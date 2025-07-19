Feature Winners: Friday, July 28, 2025

GLTS feature winner Isaac Chapple (#6) racing with Parker Frederickson for the lead Friday at Mt. Pleasant Speedway. (Jim Denhamer Photo)
Friday, July 18, 2025

Albany-Saratoga Speedway Malta, NY USA Empire Super Sprints Jordan Poirier
Black Hills Speedway Rapid City, SD USA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Blayne Brink
Bloomington Speedway Bloomington, IN USA Huntley’s Hoosier 305 Winged Sprint Series the Pup Huntley Memorial Rained Out
Bloomington Speedway Bloomington, IN USA Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars the Pup Huntley Memorial Rained Out
Can-Am Speedway LaFargeville, NY USA Winged Crate Sprint Cars Josh Verne Jr.
Circle City Raceway Indianapolis, IN USA Steel Block Sprints Rained Out
Clinton County Speedway Mill Hall, PA USA Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series Dale Schweikart
Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK USA ASCS National Tour / ASCS Sooner Region Don Swope Classic Sam Hafertepe Jr.
Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK USA United Sprint League Don Swope Classic Tanner Conn
Crowley’s Ridge Raceway Paragould, AR USA ASCS Hurricane Area Super Sprints Zach Daum
Crowley’s Ridge Raceway Paragould, AR USA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Keith Ainsworth
Dixieland Speedway Elizabeth City, NC USA Virginia Sprint Series Rained Out
Eldora Speedway Rossburg, OH USA World of Outlaws Knight Before the Kings Royal Rico Abreu
Fayette County Speedway West Union, IA USA Northeast Iowa Renegade Sprints Jackson Gray
Heart O’Texas Speedway Elm Mott, TX USA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Paul White
Lernerville Speedway Sarver, PA USA Winged 410 Sprint Cars A.J. Flick
Limaland Motorsports Park Lima, OH USA Great Lakes Super Sprints Max Stambaugh
Lincoln Speedway Lincoln, IL USA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Joe Jiannoni
Mt. Pleasant Speedway Mt. Pleasant, MI USA Great Lakes Traditional Sprints Isaac Chapple
Ocean Speedway Watsonville, CA USA Northern Auto Racing Club Howard Kaeding Classic Justin Sanders
Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, ONT CAN Winged 360 Sprint Cars Dylan Westbrook
Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, ONT CAN Winged Crate Sprint Cars Steve Murdock
Path Valley Speedway Park Path Valley, PA USA PA Sprint Series Rained Out
Pondarosa Speedway Junction City, KY USA Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series Rained Out
Rapid Speedway Rock Rapids, IA USA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Brandon Bosma
River Cities Speedway Grand Forks, ND USA Northern Outlaw Sprint Association / MSTS 410 Sprint Cars Rained Out
River Cities Speedway Grand Forks, ND USA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Rained Out
River Cities Speeedway Grand Forks, ND USA Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series Rained Out
Silver Dollar Speedway Chico, CA USA Sprint Car Challenge Tour Tyler Wolf Memorial Andy Forsberg
Spoon River Speedway Lewistown, IL USA Midwest Open Wheel Association Joe B Miller
Spoon River Speedway Lewistown, IL USA Xtreme Outlaw Midget Car Series Joe B Miller
Tri-City Raceway Park Franklin, PA USA RUSH Sprint Car Series Postponed
Tri-City Raceway Park Franklin, PA USA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Postponed
Tulsa Speedway Tulsa, OK USA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Hayden Mabe
US 36 Raceway Osborn, MO USA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Rained Out
Willamette Speedway Lebanon, OR USA Iron Head Sprints Jake Wheeler
Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA USA Winged 358 Sprint Cars Dylan Norris
Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA USA Winged 358 Sprint Cars Derek Locke
Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA USA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Troy Wagaman Jr.