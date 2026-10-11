Haudenschild Rolls from Row Five to Sharon Victory Lane

By Alex Nieten

HARTFORD, OH (October 10, 2026) – Weekends don’t get much more special than the one Sheldon Haudenschild just had.

The Wooster, OH native grew Sheldon Haudenschild’s NOS Energy Drink Buckeye Brawl to three rounds for 2026, sending the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series to a trio of Ohio ovals.

After Millstream Speedway opened the action Thursday, the tour returned to Mansfield Speedway on Friday for the first time in 45 years. The result? Haudenschild took the KCP Racing No. 18 to Victory Lane. That moment was special enough to make his entire weekend, but he wasn’t done there.

Saturday’s finale set the stage at Hartford, OH’s Sharon Speedway and served up another $18,000 winner’s share. A tall task was ahead as Haudenschild lined up back in 10th for the 30-lap finale, but he was more than up for it.

Haudenschild rolled the bottom masterfully toward the front. He picked off some of the best Sprint Car drivers in the world one by one. The 33-year-old moved into second on the 20th circuit. Five laps later, he rolled by Logan Schuchart to take the top spot. The field stood no chance as that point as Haudenschild pulled away in the closing laps to a nearly three-second margin of victory to bring his home state fans to their feet for the second straight night.

“Hats off to (Kyle) Ripper, Adam (Clark), and Dauson (Heitritter),” Haudenschild said. “That car was so good. If I lost that race, I was going to be pretty mad at myself. I was so good. I didn’t know if that restart was a good thing or a bad thing. I kind of feel like I had the 1S guessing a little bit. Not much else to say. Like Ripper said, that was a good Ohio ass kicking these last two nights.”

The 11th win of 2026 equals Haudenschild with David Gravel for the second most this season. The 57th of his career moves him just one behind Jason Meyers for 17th all-time. Seven of those 57 have come in his home state of Ohio, making it responsible for 12% of them. It’s the second time this season he’s topped two races in a row to go along with he pulled off the feat at Cedar Lake Speedway and Hartford Speedway in the summer.

Logan Schuchart finished runner-up after leading the most laps aboard his special Federated Auto Parts “Chomping for the Cure” paint scheme on the Shark Racing No. 1S. That gave the Hanover, PA native 11 podiums this season.

Rounding out the top three was David Gravel and the Big Game Motorsports crew for their 31st podium of the campaign.

Garet Williamson and Donny Schatz completed the top five.

NIGHTLY NOTES

Skylar Gee earned the Race//Ready Hottest Lap of the Night.

Carson Macedo set Simpson Quick Time in Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying.

Heat Races belonged to Carson Macedo (NOS Energy Drink Heat One), Emerson Axsom (TheGreatestStoreonDirt.com Heat Two), David Gravel (WIX Filters Heat Three), and Logan Schuchart (Golf Cart Services Heat Four).

The SPA Technique #1 Redraw went to Cameron Smith.

Donny Schatz topped the Toyota Dash.

Nate Dussel won the Micro-Lite Last Chance Showdown.

Sheldon Haudenschild’s march from 10th to victory also made him the KSE Racing Products Hard Charger.

Cole Macedo was the Tub O’ Towels Seventh Place Finisher.

Emerson Axsom was the Five Star Bodies Rookie of the Race.

Donny Schatz laid down the ACME Trading Company Fast Lap.

The Smith Titanium Brake Systems Break of the Race went to Carson Macedo.

UP NEXT: The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series makes its final 2026 stops in Indiana and Illinois with visits to Putnamville, IN’s Lincoln Park Speedway on Friday, Oct. 16, and Belleville, IL’s Belle-Clair Fairgrounds Park Speedway on Saturday, Oct. 17. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

Where can you watch every World of Outlaws race? Live on DIRTVision.

Where can you see the World of Outlaws in 2026? Click to see the full schedule.

