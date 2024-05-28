Carson Macedo returns to Fremont Speedway to claim World of Outlaws win

By Brian Liskai

FREMONT, OHIO – It was a homecoming of sorts for Carson Macedo Monday, May 27 at Fremont Speedway Presented by Gill Construction. The Lemoore, California native made a fantastic move on the opening lap of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series feature, driving from third to the lead and then survived several cautions to score the $12,000 pay day in the Rick Ferkel Tribute on SealMaster Night.

Macedo came to Ohio in 2016 to drive a second car for Les and Craig Mintz and scored a pair of wins at “The Track That Action Built.” So for Macedo, the Outlaws return to Fremont Speedway after an eight year hiatus coupled with his great runs as of late, had him chomping at the bit for his second World of Outlaws win of 2024.

“Track position was everything tonight. The rain last night and this morning gave us a way different track than we are used to at Fremont. My guys had the car awesome all night. To come back here and win after Les and Craig Mintz gave me a great opportunity here in 2016 is very special,” said Macedo beside his Albaugh Your Alternative/Mesilla Valley Transportation/Tarleton & Son/Saich Family/Scott Boyd Family/Complete Parts backed Jason Johnson Racing #41.

Current World of Outlaws point leader David Gravel had several shots at Macedo but was unable to take advantage of the many cautions.

“The track stayed wetter than we anticipated and I got too tight in three and four. The 41 guys were really good tonight. All and all it was a pretty good weekend in Ohio,” said Gravel beside his Husets Speedway/Billion Auto.com/Jackson Autoplex/High Performance Lubricants backed #2.

Carson’s brother, Cole scored his first World of Outlaws podium finish, coming home third in the Honest Abe Roofing #16T.

“I have a lot of laps around here thanks to some great people in this area. I have to thank Kevin Newton for giving me this opportunity. We crashed Friday at Atomic and decided to truck to Fremont and my guys and the Linder guys got us back in business and it paid off tonight,” said Cole Macedo.

Bill Balog would charge from 18th to a fourth place finish while former Fremont Speedway track champion Buddy Kofoid rounded out the top five.

Fremont Speedway will be back in action Saturday, June 1 with the Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprints battling in a Kistler Racing Products/All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by the Baumann Auto Group point night. The Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints will also compete in a NAPA of Bryan AFCS presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales point battle. The Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks will also be in action. Prior to the night’s racing, the Fremont Speedway Hall of Fame will induct its class of 2024.

Fremont Speedway

Monday, May 27, 2024

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

NOS Energy Drink Feature (35 Laps): 1. 41-Carson Macedo[3]; 2. 2-David Gravel[1]; 3. 16T-Cole Macedo[6]; 4. 17B-Bill Balog[18]; 5. 83-Michael Kofoid[13]; 6. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[7]; 7. 23J-Cale Thomas[2]; 8. 15-Donny Schatz[5]; 9. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[17]; 10. 9-Trey Jacobs[9]; 11. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[4]; 12. 101-Kalib Henry[8]; 13. 7S-Landon Crawley[25]; 14. 1S-Logan Schuchart[24]; 15. 5T-Travis Philo[22]; 16. 22-Brandon Spithaler[20]; 17. 68G-Tyler Gunn[23]; 18. 29-Zeth Sabo[21]; 19. 16-DJ Foos[26]; 20. 4-Zane DeVault[10]; 21. 34-Sterling Cling[15]; 22. 15C-Chris Andrews[19]; 23. 35-Stuart Brubaker[11]; 24. 19H-Joel Myers Jr[14]; 25. 9P-Parker Price Miller[16]; 26. 99-Skylar Gee[12]

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps): 1. 29-Zeth Sabo[1]; 2. 5T-Travis Philo[3]; 3. 68G-Tyler Gunn[6]; 4. 1S-Logan Schuchart[5]; 5. 7N-Darin Naida[10]; 6. 16-DJ Foos[2]; 7. 5AU-Brock Hallett[7]; 8. 60-Jordyn Charge[9]; 9. 45-Devon Borden[8]; 10. 7S-Landon Crawley[16]; 11. 12-Luke Griffith[17]; 12. 23-Lance Moss[13]; 13. 14-Sean Rayhall[14]; 14. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[4]; 15. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[18]; 16. W20-Greg Wilson[12]; 17. 2X-Brian Smith[11]; 18. 19-TJ Michael[15]

C Feature (8 Laps): 1. 12-Luke Griffith[1]; 2. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[2]; 3. 33W-Cap Henry[4]; 4. 70-Kraig Kinser[8]; 5. 98-Robert Robenalt[12]; 6. 75-Jerry Dahms[7]; 7. 15K-Creed Kemenah[3]; 8. 1-Nate Dussel[5]; 9. 81-Lee Jacobs[6]; 10. X-Mike Keegan[9]; 11. 6-Bill Rose[11]; 12. 09-Craig Mintz[10]

