Rain Dominates the Racing Landscape for Another Weekend

Most of the racing in the United States was impacted again by unseasonable cold and wet weather. Below are a list of events that were rained out this weekend.

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS – Traditional Sprint Car Series – Rained Out

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series – Rained Out

Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Rained Out

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – FAST – 410 Sprint Car Series – Rained Out

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Brownstown Speedway – Brownstown, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – No Way Out 40 – Rained Out

Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

RPM Speedway – Crandall, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Tri-City Speedway – Pontoon Beach, IL – USA – Midwest Open Wheel Association – Rained Out

West Texas Raceway – Lubbock, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

34 Raceway – Burlington, IA – USA – Interstate Racing Association – Rained Out

34 Raceway – Burlington, IA – USA – Midwest Open Wheel Association – Rained Out

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Spring Nationals – Rained Out

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Limited Sprints – Rained Out

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – Champ Sprints – Rained Out

Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, KS – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Evergreen Speedway – Monroe, WA – USA – Washington Econo Sprint Car Organization – Rained Out

Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – USA – POWRi – WAR Wildcard Sprint Car Series – Rained Out

Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Series – Rained Out

Montpelier Motor Speedway – Montpelier, IN – USA – Midget Cars – Rained Out

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – USA – Wingless Sprints – Rained Out

Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Shenandoah Speedway – Shenandoah, VA – USA – Virginia Sprint Series – Rained Out

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi – Allstar Midgets – Rained Out

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi – Outlaw Sprints – Rained Out