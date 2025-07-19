Feature Winners: Friday, July 28, 2025

Friday, July 18, 2025
|Albany-Saratoga Speedway
|Malta, NY
|USA
|Empire Super Sprints
|Jordan Poirier
|Black Hills Speedway
|Rapid City, SD
|USA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Blayne Brink
|Bloomington Speedway
|Bloomington, IN
|USA
|Huntley’s Hoosier 305 Winged Sprint Series
|the Pup Huntley Memorial
|Rained Out
|Bloomington Speedway
|Bloomington, IN
|USA
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|the Pup Huntley Memorial
|Rained Out
|Can-Am Speedway
|LaFargeville, NY
|USA
|Winged Crate Sprint Cars
|Josh Verne Jr.
|Circle City Raceway
|Indianapolis, IN
|USA
|Steel Block Sprints
|Rained Out
|Clinton County Speedway
|Mill Hall, PA
|USA
|Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
|Dale Schweikart
|Creek County Speedway
|Sapulpa, OK
|USA
|ASCS National Tour / ASCS Sooner Region
|Don Swope Classic
|Sam Hafertepe Jr.
|Creek County Speedway
|Sapulpa, OK
|USA
|United Sprint League
|Don Swope Classic
|Tanner Conn
|Crowley’s Ridge Raceway
|Paragould, AR
|USA
|ASCS Hurricane Area Super Sprints
|Zach Daum
|Crowley’s Ridge Raceway
|Paragould, AR
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Keith Ainsworth
|Dixieland Speedway
|Elizabeth City, NC
|USA
|Virginia Sprint Series
|Rained Out
|Eldora Speedway
|Rossburg, OH
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Knight Before the Kings Royal
|Rico Abreu
|Fayette County Speedway
|West Union, IA
|USA
|Northeast Iowa Renegade Sprints
|Jackson Gray
|Heart O’Texas Speedway
|Elm Mott, TX
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Paul White
|Lernerville Speedway
|Sarver, PA
|USA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|A.J. Flick
|Limaland Motorsports Park
|Lima, OH
|USA
|Great Lakes Super Sprints
|Max Stambaugh
|Lincoln Speedway
|Lincoln, IL
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Joe Jiannoni
|Mt. Pleasant Speedway
|Mt. Pleasant, MI
|USA
|Great Lakes Traditional Sprints
|Isaac Chapple
|Ocean Speedway
|Watsonville, CA
|USA
|Northern Auto Racing Club
|Howard Kaeding Classic
|Justin Sanders
|Ohsweken Speedway
|Ohsweken, ONT
|CAN
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Dylan Westbrook
|Ohsweken Speedway
|Ohsweken, ONT
|CAN
|Winged Crate Sprint Cars
|Steve Murdock
|Path Valley Speedway Park
|Path Valley, PA
|USA
|PA Sprint Series
|Rained Out
|Pondarosa Speedway
|Junction City, KY
|USA
|Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
|Rained Out
|Rapid Speedway
|Rock Rapids, IA
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Brandon Bosma
|River Cities Speedway
|Grand Forks, ND
|USA
|Northern Outlaw Sprint Association / MSTS 410 Sprint Cars
|Rained Out
|River Cities Speedway
|Grand Forks, ND
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Rained Out
|River Cities Speeedway
|Grand Forks, ND
|USA
|Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|Rained Out
|Silver Dollar Speedway
|Chico, CA
|USA
|Sprint Car Challenge Tour
|Tyler Wolf Memorial
|Andy Forsberg
|Spoon River Speedway
|Lewistown, IL
|USA
|Midwest Open Wheel Association
|Joe B Miller
|Spoon River Speedway
|Lewistown, IL
|USA
|Xtreme Outlaw Midget Car Series
|Joe B Miller
|Tri-City Raceway Park
|Franklin, PA
|USA
|RUSH Sprint Car Series
|Postponed
|Tri-City Raceway Park
|Franklin, PA
|USA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Postponed
|Tulsa Speedway
|Tulsa, OK
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Hayden Mabe
|US 36 Raceway
|Osborn, MO
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Rained Out
|Willamette Speedway
|Lebanon, OR
|USA
|Iron Head Sprints
|Jake Wheeler
|Williams Grove Speedway
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|USA
|Winged 358 Sprint Cars
|Dylan Norris
|Williams Grove Speedway
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|USA
|Winged 358 Sprint Cars
|Derek Locke
|Williams Grove Speedway
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|USA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Troy Wagaman Jr.