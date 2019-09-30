Photo Gallery: 38th 4-Crown Nationals

All Star Circuit of Champions, Eldora Speedway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, United States Auto Club, USAC National Midget Championship, USAC National Sprint Car Championship, USAC Silver Crown Championship
Tyler Courtney, Brady Bacon, and Aaron Reutzel were feature winners at the 38th 4-Crown Nationals at Eldora Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo)

Related Stories: