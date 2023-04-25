RAIN CANCELS THURSDAY’S USAC SPRINT SHOW AT ROCKET RACEWAY PARK

From USAC

Petty, Texas (April 25, 2023)………The accumulation of precipitation, with more rain in the forecast leading into race day, has forced cancellation of the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship / ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series event at Rocket Raceway Park in Petty, Texas scheduled for Thursday night, April 27.

The series now turns its focus to Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas on Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29. The two-straight nights of events mark the first visit by the USAC National Sprint Cars to Devil’s Bowl and to the Lone Star State since 1985.

The Devil’s Bowl events begin with Friday night’s $6,000-to-win opener with the weekend’s finale on Saturday night concluding with a $10,000-to-win main event at the 1/2-mile Devil’s Bowl dirt oval.

The 2023 USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship season has produced four winners throughout the first four points-paying events: Brady Bacon (Florida’s Bubba Raceway Park), Kyle Cummins (Florida’s Bubba Raceway Park), C.J. Leary (Indiana’s Bloomington Speedway) and reigning series champion Justin Grant (Indiana’s Tri-State Speedway) who currently leads the series standings entering the week.

In ASCS Elite Non-Wing action, Jason Howell (Fort Worth, Texas) leads the series standings after capturing victory in the season opener at Texas’ Kennedale Speedway Park. Kyle Jones (Kennedale, Texas) scored the most recent series feature win at Texas’ Abilene Speedway.

RACE DETAILS:

On Friday and Saturday, April 28-29, at Devil’s Bowl Speedway, the night consists of USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship racing (co-sanctioned by ASCS Elite Non-Wing), plus Factory Stocks and Limited Modifieds. Advanced tickets (Premium Reserved Seats with chair backs) are on sale for $30 by calling the ticket office at (972) 222-2421. General admission tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for kids 12 & under. Pit passes are $35 while a combo reserved seat & pit pass is $45.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS:

1-Justin Grant-303, 2-C.J. Leary-278, 3-Emerson Axsom-270, 4-Brady Bacon-266, 5-Kyle Cummins-250, 6-Kevin Thomas Jr.-243, 7-Chase Stockon-234, 8-Logan Seavey-223, 9-Jake Swanson-216, 10-Matt Westfall-204.