conway

DNS: 0-Brayton Phillips

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 17-Jared Horstman[3]

2. 27-Brad Lamberson[6]

3. 7C-Phil Gressman[5]

4. 24D-Danny Sams III[13]

5. 71H-Max Stambaugh[7]

6. 01-Ryan Ruhl[2]

7. 16C-Tylar Rankin[8]

8. 85-Dustin Daggett[1]

9. 23-Devon Dobie[4]

10. 10S-Jay Steinebach[11]

11. 11G-Luke Griffith[16]

12. 5E-Bobby Elliott[9]

13. 46-Ryan Coniam[15]

14. 88N-Frank Neill[17]

15. 84-Kyle Poortenga[10]

16. 70-Eli Lakin[19]

17. 13-Andy Teunessen[18]

18. 49T-Gregg Dalman[12]

19. 16B-Chase Ridenour[14]

20. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr[20]

Great Lakes Traditional Sprints

Qualifying

1. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr, 15.920[4]

2. 0-Steve Irwin, 16.037[1]

3. 34-Parker Frederickson, 16.046[2]

4. 85-Dustin Daggett, 16.274[11]

5. 25-Max Frank, 16.277[3]

6. 49-Brian Ruhlman, 16.620[12]

7. 3A-Mike Astrauskas, 16.764[7]

8. 33F-Jason Ferguson, 16.831[9]

9. 10S-Jay Steinebach, 17.350[6]

10. 00-Joseph (Joey) Irwin, 17.578[8]

11. 5X-Trent Musk, 17.602[5]

12. X-Colton Stepke, 17.981[13]

13. 18-Mark Irwin, 18.475[10]

14. 54-Joel Hummel, 18.962[14]

DNS: 4G-Kent Gardner, 18.962

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 34-Parker Frederickson[3]

2. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr[4]

3. 25-Max Frank[2]

4. 10S-Jay Steinebach[5]

5. 3A-Mike Astrauskas[1]

6. 5X-Trent Musk[6]

7. 4G-Kent Gardner[8]

8. 18-Mark Irwin[7]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 0-Steve Irwin[4]

2. 85-Dustin Daggett[3]

3. 49-Brian Ruhlman[2]

4. 33F-Jason Ferguson[1]

5. 00-Joseph (Joey) Irwin[5]

6. X-Colton Stepke[6]

7. 54-Joel Hummel[7]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr[6]

2. 85-Dustin Daggett[1]

3. 0-Steve Irwin[4]

4. 49-Brian Ruhlman[2]

5. 25-Max Frank[3]

6. 10S-Jay Steinebach[7]

7. 3A-Mike Astrauskas[9]

8. 33F-Jason Ferguson[8]

9. 4G-Kent Gardner[13]

10. 5X-Trent Musk[11]

11. X-Colton Stepke[12]

12. 54-Joel Hummel[14]

13. 00-Joseph (Joey) Irwin[10]

14. 34-Parker Frederickson[5]

15. 18-Mark Irwin[15]