Toyota Dash (6 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel[1]; 2. 23J-Cale Thomas[2]; 3. 41-Carson Macedo[5]; 4. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[4]; 5. 15-Donny Schatz[6]; 6. 16T-Cole Macedo[7]; 7. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[8]; 8. 101-Kalib Henry[3]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel[1]; 2. 16T-Cole Macedo[2]; 3. 9-Trey Jacobs[3]; 4. 83-Michael Kofoid[4]; 5. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[7]; 6. 5T-Travis Philo[10]; 7. 5AU-Brock Hallett[6]; 8. 29-Zeth Sabo[5]; 9. 23-Lance Moss[9]; 10. 12-Luke Griffith[12]; 11. 1-Nate Dussel[11]; 12. X-Mike Keegan[8]

Milton Hershey School Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 41-Carson Macedo[3]; 2. 101-Kalib Henry[1]; 3. 35-Stuart Brubaker[4]; 4. 34-Sterling Cling[7]; 5. 15C-Chris Andrews[2]; 6. 1S-Logan Schuchart[5]; 7. 60-Jordyn Charge[10]; 8. 2X-Brian Smith[8]; 9. 19-TJ Michael[11]; 10. 15K-Creed Kemenah[9]; 11. 75-Jerry Dahms[12]; 12. 6-Bill Rose[6]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[1]; 2. 23J-Cale Thomas[4]; 3. 4-Zane DeVault[3]; 4. 19H-Joel Myers Jr[2]; 5. 17B-Bill Balog[5]; 6. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[9]; 7. 16-DJ Foos[6]; 8. 7N-Darin Naida[11]; 9. 14-Sean Rayhall[7]; 10. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[10]; 11. 81-Lee Jacobs[8]; 12. 09-Craig Mintz[12]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[2]; 2. 15-Donny Schatz[1]; 3. 99-Skylar Gee[3]; 4. 9P-Parker Price Miller[4]; 5. 22-Brandon Spithaler[5]; 6. 68G-Tyler Gunn[10]; 7. 45-Devon Borden[8]; 8. W20-Greg Wilson[6]; 9. 7S-Landon Crawley[12]; 10. 33W-Cap Henry[9]; 11. 70-Kraig Kinser[7]; 12. 98-Robert Robenalt[11]

Sea Foam Qualifying A (2 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel, 00:12.282[21]; 2. 101-Kalib Henry, 00:12.430[20]; 3. 16T-Cole Macedo, 00:12.527[11]; 4. 15C-Chris Andrews, 00:12.536[14]; 5. 9-Trey Jacobs, 00:12.584[7]; 6. 41-Carson Macedo, 00:12.596[22]; 7. 83-Michael Kofoid, 00:12.635[23]; 8. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 00:12.668[12]; 9. 29-Zeth Sabo, 00:12.695[18]; 10. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 00:12.702[13]; 11. 5AU-Brock Hallett, 00:12.710[4]; 12. 6-Bill Rose, 00:12.738[5]; 13. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 00:12.792[2]; 14. 34-Sterling Cling, 00:12.822[19]; 15. X-Mike Keegan, 00:12.875[15]; 16. 2X-Brian Smith, 00:12.917[1]; 17. 23-Lance Moss, 00:12.939[17]; 18. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 00:12.958[9]; 19. 5T-Travis Philo, 00:12.961[24]; 20. 60-Jordyn Charge, 00:13.049[10]; 21. 1-Nate Dussel, 00:13.097[3]; 22. 19-TJ Michael, 00:13.102[6]; 23. 12-Luke Griffith, 00:13.123[16]; 24. 75-Jerry Dahms, 00:13.901[8]

Sea Foam Qualifying B (2 Laps): 1. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 00:12.318[19]; 2. 15-Donny Schatz, 00:12.413[15]; 3. 19H-Joel Myers Jr, 00:12.476[1]; 4. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 00:12.476[10]; 5. 4-Zane DeVault, 00:12.530[13]; 6. 99-Skylar Gee, 00:12.552[16]; 7. 23J-Cale Thomas, 00:12.593[2]; 8. 9P-Parker Price Miller, 00:12.693[23]; 9. 17B-Bill Balog, 00:12.702[7]; 10. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 00:12.730[3]; 11. 16-DJ Foos, 00:12.762[9]; 12. W20-Greg Wilson, 00:12.768[24]; 13. 14-Sean Rayhall, 00:12.832[20]; 14. 70-Kraig Kinser, 00:12.846[18]; 15. 81-Lee Jacobs, 00:12.883[14]; 16. 45-Devon Borden, 00:12.935[5]; 17. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 00:12.946[21]; 18. 33W-Cap Henry, 00:12.950[22]; 19. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 00:13.092[8]; 20. 68G-Tyler Gunn, 00:13.193[4]; 21. 7N-Darin Naida, 00:13.331[12]; 22. 98-Robert Robenalt[6]; 23. 09-Craig Mintz[11]; 24. 7S-Landon Crawley[17]