FEATURE RESULTS:

NOS Energy Drink Feature (30 Laps): 1. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[10]; 2. 1S-Logan Schuchart[3]; 3. 2-David Gravel[4]; 4. 23-Garet Williamson[9]; 5. 15-Donny Schatz[1]; 6. 83-Michael Kofoid[7]; 7. 2C-Cole Macedo[6]; 8. 10-Dale Blaney[16]; 9. 27-Emerson Axsom[8]; 10. 16C-Skylar Gee[18]; 11. 1A-Cameron Smith[2]; 12. 17B-Bill Balog[15]; 13. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[11]; 14. 1-Nate Dussel[21]; 15. 22-Brandon Spithaler[23]; 16. 33W-Cap Henry[20]; 17. 51-Steven Snyder Jr[13]; 18. 6-Bryce Lucius[12]; 19. 7S-Chris Windom[14]; 20. 15C-Chris Andrews[19]; 21. 14-Zane DeVault[17]; 22. 29-Logan McCandless[22]; 23. (DNF) 41-Carson Macedo[5]; 24. (DNF) 17-Spencer Bayston[24]

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps): 1. 1-Nate Dussel[2]; 2. 29-Logan McCandless[1]; 3. 22-Brandon Spithaler[7]; 4. 17-Spencer Bayston[5]; 5. 11-Carl Bowser[4]; 6. 98-Ricky Peterson[8]; 7. W20-Greg Wilson[11]; 8. 28M-Conner Morrell[10]; 9. 3JJ-Trey Jacobs[3]; 10. 11N-Darin Naida[16]; 11. 70-Henry Malcuit[13]; 12. 20B-Cody Bova[15]; 13. 3J-Jacob Begenwald[14]; 14. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[18]; 15. 46-Michael Bauer[22]; 16. 38-Leyton Wagner[17]; 17. 12DD-Darren Dryden[20]; 18. 33-Jeremy Weaver[19]; 19. (DNF) 2F-AJ Flick[9]; 20. (DNF) 5-DJ Christie[12]; 21. (DNF) 15K-Creed Kemenah[21]; 22. (DNF) 16-Gauge Garcia[6]

C Feature (8 Laps): 1. 15K-Creed Kemenah[3]; 2. 46-Michael Bauer[8]; 3. 5K-Adam Kekich[7]; 4. 6F-Bob Felmlee[6]; 5. 47L-Dusty Larson[9]; 6. 1B-Keith Baxter[13]; 7. 39-Ryan Newman[10]; 8. 47-Brett Brunkenhoefer[11]; 9. (DNS) 32B-Jeremy Kornbau; 10. (DNS) 5E-Bobby Elliott; 11. (DNS) 45-Cale Thomas; 12. (DNS) O8-Danny Kuriger; 13. (DNS) 13-Brandon Matus; 14. (DNS) 3V-Chris Verda

Toyota Dash (6 Laps): 1. 15-Donny Schatz[2]; 2. 1A-Cameron Smith[1]; 3. 1S-Logan Schuchart[3]; 4. 2-David Gravel[6]; 5. 41-Carson Macedo[5]; 6. 2C-Cole Macedo[4]; 7. 83-Michael Kofoid[7]; 8. 27-Emerson Axsom[8]

NOS Energy Drink Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 41-Carson Macedo[1]; 2. 15-Donny Schatz[3]; 3. 23-Garet Williamson[4]; 4. 51-Steven Snyder Jr[2]; 5. 14-Zane DeVault[5]; 6. 3JJ-Trey Jacobs[7]; 7. 22-Brandon Spithaler[8]; 8. 29-Logan McCandless[6]; 9. 70-Henry Malcuit[9]; 10. 38-Leyton Wagner[11]; 11. (DNF) 32B-Jeremy Kornbau[10]

The Greatest Store on Dirt Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 27-Emerson Axsom[2]; 2. 83-Michael Kofoid[1]; 3. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[4]; 4. 17B-Bill Balog[3]; 5. 15C-Chris Andrews[5]; 6. 17-Spencer Bayston[7]; 7. 2F-AJ Flick[6]; 8. W20-Greg Wilson[9]; 9. 20B-Cody Bova[8]; 10. 33-Jeremy Weaver[11]; 11. 15K-Creed Kemenah[10]

