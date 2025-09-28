Dale Blaney Wins World of Outlaws Feature at Sharon

From Alex Nieten

HARTFORD, OH (September 27, 2025) — There’s a certain magic when it comes to the Blaney family and Sharon Speedway.

It’s in their hometown of Hartford, OH. It’s the track they now own and operate. It’s where Dave Blaney pulled off one of the most shocking wins in World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series history in 2021.

On that night, 24 years after his most recent Series triumph, he took his own No. 10 to Victory Lane and sent the Sharon stands and all of Ohio into a joyous frenzy. Fast forward four years, and it was his brother Dale Blaney’s turn for a storybook Sharon moment driving his brother’s experimental Sprint Car.

The Greatest Show on Dirt rolled into Sharon for Saturday’s Federated Auto Parts Showdown, and it was clear that Dale had speed right out of the box with a record 54 cars in the pits. Blaney was nearly four tenths of a second faster than every other car in Flight B of WEDG High Performance Karts Hot Laps. He followed that up by setting Simpson Quick Time in his Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying group then topped his Heat Race. A fifth place finish in the Toyota Dash lined him up on row three for the 30-lap Feature.

The “Low Rider” rode by two cars on the opening circuit to settle into third. Six laps later Blaney snuck under Michael “Buddy” Kofoid for second. Fast forward four more rotations around Sharon, and he rolled around polesitter Cole Macedo for the lead. Blaney then built up an advantage in traffic as Kofoid snatched second from Macedo. A late restart set up a six-lap shootout to the end, and Kofoid gave it everything he had. Traffic slowed Blaney coming to the checkered, but he held on even as Kofoid sent it on the top in the final set of corners and made it close at the line. All of Sharon Speedway erupted as the checkered flag flew.

“I had the feeling that I was never going to win an Outlaw race ever again,” Blaney said. “I don’t race much. This is our sixth race this year. I haven’t run in seven weeks. The car was awesome. We just got it back together this week. I don’t know what to say. It’s great and cool to win this at Sharon Speedway. It’s the only place I’ve run this year. We’d love to get this car to a couple different places and see what it does. This is a special freaking night. I know that.

“There’re so many good young race car drivers out here, but to win a race at 61 (years old) is awesome. The racetrack had to be a certain way. It was a little slicker and slower, but I’m pretty good when it gets like that. My car is excellent when it gets like that. Starting fifth, I didn’t know if I could pass those guys, but I knew where I wanted to run, and we made it work.”

Blaney made history with the victory. At 61 years seven months and 28 days, he became the oldest driver to win a World of Outlaws Feature. It was also Blaney’s first Series triumph in 10 years and gave him a dozen for his career. He’s now raced just six times in 2025 with all of them happening at Sharon. Half of those starts have resulted in victories aboard his brother’s famed red No. 10. Blaney is the 15th different World of Outlaws winner in 2025.

Buddy Kofoid finished second for the second night in a row after falling a tad short on the final lap. Traffic gave him a shot late, but he just couldn’t quite find the run he needed exiting Turn 4. The Roth Motorsports team has now been on the podium in five consecutive races.

“I wanted traffic. My car is usually amazing in traffic,” Kofoid said. “He slipped up, and then I kind of got in his air and got me slipped up. When I got to the cushion, it straightened me out. I think a lapper moved in his lane into (Turn) 3, and then he moved up, and then I got there and hit the wall too many times and couldn’t get all the way to his outside to block him out. And then I hit the wall coming to the checkered, and it shot me down the track. I tried to send it and was close. I’m just happy for Dale and Dave.”

Ohio natives bookended the podium as Wooster’s Sheldon Haudenschild brought the Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing/NOS Energy Drink No. 17 home third. Saturday’s result gave Haudenschild a dozen top three finishes in 2025. Above all, he was thrilled for his fellow Buckeye’s special victory.

“Congrats to them. That’s truly pretty awesome,” Haudenschild said of the Blaney brothers. “Hats off to my guys too. (Kyle) Ripper busted his butt all night. We built a new car and worked on brakes all night. Ripper, Luke (Vaughn), and Jayce (Wallick) put the work in. Happy with this third place for this NOS Energy Drink, West Tennessee Expediting car. We’ll just keep rolling here.”

David Gravel and Logan Schuchart completed the top five.

Emerson Axsom moved the KCP Racing No. 18 from 25th to 17th to earn the KSE Racing Products Hard Charger.

Cole Macedo claimed Simpson Quick Time honors in Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying.

Heat Races belonged to David Gravel (NOS Energy Drink Heat One), Buddy Kofoid (Real American Beer Heat Two), Dale Blaney (WIX Filters Heat Three), and Sheldon Haudenschild (TheGreatestStoreonDirt.com Heat Four).

The SPA Technique #1 Redraw went to Cole Macedo.

Macedo also topped the Toyota Dash.

Danny Kuriger won the Micro-Lite Last Chance Showdown.

The Smith Titanium Brake Systems Break of the Race went to Zach Hampton.

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Sharon Speedway

Hartford, Ohio

Saturday, September 27, 2025

NOS Energy Drink Feature (30 Laps)

1. 10-Dale Blaney[5]

2. 83-Michael Kofoid[2]

3. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[4]

4. 2-David Gravel[3]

5. 1S-Logan Schuchart[6]

6. 2C-Cole Macedo[1]

7. 41-Carson Macedo[9]

8. 15T-Ryan Turner[7]

9. 15-Donny Schatz[16]

10. 17B-Bill Balog[8]

11. 32-Bryce Lucius[10]

12. 1A-Ashton Torgerson[13]

13. W20-Greg Wilson[19]

14. 38-Leyton Wagner[14]

15. 49X-Cale Thomas[12]

16. 15S-Kerry Madsen[18]

17. 18-Emerson Axsom[25]

18. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[23]

19. 99-Skylar Gee[17]

20. 98-Ricky Peterson[11]

21. 28M-Conner Morrell[26]

22. 23-Garet Williamson[24]

23. 33W-Cap Henry[20]

24. 3JJ-Trey Jacobs[15]

25. 11-Carl Bowser[22]

26. O8-Danny Kuriger[21]