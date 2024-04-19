World of Outlaws Plan Attica, Sharon Weekend During Spring Ohio Swing

HARTFORD, OH (April 18, 2024) – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will make an early-season stop at Attica Raceway Park and Sharon Speedway during its Spring Ohio Swing.

Attica will welcome The Greatest Show on Dirt for the $12,000-to-win Attica Sprint Car Showdown on Friday, May 17. Then, the Series will venture to Sharon Speedway – owned by 1995 World of Outlaws champion and former NASCAR driver Dave Blaney – for the $12,000-to-win World of Outlaws Sprint Car Showdown on Saturday, May 18.

The two fan-favorite Ohio tracks will see the World of Outlaws stars contend against Ohio’s local talent. Last year, 10-time Series champion Donny Schatz swept the May Attica-Sharon weekend.

Ohio-native Sheldon Haudenschild will be on the hunt for his first win at both tracks. He came close to winning at Sharon in 2021, but a late-race misstep allowed Dave Blaney to pass him for the win.

EVENT INFO FOR ATTICA

Date – Friday, May 17

Location – Attica, OH

Track Record – 11.306 sec. by Butch Schroeder on Sept. 7, 1998

Times (ET) –

3pm Pit Gates Open

3pm Grandstands Open

5:45pm Hot Laps & Qualifying

-Racing to follow

Tickets – Available at WorldofOutlaws.com/tix

How to Watch – If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch every lap live on DIRTVision.

Last Race Video Recap (Attica, July 11, 2023) –



Previous World of Outlaws Winners at Attica –

2023 – Donny Schatz on May 19, Kyle Larson on July 11

2022 – Kyle Larson on May 20, Kyle Larson on July 12

2021 – David Gravel on May 21, Spencer Bayston on July 13

2020 – Kyle Larson on July 14

2018 – Donny Schatz on July 10

2017 – David Gravel on July 11

2016 – Donny Schatz on July 12

2015 – Dale Blaney on May 29

2014 – Dale Blaney on May 30

2011 – Donny Schatz on May 20

2009 – Dale Blaney on May 29

2008 – Donny Schatz on May 30

2007 – Joey Saldana on April 20

2005 – Stevie Smith on July 13

1994 – Sammy Swindell on May 21

1993 – Joe Garte on May 21

1992 – Joey Allen on Aug. 7

1991 – Steve Kinser on Aug. 9

1990 – Steve Kinser on May 18

EVENT INFO FOR SHARON

Date – Saturday, May 18

Location – Hartford, OH

Track Record – 12.704 sec. by Danny Holtgraver on Aug. 20, 2013

Times (ET) –

2pm Pit Gates Open

4pm Grandstands Open

6:30pm Hot Laps & Qualifying

-Racing to follow

Tickets – Available at WorldofOutlaws.com/tix

How to Watch – If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch every lap live on DIRTVision.

Last Race Video Recap (Sharon, Sept. 23, 2023) –



Previous World of Outlaws Winners at Sharon –

2023 – Donny Schatz on May 20, Brad Sweet on Sept. 23

2022 – Brad Sweet on Sept. 24

2021 – Dave Blaney on May 22

2007 –Steve Kinser on June 1

2006 – Jac Haudenschild on May 20

2005 – Jason Meyers on June 3

2004 –Danny Lasoski on June 4, Steve Kinser on July 28

2003 – Steve Kinser on July 30, Steve Kinser on July 30

2002 – Danny Lasoski on May 31, Joey Saldana on July 31