WIX Filters Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel[1]; 2. 1A-Cameron Smith[2]; 3. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[3]; 4. 7S-Chris Windom[5]; 5. 16C-Skylar Gee[9]; 6. 1-Nate Dussel[4]; 7. 16-Gauge Garcia[6]; 8. 28M-Conner Morrell[7]; 9. 3J-Jacob Begenwald[10]; 10. (DNF) 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[11]; 11. (DNF) 5E-Bobby Elliott[8]

Golf Cart Services Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 1S-Logan Schuchart[4]; 2. 2C-Cole Macedo[3]; 3. 6-Bryce Lucius[1]; 4. 10-Dale Blaney[2]; 5. 33W-Cap Henry[7]; 6. 11-Carl Bowser[5]; 7. 98-Ricky Peterson[8]; 8. 5-DJ Christie[11]; 9. 11N-Darin Naida[9]; 10. 12DD-Darren Dryden[10]; 11. (DNF) 45-Cale Thomas[6]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying Flight A (2 Laps): 1. 41-Carson Macedo, 13.641[23]; 2. 83-Michael Kofoid, 13.773[24]; 3. 51-Steven Snyder Jr, 13.886[14]; 4. 27-Emerson Axsom, 13.893[25]; 5. 15-Donny Schatz, 13.941[22]; 6. 17B-Bill Balog, 13.994[13]; 7. 23-Garet Williamson, 14.021[26]; 8. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 14.041[1]; 9. 14-Zane DeVault, 14.077[21]; 10. 15C-Chris Andrews, 14.078[7]; 11. 29-Logan McCandless, 14.081[3]; 12. 2F-AJ Flick, 14.143[10]; 13. 3JJ-Trey Jacobs, 14.157[5]; 14. 17-Spencer Bayston, 14.162[27]; 15. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 14.193[16]; 16. 20B-Cody Bova, 14.234[15]; 17. 70-Henry Malcuit, 14.244[19]; 18. W20-Greg Wilson, 14.269[9]; 19. 32B-Jeremy Kornbau, 14.351[4]; 20. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 14.354[20]; 21. 33-Jeremy Weaver, 14.442[8]; 22. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 14.457[17]; 23. O8-Danny Kuriger, 14.525[6]; 24. 13-Brandon Matus, 14.543[18]; 25. 46-Michael Bauer, 14.576[11]; 26. 39-Ryan Newman, 14.928[12]; 27. 47L-Dusty Larson, 15.117[2]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying Flight B (2 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel, 13.937[9]; 2. 6-Bryce Lucius, 14.033[2]; 3. 1A-Cameron Smith, 14.041[27]; 4. 10-Dale Blaney, 14.075[20]; 5. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild, 14.088[23]; 6. 2C-Cole Macedo, 14.094[4]; 7. 1-Nate Dussel, 14.122[10]; 8. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 14.196[1]; 9. 7S-Chris Windom, 14.214[5]; 10. 11-Carl Bowser, 14.225[25]; 11. 16-Gauge Garcia, 14.271[13]; 12. 45-Cale Thomas, 14.449[24]; 13. 28M-Conner Morrell, 14.512[7]; 14. 33W-Cap Henry, 14.528[3]; 15. 5E-Bobby Elliott, 14.595[6]; 16. 98-Ricky Peterson, 14.596[18]; 17. 16C-Skylar Gee, 14.652[11]; 18. 11N-Darin Naida, 14.676[16]; 19. 3J-Jacob Begenwald, 14.884[22]; 20. 12DD-Darren Dryden, 14.936[8]; 21. 38-Leyton Wagner, 14.949[26]; 22. 6F-Bob Felmlee, 15.086[14]; 23. 5-DJ Christie, 15.100[21]; 24. 5K-Adam Kekich, 15.229[17]; 25. 1B-Keith Baxter, 15.762[15]; 26. 47-Brett Brunkenhoefer, 15.778[19]; 27. (DNS) 3V-Chris Verda, 01:00.000