Justin Grant Wins Sprint Car Portion of the 4-Crown Nationals

By T.J. Buffenbarger

ROSSBURG, Ohio (September 24, 2022) – Justin Grant won the USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series potion of the 4-Crown Nationals Saturday night at Eldora Speedway. Grant took the lead from Jason McDougal on lapped five and drove masterfully through slower traffic to hold off a late surge from C.J. Leary for the victory.

40th 4-Crown Nationals

USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series

Eldora Speedway

Rossburg, Ohio

Saturday, September 24, 2022

FATHEADZ EYEWEAR QUALIFYING: 1. Chase Stockon, 5s, KO-16.032; 2. Brady Bacon, 69, Dynamics-16.051; 3. Geoff Ensign, 5, Baldwin/Fox-16.066; 4. Shane Cottle, 74x, Hodges-16.104; 5. Isaac Chapple, 52, Chapple-16.184; 6. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-16.194; 7. Matt Westfall, 33m, Marshall-16.221; 8. Jason McDougal, 5m, KO-16.237; 9. Kyle Cummins, 3R, Rock Steady-16.276; 10. Emerson Axsom, 47BC, Clauson Marshall Newman-16.278; 11. Kevin Thomas Jr., 15K, BGE Dougherty-16.316; 12. Jadon Rogers, 14, Engler-16.335; 13. Jake Swanson, 21AZ, Team AZ-16.339; 14. Carson Garrett, 15, BGE Dougherty-16.340; 15. C.J. Leary, 77m, Michael-16.341; 16. Dallas Hewitt, 18, Keen-16.391; 17. Anton Hernandez, 2B, 2B Racing-16.460; 18. Dustin Clark, 75, Clark-16.488; 19. Logan Seavey, 42, Cheney-16.500; 20. Brandon Mattox, 28, Mattox-16.529; 21. Braxton Cummings, 71B, Cummings-16.567; 22. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-16.576; 23. Brian Ruhlman, 49, Ruhlman-16.618; 24. Jack James, 99J, James-16.683; 25. Evan Mosley, 27, Mosley-16.705; 26. Keith Sheffer II, 86, Sheffer-16.720; 27. Ryan Barr, 21B, Barr-16.747; 28. Nathan Moore, 48, Moore-16.749; 29. Corey Smith, 66s, CS-16.982; 30. Lee Underwood, 24L, Underwood-16.984; 31. Larry Kingseed Jr., 59, Powell-17.002; 32. Alex Bright, 37, Felker-17.062; 33. Korbyn Hayslett, 1H, Hayslett-17.089; 34. Hunter Maddox, 24m, Maddox-17.130; 35. Chris Windom, 19, Hayward-17.216; 36. Chris Phillips, 6, Phillips-17.235; 37. Gage Etgen, 99, Etgen-17.269; 38. Matt Goodnight, 39, Goodnight-17.339; 39. Chad Ruhlman, 49c, Ruhlman-17.584; 40. Mitchel Moles, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-NT.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Jake Swanson, 2. Chase Stockon, 3. Anton Hernandez, 4. Kyle Cummins, 5. Braxton Cummings, 6. Isaac Chapple, 7. Evan Mosley, 8. Corey Smith, 9. Korbyn Hayslett, 10. Gage Etgen. 2:11.97

COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Brady Bacon, 2. Robert Ballou, 3. Justin Grant, 4. Dustin Clark, 5. Emerson Axsom, 6. Carson Garrett, 7. Lee Underwood, 8. Keith Sheffer II, 9. Hunter Maddox, 10. Matt Goodnight. 2:11.68

PIT STOP USA THIRD HEAT: (8 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. C.J. Leary, 2. Kevin Thomas Jr., 3. Matt Westfall, 4. Logan Seavey, 5. Geoff Ensign, 6. Brian Ruhlman, 7. Chris Windom, 8. Larry Kingseed Jr., 9. Ryan Barr, 10. Chad Ruhlman. 2:09.23

