Malcuit Wins the Bob Chaney Memorial at Wayne County

ORRVILLE, OH (August 12, 2025) — Henry Malcuit held off multiple challenges by Zeth Sabo to win the Bob Chaney Memorial Tuesday night with the NAPA All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Valvoline at Wayne County Speedway.

Malcuit got to the front of the field after Cale Thomas and Zane Devault ran into issues while leading the 35-lap main event. Malcuit then had to hold off multiple challenges from Zeth Sabo including trading the lead on laps 32 and 33, holding on for the victory.

Sabo finished in second while Trey Jacobs, Darin Naida from 17th starting position, and Devon Borden rounded out the top five.

NAPA All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Valvoline

Bob Chaney Memorial

Wayne County Speedway

Orrville, Ohio

Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Capitol Renegade Capitol Renegade Qualifying (2 Laps)

1. 28M-Trey Jacobs, 14.800[8]

2. 29-Zeth Sabo, 14.933[21]

3. 49X-Cale Thomas, 14.948[6]

4. 70-Henry Malcuit, 14.956[12]

5. 4-Zane DeVault, 14.958[10]

6. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 15.048[19]

7. 38K-Chris Myers, 15.053[1]

8. 45-Devon Borden, 15.067[13]

9. 38-Leyton Wagner, 15.096[16]

10. 98-Ricky Peterson, 15.102[18]

11. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 15.155[7]

12. 32-Bryce Lucius, 15.176[20]

13. 19-TJ Michael, 15.235[15]

14. 25R-Jordan Ryan, 15.270[29]

15. 7*-Tyler Street, 15.296[28]

16. 20B-Cody Bova, 15.408[22]

17. 42-Caleb Helms, 15.453[24]

18. 101-Kalib Henry, 15.539[26]

19. 7N-Darin Naida, 15.629[9]

20. 5E-Bobby Elliott, 15.694[4]

21. W20-Greg Wilson, 15.764[14]

22. 7DK-Dylan Kingan, 15.949[17]

23. 16-Danny Mumaw, 15.956[25]

24. 81-Rayce Jacobs, 15.985[11]

25. 3J-John Jerich, 16.013[3]

26. 8T-Tanner Tecco, 16.170[27]

27. 6J-Jonah Aumend, 16.280[5]

28. 9X-Tyler Gunn, 16.280[23]

29. 2MD-Aiden Price, 16.280[2]

Premier Planning Premier Planning Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 38K-Chris Myers[2]

2. 98-Ricky Peterson[1]

3. 28M-Trey Jacobs[4]

4. 70-Henry Malcuit[3]

5. 7N-Darin Naida[7]

6. 19-TJ Michael[5]

7. 20B-Cody Bova[6]

8. 7DK-Dylan Kingan[8]

9. 3J-John Jerich[9]

10. 9X-Tyler Gunn[10]

All Pro All Pro Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 45-Devon Borden[2]

2. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[1]

3. 42-Caleb Helms[6]

4. 29-Zeth Sabo[4]

5. 4-Zane DeVault[3]

6. 25R-Jordan Ryan[5]

7. 5E-Bobby Elliott[7]

8. 8T-Tanner Tecco[9]

9. 16-Danny Mumaw[8]

10. 2MD-Aiden Price[10]

Adaptive One Adaptive One Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 49X-Cale Thomas[4]

2. 101-Kalib Henry[6]

3. 32-Bryce Lucius[1]

4. 22-Brandon Spithaler[3]

5. 7*-Tyler Street[5]

6. W20-Greg Wilson[7]

7. 6J-Jonah Aumend[9]

8. 81-Rayce Jacobs[8]

9. 38-Leyton Wagner[2]

Level Utilities Level Utilities Dash (6 Laps)

1. 49X-Cale Thomas[4]

2. 38K-Chris Myers[1]

3. 28M-Trey Jacobs[3]

4. 29-Zeth Sabo[2]

5. 70-Henry Malcuit[6]

6. 45-Devon Borden[5]

Gates Corporation Gates Corporation B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 7DK-Dylan Kingan[4]

2. 20B-Cody Bova[2]

3. 16-Danny Mumaw[7]

4. 8T-Tanner Tecco[8]

5. 81-Rayce Jacobs[5]

6. 3J-John Jerich[9]

7. 6J-Jonah Aumend[6]

8. 9X-Tyler Gunn[10]

9. 5E-Bobby Elliott[3]

10. 38-Leyton Wagner[1]

11. 2MD-Aiden Price[11]

NAPA Auto Parts NAPA Auto Parts A Main (35 Laps)

1. 70-Henry Malcuit[5]

2. 29-Zeth Sabo[4]

3. 28M-Trey Jacobs[3]

4. 7N-Darin Naida[17]

5. 45-Devon Borden[6]

6. 22-Brandon Spithaler[7]

7. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[10]

8. 32-Bryce Lucius[11]

9. 101-Kalib Henry[12]

10. 19-TJ Michael[15]

11. 49X-Cale Thomas[1]

12. W20-Greg Wilson[18]

13. 98-Ricky Peterson[9]

14. 20B-Cody Bova[20]

15. 8T-Tanner Tecco[22]

16. 81-Rayce Jacobs[23]

17. 3J-John Jerich[24]

18. 7DK-Dylan Kingan[19]

19. 42-Caleb Helms[13]

20. 4-Zane DeVault[8]

21. 7*-Tyler Street[14]

22. 25R-Jordan Ryan[16]

23. 38K-Chris Myers[2]

24. 16-Danny Mumaw[21]