ROD END SUPPLY FOURTH HEAT: (8 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Mitchel Moles, 2. Jadon Rogers, 3. Shane Cottle, 4. Jason McDougal, 5. Brandon Mattox, 6. Dallas Hewitt, 7. Alex Bright, 8. Chris Phillips, 9. Jack James, 10. Nathan Moore. 2:13.44

C-MAIN: (8 laps, top-4 transfer to the semi) 1. Korbyn Hayslett, 2. Larry Kingseed Jr., 3. Chris Windom, 4. Alex Bright, 5. Lee Underwood, 6. Chad Ruhlman, 7. Hunter Maddox, 8. Chris Phillips, 9. Matt Goodnight. 2:19.32

ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS SEMI: (12 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature) 1. Emerson Axsom, 2. Carson Garrett, 3. Geoff Ensign, 4. Isaac Chapple, 5. Dallas Hewitt, 6. Brandon Mattox, 7. Chris Windom, 8. Braxton Cummings, 9. Brian Ruhlman, 10. Ryan Barr, 11. Korbyn Hayslett, 12. Evan Mosley, 13. Corey Smith, 14. Jack James, 15. Larry Kingseed Jr., 16. Nathan Moore, 17. Keith Sheffer II. 3:32.07

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Justin Grant (3), 2. C.J. Leary (8), 3. Brady Bacon (5), 4. Jason McDougal (1), 5. Chase Stockon (6), 6. Shane Cottle (4), 7. Mitchel Moles (9), 8. Matt Westfall (2), 9. Kevin Thomas Jr. (14), 10. Kyle Cummins (12), 11. Geoff Ensign (10), 12. Logan Seavey (20), 13. Emerson Axsom (13), 14. Anton Hernandez (18), 15. Brandon Mattox (21), 16. Carson Garrett (16), 17. Jake Swanson (7), 18. Jadon Rogers (15), 19. Dustin Clark (19), 20. Isaac Chapple (11), 21. Dallas Hewitt (17), 22. Robert Ballou (22). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-4 Jason McDougal, Laps 5-30 Justin Grant.

**Dallas Hewitt & Robert Ballou flipped on lap 3 of the feature.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Justin Grant-2107, 2-Brady Bacon-2027, 3-C.J. Leary-2003, 4-Robert Ballou-1933, 5-Emerson Axsom-1852, 6-Logan Seavey-1770, 7-Chase Stockon-1583, 8-Matt Westfall-1501, 9-Jadon Rogers-1447, 10-Jake Swanson-1328.

OVERALL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Justin Grant-154, 2-Thomas Meseraull-129, 3-Brady Bacon-113, 4-Robert Ballou-98, 5-Buddy Kofoid-97, 6-Kaylee Bryson-97, 7-Logan Seavey-91, 8-Kyle Cummins-78, 9-C.J. Leary-76, 10-Emerson Axsom-75.

BUBBY JONES MASTER OF GOING FASTER POINTS: 1-Brady Bacon-572, 2-Justin Grant-546, 3-C.J. Leary-520, 4-Chase Stockon-445, 5-Robert Ballou-444, 6-Emerson Axsom-438, 7-Logan Seavey-426, 8-Matt Westfall-397, 9-Jadon Rogers-365, 10-Jason McDougal-334.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: September 30, 2022 – Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, Indiana – 1/4-Mile Dirt Track – Let’s Just Race Presented By Schroeder Products

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

Dirt Draft Hot Laps Fastest Driver: Brady Bacon (15.782)

Fatheadz Eyewear Fast Qualifier: Chase Stockon (16.032)

Simpson Race Products First Heat Winner: Jake Swanson

Competition Suspension, Inc. Second Heat Winner: Brady Bacon

Pit Stop USA Third Heat Winner: C.J. Leary

Rod End Supply Fourth Heat Winner: Mitchel Moles

Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Semi Winner: Emerson Axsom

GSP Quality Driving Performance: Mitchel Moles

Feature Hard Charger: Logan Seavey (20th to 12th)

Rosewood Machine & Tool Precision Move of the Race: Logan Seavey